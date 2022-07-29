Sheri Salvagio, interim president of Cabrini High School, N.O.

clarionherald.org
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans
Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
Brittany Breaux, principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Belle Chasse
Brittany Breaux, MSW, CSW who served from 2017-22 as the assistant principal and social worker at St. Rita School and Church in New Orleans, has been named principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Belle Chasse. Breaux had served from 2014-17 in many different non-profit organizations throughout the...
Dr. Tim Burns, interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys, N.O.
Dr. Tim Burns, the former headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans from 2003-14, has been named interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys. A highly talented educational leader, Burns has wide-ranging experience heading independent schools, including serving as the headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart. He has served as head of three schools and served as interim head of 11 other schools.
Neil Maki, MD & David Ryan Kesterson PA-C
One of the region’s top orthopaedic surgeons, Dr. Neil Maki practices in Thibodaux and is on staff at Thibodaux Regional Health System. He and the staff at Thibodaux Regional Orthopaedic Clinic, including David Ryan Kesterson PA-C, ensure that patients’ individual needs are met by the most effective means. Dr. Maki specializes in the shoulder and has pioneered many shoulder arthroscopic procedures. He also performs joint replacements and is one of few specialists in the region who performs endoscopic carpal tunnel (wrist). Board certified in both orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine, Dr. Maki is also fellowship trained in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery.
Overnight Rose Rally for Life draws more than 200 teens
More than 200 teens from 10 youth groups gathered on the grounds of St. Angela Merici Church in Metairie Friday night – and into Saturday morning – for the third annual “Rose Rally for Life,” an overnight event of track-walking, festival-style fellowship, Mass, adoration and fundraising for two local pro-life agencies.
New Orleans Boosters seek 3rd consecutive national title with fathers, sons in dugout
Before last year, Christian Westcott and Brady Faust heard everything they cared to know about the All-American Amateur Baseball Association tournament in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. About the large crowds. The autograph requests from children. The first-class accommodations. Then they arrived in the mountainside town of 19,000 or so residents in the...
Demario and Tamela Davis to host “Dinner with the Davises”
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and his wife, Tamela will be hosting a free 2-day event this weekend through their foundation, Devoted Dreamers. The 2nd annual “Dinner with the Davises” will be held on Friday, August 5th at Rivertown’s Heritage Park in Kenner and Saturday, August 6th at A.L. Davis Park in New Orleans. They are inviting the public to be their guests as they fellowship and encourage the importance of family dinner time.
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Ochsner hospitals
How did the Ochsner name end up on hospitals and clinics? Where was the first Ochsner hospital located?. Although the Ochsner hospitals and clinics bear the name of Dr. Alton Ochsner, he was one of five physicians to establish the first one in 1942. Ochsner was a native of South Dakota who came to New Orleans in 1927 and became director of surgery at the Tulane University School of Medicine. In 1939, he was among the first doctors in the world to identify cigarette smoking as a cause of lung cancer.
Kyle V. Acosta, MD, FACS
Dr. Kyle V. Acosta is board certified in Ophthalmology receiving his training at Tulane University before being accepted as a fellow in Eyelid Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Miami. Dr. Acosta is specially trained in the surgical technique of the eyelids and surrounding tissue and understands both the functional and aesthetic aspects of this delicate area. He offers a new state-of-the-art surgical suite with complete anesthesia.
Former New Orleans prep basketball standout Kyran Ratliff has made his college choice
Former New Orleans high school basketball standout Kyran Ratliff has signed to play for UL. The 6-foot-8 Ratliff attended Booker T. Washington for three high school seasons and played his senior season with Shaun Dumas Academy, a local prep school that plays a national schedule. Ratliff averaged 17.6 points, 10.3...
Jewel of the community: Legacy Venue opens in Luling
LULING — Now open at 737 Paul Maillard Road in Luling, Legacy Venue is poised to become the jewel of the community. The large, luxurious space is intricately decorated to elevate the atmosphere of any large-scale event. In-house catering, bar service, an in-house bridal and groom suite and fresh florals arranged by owner Andrell Lockett bring the elegance of big-name New Orleans venues to the heart of the River Parishes.
Baptist pastor sues Sewerage & Water Board, kickstarting campaign over 'draconian billing system'
The pastor of a Lower 9th Ward Baptist church is suing the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board over a long-running billing dispute in what he says is the start of a campaign to force the utility to fix its notoriously chaotic billing system. The Rev. Jack Battiste, who has...
New Orleans City Council sues the mayor over huge tract of land
The New Orleans City Council is suing New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. The council is trying to force the mayor to stop paying revenue from the Edward Wisner Trust to a number of other entities.
Lawsuit seeks to block incumbent Simeon Dickerson from running for Jefferson Parish School Board
A lawsuit filed this week seeks to block Jefferson Parish School Board member Simeon Dickerson from running for re-election. The petition, filed by Veronica Braggs, claims that Dickerson failed to file required tax returns with the state, doesn't live in his district and has outstanding fines for campaign finance violations.
LSU goes back into the Catholic League for latest 2023 commit
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their second 2023 commitment from the Catholic League after St. Augustine offensive lineman, Tyree Adams, pledged his services to the Tigers. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps committed to Brian Kelly on July 4th. Adams is the 17th commit in the ‘23 class. The left...
Starting Aug. 1, it will be harder to sue Mardi Gras krewes for parade accidents
Mardi Gras parades are hazards, that’s for sure. Considering the large, lumbering floats, airborne beads and baubles, and inebriated throngs, it’s a wonder they’re allowed to roll at all. Especially in an era of eager personal injury attorneys. The reason the chaotic parades are able to proceed...
St. Charles Parish Hospital celebrates New ENT Clinic with ribbon cutting ceremony
DESTREHAN – St. Charles Parish Hospital recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating a new ear, nose and throat (ENT) clinic at Ochsner Health Center – Destrehan. The ENT clinic is equipped with new specialized pediatric equipment funded by a $100,000 donation from Valero Energy Corporation as part of the company’s 2021 Benefit for Children. Equipment includes pediatric scopes, an audiometer used to diagnose hearing deficiency and a tympanometer used to evaluate middle ear function and determine if pressure equalizer (PE) tubes are necessary, a common medical procedure necessary in some children to help decrease ear infections.
FOX 8 takes home 15 first-place New Orleans Press Club Awards
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A big congrats to the FOX 8 staff. We took home 15 first-place awards at the New Orleans Press Club Awards. FOX 8 walked away with 40 awards tonight among our reporters and staff. The Press Club even honored our very own Nancy Parker with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Pete Fountain's childhood home sits empty, blighted in Bayou St. John
NEW ORLEANS — A piece of New Orleans’ rich musical history is in danger of being lost. The late Pete Fountain grew up and learned how to play music in a modest shotgun double at 820 North White Street in the Bayou St. John neighborhood. “He was born...
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
