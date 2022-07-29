49ers sign DL Tomasi Laulile after workout

The 49ers on Friday announced the addition of defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile to their offseason roster. He’s the second defensive tackle they’ve added from a three-player workout just ahead of training camp. Robert Nkemdiche also joined the club after that workout.

Laulile will give the 49ers an additional player on the interior defensive line with defensive tackle Arik Armstead out a few weeks with a knee sprain.

The 27-year-old entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted rookie with the Indianapolis Colts. They let him go at final roster cuts that year, and the Saints acquired him for their practice squad shortly after that. He spent the 2018 season on New Orleans’ practice squad before they let him go during the 2019 offseason. He’s yet to appear in a regular season game.

Laulile be with the team during Friday’s practice. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows noted Laulile was wearing No. 55, which belonged to the recently-released Dee Ford.

The newest 49er spent four college seasons at BYU and played in 33 games with 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries.