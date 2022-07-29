ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers sign DL Tomasi Laulile after workout

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCr52_0gxuhAHN00

The 49ers on Friday announced the addition of defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile to their offseason roster. He’s the second defensive tackle they’ve added from a three-player workout just ahead of training camp. Robert Nkemdiche also joined the club after that workout.

Laulile will give the 49ers an additional player on the interior defensive line with defensive tackle Arik Armstead out a few weeks with a knee sprain.

The 27-year-old entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted rookie with the Indianapolis Colts. They let him go at final roster cuts that year, and the Saints acquired him for their practice squad shortly after that. He spent the 2018 season on New Orleans’ practice squad before they let him go during the 2019 offseason. He’s yet to appear in a regular season game.

Laulile be with the team during Friday’s practice. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows noted Laulile was wearing No. 55, which belonged to the recently-released Dee Ford.

The newest 49er spent four college seasons at BYU and played in 33 games with 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Nkemdiche
FanSided

Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment

While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Dl Tomasi Laulile#The Indianapolis Colts#Athletic#Byu
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for 49ers' season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery likely will keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another NFL expert takes Baker Mayfield over Sam Darnold in Panthers' QB competition

The writing may be on the wall for the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and it’s continuing to read “Baker Mayfield.”. Another league expert has thrown his two cents into the Baker bucket this week, stating Sam Darnold’s track record pales in comparison to Mayfield’s. And that man is NFL.com analyst and noted film hawk Brian Baldinger.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona

It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411
EUGENE, OR
AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field

A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy