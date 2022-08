OGDEN, Utah-Jesus Valdez and Brian Dansereau each homered and the Ogden Raptors dismantled Boise 16-3 Saturday in Pacific Coast League play at Lindquist Field. Polo Portela posted four strikeouts in five innings of work for the Raptors to earn the win on the mound. Trevor Minder and Haloa Dudoit each...

OGDEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO