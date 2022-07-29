ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Suspects accused of selling meth they purchased in Kansas

RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. A lengthy investigation revealed that 34-year-old Kimberly Hoagland and 37-year-old Rickey Long both of Humboldt and others conspired to distribute several pounds of methamphetamine over the last three years. It also revealed they were acquiring...
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph "active shooter" incident ends peacefully as suspect surrenders

A 50-year-old man faces numerous criminal charges after barricading himself in a St. Joseph residence and holding off officers for nearly 24 hours before surrendering. The incident at 709 South 16th ended peacefully enough when Harry Newton Ritzinger surrendered. The St. Joseph Police Department accuses Ritzinger of firing shots at officers responding to the scene in the early morning hours of Sunday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Suicide#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Kansas Supreme Court
St. Joseph Post

Massive spending fuels contentious Missouri primaries

The openings created by the ambitions of two Republican members of Congress are producing hot undercard primaries for GOP voters in central and southwest Missouri. And political action committees, some with known names and others created just for these races, are flooding the 4th and 7th Congressional Districts with attack ads that indicate who the political professionals think are the biggest threats to their favorites.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
St. Joseph Post

Governor's Prosperity on the Plains tour stops in northeast Kansas

HOLTON – Governor Laura Kelly continued her statewide economic development tour, ‘Prosperity on the Plains,’ in the northeast Kansas community of Holton Friday. She joined Jackson County Chamber of Commerce leaders to tour a local family- and veteran-owned small business, More Than Lemons Hot Glass, according to a statement from the governor's office.
St. Joseph Post

Missouri, Kansas join lawsuit over LGBTQ school guidance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 20 Republican attorneys general including Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Derek Schmidt of Kansas filed a lawsuit Tuesday against President Joe Biden's administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The challenge,...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Head-on collision south of St. Joseph kills 2, seriously injures another

A 19-year-old St. Joseph man and a 14-year-old St. Joseph youth have been killed in a head-on collision south of St. Joseph early Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pick-up being driven north by 46-year-old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth crossed the centerline of Route A about four miles south of St. Joseph and hit a car traveling south, driven by 20-year-old Alexis Lewis of St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy