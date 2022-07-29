New affordable housing community opens in Beverly

bostonagentmagazine.com
bostonagentmagazine.com
Developer of the Year: Related Beal
Related Beal, the Boston office of Related Companies, is a dynamic and collaborative real estate firm centered on innovative development in the Boston region. With a focus on placemaking and celebrating the local community, Related Beal employees work as a team across the development, design, construction, finance and marketing stages for some of the area’s the most recognizable developments.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Newmark Arranges $514 Million in Construction Financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park in Somerville
Boston— Newmark announced the arrangement of $514 million in construction financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park, a 485,000-square-foot life science tower that is under development by BioMed Realty in Somerville, Massachusetts. Newmark Executive Managing Directors David Douvadjian, Sr. and Timothy O’Donnell, Senior Managing Director Brian Butler, Managing...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Managing Broker of the Year: Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty
Anthony Lamacchia established Lamacchia Realty, Inc. as an independent brokerage in 2009 and never looked back. He spent years as the No. 1 Realtor in Massachusetts before developing a team and eventually a traditional brokerage model. As Lamacchia Realty grew along with the other companies within Lamacchia Companies Inc., the...
manchesterinklink.com
Rundown apartments allowable under city’s minimum housing codes
MANCHESTER, NH — Housing code regulations enforced in the city are minimum standards designed to protect health and safety, according to a building department official. They do not necessarily address what an average person would consider abysmal conditions within an apartment. Michael Landry, the city’s deputy director of Building...
homenewshere.com
Hotel gets facelift, other businesses close
TEWKSBURY — The pandemic has taken its toll on local businesses in the area. Children of America closed its doors at the end of June after almost seven years at 1497 Main St. The national chain of child care centers has locations in Massachusetts and 14 other states and operates a day care and early childhood learning center model. The program served preschool children six weeks to 12 years of age, including infant, toddler, preschool, pre-K, before and after care and summer camp.
Community came out against Proposed Cannabis Shop in the Neighborhood
Universal Hub is reporting that the neighborhood came out in full force against a proposed cannabis shop at 313 Old Colony Ave. (the now closed Supreme House of Pizza). In addition to neighbors and residents, the Andrew Square and City Point civic associations, City Councilors Ed Flynn, Michael Flaherty, Erin Murphy and Frank Baker all opposed the proposed Simplicity Dispensary, along with state Sen. Nick Collins. The Gavin Foundation was also against the shop.
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
bostonagentmagazine.com
CoreLogic: Boston home-price increases lag national average in June
The pace of home-price increases in Boston lagged the national average in June but remained strong, CoreLogic reported, citing its Home Price Index. Specifically, home prices were up 10.9% in Boston on a year-over-year basis, compared to 18.3% nationwide. Looking ahead, CoreLogic expects national year-over-year appreciation to slow to 4.3% by June 2023.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Rookie of the Year: Carly Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential
Carly Harwood began her real estate career as a transaction coordinator and showing assistant, learning what it takes to be a successful agent. She joined Zack Harwood Real Estate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential this past year and is excited to continue helping homebuyers achieve their goals. Her favorite part of the job is building lasting relationships with clients and making them feel at ease every step of the way.
Two North Shore communities restrict outdoor water use amid critical drought conditions
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two communities on the North Shore are enacting water restrictions as drought conditions reach a critical level. In late July, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 3 drought in northeastern and central Massachusetts. City leaders in Gloucester said these conditions, coupled...
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
WCVB
Hundreds with disabilities take part in Beach:Ability festival
Hundreds of people with disabilities were able to enjoy a fun-filled day at the beach in Boston with floating wheelchairs, sand wheelchairs and mobility maps. Triangle, Inc., a disability services agency that serves the Boston area, hosted its fourth Beach:Ability event at Constitution Beach in East Boston on Saturday. “Part...
Massachusetts school district pushes back start date due to supply-chain issues
A Massachusetts Public School district is extending its students’ summer vacation after supply-chain issues disrupted summer school maintenance projects. The Gardner Public School District sent a letter to the families of its students on Monday, stating that Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy will delay their opening dates for the 2022-2023 school year by one week. The opening date for Gardner Elementary School will be delayed by two weeks, the district added.
Unpacking Boston's nastiest eyesores
As pretty as Boston is, with its harbor, rivers and enviable parks, it can also be downright gross when you look at its dilapidated or neglected buildings and infrastructure.State of play: We asked readers to suggest some of the worst offenders around the area, and boy did they deliver.We received dozens of suggestions for Boston's worst eyesores, and will name and shame some of them today, and as a recurring feature in the newsletter.Why it matters: Decrepit vacant buildings and underutilized property take away much-needed housing, commercial and transportation opportunities for the people who call Boston home.That giant post office...
goodmorninggloucester.com
What a “Crate” Event!
The first Lobster Crate Race was held yesterday at Pavilion Beach to a large and appreciative crowd of supporters. The Gloucester Police Department put this fundraiser together to support the Gloucester High School weight room renovation and by all accounts, it was a huge success. There were 4 classes of participants that took their chances running across a bridge made of plastic crates that bounced and tilted with the waves. As expected, the youngest and lightest were most successful. There was a Municipal group which will need a great deal more practice before next year’s event. The event drew several boats, pedestrians and beach-goers who cheered everyone on with enthusiasm. Follow the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association on Facebook for updates and donation information.
Three-family home in East Boston collapses, displacing 11 people
The building collapsed overnight on Saturday. A three-family home in East Boston partially collapsed overnight Saturday, displacing 11 people. The Boston Fire Department tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning that the exterior masonry veneer of 282 Sumner Street had partially collapsed, and that the residents were evacuated. The fire...
Large brush fire burns through 9 acres in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Neighbors could see the smoke for miles as a brush fire burned for most of the day Monday in Gloucester. “I smelled it first, and I thought maybe there was somebody burning brush in the neighborhood, and I looked up and said that’s not a barbeque,” said Deanie French, who lives nearby.
Major water leak floods apartment building in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Mass. — A major water leak flooded several floors of an apartment building in Chelsea on Tuesday. Photos taken from inside the Broadway Glen Apartments showed significant ceiling damage and a pool of water in the lobby. The flooding extends from the third floor of the building into...
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
