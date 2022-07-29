Support Local Students and Teachers During the Greater Schools Supplies Drive

Each year, as current board members’ terms come to a conclusion, new leaders join the United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) Board of Directors to enhance the mission of UWSN. As a well-established and recognizable community partner to so many deserving organizations for more than 30 years, UWSN is excited to announce the election of former UWSN board member and trustee Donald Snyder to the office of board chair.

