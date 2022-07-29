Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt

stjosephpost.com
Related
Kan. man with a history of crime is charged in 2020 murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon with a history of crime including his involvement in a 2019 fatal crash in a stolen SUV that killed two people is facing a murder charge from a 2020 killing. On Friday, 42-year-old Christopher English was charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of...
GOP headache: Kansas poised for independent bid for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas lawmaker who has clashed with Republican leaders was poised Monday to win a spot on the November ballot as an independent candidate for governor, helped by allies of Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly. State Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, a Republican until June,...
Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas man faces trial for alleged actions in Jan. 6 riot
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas man accused of assaulting a federal officer during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will go to trial on several felony and misdemeanor charges, a federal judge has ruled. A federal judge this week set a Nov. 28 trial date for Michael Eckerman,...
Suspects accused of selling meth they purchased in Kansas
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. A lengthy investigation revealed that 34-year-old Kimberly Hoagland and 37-year-old Rickey Long both of Humboldt and others conspired to distribute several pounds of methamphetamine over the last three years. It also revealed they were acquiring...
St. Joseph "active shooter" incident ends peacefully as suspect surrenders
A 50-year-old man faces numerous criminal charges after barricading himself in a St. Joseph residence and holding off officers for nearly 24 hours before surrendering. The incident at 709 South 16th ended peacefully enough when Harry Newton Ritzinger surrendered. The St. Joseph Police Department accuses Ritzinger of firing shots at officers responding to the scene in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Kansas man, girlfriend accused in death of 1-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy and have made an arrest. Just before 5:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to a child abuse report at an area hospital, according to Officer Chad Ditch. When officers arrived at the hospital, they were told a family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
W. Kan. offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for KC, Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A rare Democrat in a deeply Republican state, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas is one of the most vulnerable incumbents seeking reelection this year. In the final months of her congressional campaign, she is focusing on Republicans' strict opposition to abortion rights. An online...
Massive spending fuels contentious Missouri primaries
The openings created by the ambitions of two Republican members of Congress are producing hot undercard primaries for GOP voters in central and southwest Missouri. And political action committees, some with known names and others created just for these races, are flooding the 4th and 7th Congressional Districts with attack ads that indicate who the political professionals think are the biggest threats to their favorites.
Kan. begins fiscal year 2023 with tax receipts ahead of estimates
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday the Kansas July tax receipts. In total, Kansas saw its total tax receipts for July exceed the estimate by $127.6 million with $586.2 million collected, according to a statement from her office. “Due to my administration’s record-setting economic development successes over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
Governor's Prosperity on the Plains tour stops in northeast Kansas
HOLTON – Governor Laura Kelly continued her statewide economic development tour, ‘Prosperity on the Plains,’ in the northeast Kansas community of Holton Friday. She joined Jackson County Chamber of Commerce leaders to tour a local family- and veteran-owned small business, More Than Lemons Hot Glass, according to a statement from the governor's office.
Missouri Task Force in Kentucky to help with flood recovery
Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District arrived in Kentucky on Sunday to assist with the historical flooding that is occurring in that region, according to a media release from the agency. The Federal Emergency Management Agency deployment the Task Force that will take...
Kan. public schools sweep national policy debate titles for first time
TOPEKA — Three Kansas public high schools won all four national policy debate championships this year, an unprecedented accomplishment in an arena dominated by private schools. Policy debate has a rich history of being one of the most esteemed events in high school debate and forensics competitions. This is...
Missouri, Kansas join lawsuit over LGBTQ school guidance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 20 Republican attorneys general including Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Derek Schmidt of Kansas filed a lawsuit Tuesday against President Joe Biden's administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The challenge,...
Missouri man dies after ejected when SUV strikes a tree
LAWRENCE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident Saturday in Lawrence County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Buick Enclave driven by Franklin R. Bradley, 41, Miller, was eastbound on Lawrence County Road 2040 three miles east of Miller. The SUV traveled off the road, struck a...
Kan. teens arrested after SUV stolen with small children inside
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft, kidnapping and have four juveniles in custody. Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a disturbance with a gun in the 4500 block of N. Hoover in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. When Officers arrived they...
Head-on collision south of St. Joseph kills 2, seriously injures another
A 19-year-old St. Joseph man and a 14-year-old St. Joseph youth have been killed in a head-on collision south of St. Joseph early Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pick-up being driven north by 46-year-old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth crossed the centerline of Route A about four miles south of St. Joseph and hit a car traveling south, driven by 20-year-old Alexis Lewis of St. Joseph.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0