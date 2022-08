Beginning Tonight at 10:00 PM, NYC's 2,000 Speed Cameras Will Help Keep New Yorkers Safe Around the Clock. Program's Expansion Follows Monthlong, Multilingual, Multimedia Public Education Campaign Reminding New Yorkers of Expansion and Importance of Safe Driving. Speed Cameras and Automated Traffic Enforcement Are Proven, Effective Safety Tools. New York...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO