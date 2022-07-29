Raptors Down Hawks Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — Role Play, written by Ariana Broumas Farber and directed by Morag Shepherd with co-director Brenda Hattingh Peatross, is an interesting look at sex, consent, excitement, communication, and love. Starring Farber as an actress looking for a part that would encompass the love she is missing in her life and Tyson Baker as a writer with whom she hopes to find that part, the story takes some unexpected twists that kept me on my feet and actually had me gasping at the end.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO