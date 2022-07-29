Support Local Students and Teachers During the Greater Schools Supplies Drive

www.nevadabusiness.com
Community Leader Don Snyder Elected Chairman of the United Way of Southern Nevada Board
Each year, as current board members’ terms come to a conclusion, new leaders join the United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) Board of Directors to enhance the mission of UWSN. As a well-established and recognizable community partner to so many deserving organizations for more than 30 years, UWSN is excited to announce the election of former UWSN board member and trustee Donald Snyder to the office of board chair.
Aug. 18 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “The Future of the Las Vegas Strip Is Here”
NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “The Future of the Las Vegas Strip is Here” at its Aug. 18 breakfast. Panelists include Alan Feldman, distinguished fellow, UNLV International Gaming Institute, and Josh Swissman, founding partner at The Strategy Organization. The breakfast sponsor is Southern Nevada Water Authority. The panelists will...
NAR Tabs Nevada REALTORS® Leaders to Serve in National Leadership Roles
The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently named four Nevada REALTORS® (NVR) leaders to serve as NAR committee chair and vice-chairs for 2023. They include Linda Rheinberger, who served as NVR president in 2010 and as the Region XI regional vice president in 2015. Rheinberger, a longtime Las Vegas REALTOR®, was selected as chairwoman for NAR’s Meeting and Conference Committee. The 2023 NAR annual conference is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas in the fall of 2023.
Nevada Bankers Association Announces 2022-23 Board of Directors
LAS VEGAS – The Nevada Bankers Association (NBA) announced its newly elected 2022-23 board of directors at its annual meeting last month. Ken Mundt, senior vice president of commercial and industrial lending manager at Bank of Nevada, was installed as chairman. He accepted the gavel from Craig Kirkland, senior vice president of retail banking at Nevada State Bank, who served as 2021-2022 chairman of NBA’s board.
International Celebrity Vocal Coach Romeo Johnson Offers Vocal Lessons To Clark County Residents
Romeo Johnson, the official vocal coach of NBC’s Emmy award winning “The Voice” seasons 1-4, MTV’s “Star Maker” and P. Diddy’s “Making His Band” has relocated from Los Angeles, California to Las Vegas, Nevada to give vocal training to talented youth and adults in the Las Vegas Valley.
