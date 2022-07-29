Raptors Down Hawks Thursday

midutahradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice CreamS. F. MoriWoods Cross, UT
A Nature Photography Open House Is Being Held In North Salt LakeS. F. MoriNorth Salt Lake, UT
Beloved local bakery set to open its second location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersUtah State
Another Chance To Experience An Obon Festival in UtahS. F. MoriOgden, UT
Three Cities In Utah Featuring In The Most Exorbitant Markets In The USABlogging TimeUtah State
Related
midutahradio.com
Hawks Down Raptors Sunday
OGDEN, Utah-Jacob Cruce, Jordan Rathbone and Ryan Walstad each homered and the Boise Hawks downed Ogden 14-8 Sunday at Lindquist Field to conclude this Pioneer League series. Blake McFadden recorded two strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work in the win for Boise. Josh Broughton homered in defeat for the Raptors.
midutahradio.com
Raptors Pound Hawks Saturday
OGDEN, Utah-Jesus Valdez and Brian Dansereau each homered and the Ogden Raptors dismantled Boise 16-3 Saturday in Pacific Coast League play at Lindquist Field. Polo Portela posted four strikeouts in five innings of work for the Raptors to earn the win on the mound. Trevor Minder and Haloa Dudoit each...
Three Utah helmets that should reappear in 2022
As the Utes prepare for the 2022 season, FanNation AllUtes hopes to see them march into battle with three former helmets from previous years.
Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: July 25 - July 31
A review of the top five Utah Utes headlines from the previous week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
This longtime Utah sportscaster has a new job in the state
Veteran Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel has a new job in the Beehive State. On Monday, Utah Tech announced that Rod Zundel has been named the director of broadcasting and multimedia content for the school’s athletic department, and as part of that job, he’ll be the new radio voice for football and men’s basketball as the school transitions to the WAC.
midutahradio.com
BYU, Utah, Represented on Bednarik Award Watch List
PHILADELPHIA-Monday, BYU and Utah football each received a representative on the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. This award is annually presented to the best defensive player in FBS college football. The Cougars are represented by junior linebacker Keenan Pili and the Utes’ representative is sophomore cornerback Clark Phillips III.
midutahradio.com
Utah Tech Announces Rod Zundel As New Broadcast Voice
ST. GEORGE, Utah-Monday, Utah Tech Athletics Director Ken Beazer confirmed longtime Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel is the new voice of the Trailblazers for football and men’s basketball broadcasts. Zundel will also host a 30-minute weekly coaches show as part of his new responsibilities. Zundel is a graduate of Weber...
Tony Finau wins second straight PGA Tour event
DETROIT (AP) – Salt Lake City native Tony Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first PGA Tour player in three years to win consecutive regular-season events. Finau closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262 total. Taylor Pendrith (72), […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
utahstories.com
Dented Brick Distillery Built Upon the Legacy an Early Utah Pioneer Distiller
Tucked away on a side road off 300 West is the Dented Brick Distillery. The spirits distillery is not only a functioning entity, it is also literally built upon the legacy and land of an early pioneer distiller, Hugh Moon. With the war raging in Ukraine, consumers are not purchasing...
ksl.com
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
KSLTV
2022 ties record of number of 100-degree days in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s capital tied the record of triple-digit days with the 21st on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the Salt Lake City International Airport reported at 3 p.m. that they crossed the 100-degree mark. Only three other years have this many triple-digit days:...
kjzz.com
Several homes threatened after brush fire in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Several homes were threatened after a brush fire broke out in Tooele. The fire, officially named the Meadowbrook Fire, ignited on Sunday in the Pine Canyon area of Tooele, around 1000 North and Droubay Road. No closures or evacuations were ordered. More from 2News. Calls...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8newsnow.com
Utah neurosurgeon reportedly groped unconscious patient during surgery
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah neurosurgeon has been arrested and accused of sexual battery after reportedly groping an unconscious patient during surgery. Charging documents by a Weber County Sheriff state that on Oct. 11, 2021, an adult woman went under surgery at the Ogden Regional Medical Center in Ogden, Utah.
Woman from Utah recalls kidnapping at Nevada gas station
A Mesquite woman spoke exclusively to 8 News Now after she says she endured an armed robbery and kidnapping during her graveyard shift at a gas station.
utahtheatrebloggers.com
ROLE PLAY is a deep show at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Fest
SALT LAKE CITY — Role Play, written by Ariana Broumas Farber and directed by Morag Shepherd with co-director Brenda Hattingh Peatross, is an interesting look at sex, consent, excitement, communication, and love. Starring Farber as an actress looking for a part that would encompass the love she is missing in her life and Tyson Baker as a writer with whom she hopes to find that part, the story takes some unexpected twists that kept me on my feet and actually had me gasping at the end.
Bountiful man dies in rollover on I-70, leaving behind 5 kids
A Utah father of five children died in a rollover crash on I-70 on Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
Guest op-ed: Correcting claims around Utah Lake development
According to scientists, Utah Lake is facing a man-made threat that would cause irreparable damage to the lake and a significant loss of public ownership. Specifically, a limited liability Delaware corporation–with no corporate track record in restoring lakes — proposes to “restore” Utah Lake by killing all the fish, dredging the lake and building a massive island-city complex in the lake — which they would own — to house up to twice the population of Salt Lake City.
kjzz.com
Fire officials respond to house fire in Murray
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials responded to a home in Murray after a fire ignited on Saturday. They said one dog was rescued from the scene and all humans self evacuated. Additional information, including damage to the home and how the fire started, was not initially available.
SGPD: Rollover off of Bluff St. I-15 affecting traffic
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) is investigating a rollover crash Friday morning on I-15. At this time, SGPD says the traffic signal is out at Bluff Street and Southbound Interstate-15 and stop signs have been put in place to manage the intersection until the traffic control box is repaired. […]
Comments / 0