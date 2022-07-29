Horse Racing's Future Begins with Del Mar's Intern Program: Meet the Class of 2022

www.dmtc.com
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
dmtc.com
Master Piece an Upsetter Sunday in Del Mar's Eddie Read Stakes
The veteran gray Chilean-bred Master Piece found a hole at the three-eighths pole and rolled on home from there to capture the 49th running of the Eddie Read Stakes Sunday at Del Mar. The 6-year-old earned a first prize of $150,000 from the total purse of $252,500 in the Grade...
RIP to Sports Arena: As Plans Stand, City May Want to Take ‘Sports’ Out of the Name
The Sports Arena, for now the Pechanga Arena San Diego, is 56 years old this year and, if the mayor, City Council and city staff have their way, it won’t reach its 60th birthday. They want it gone. In all the talk about what will happen to the Midway...
viatravelers.com
20 Best Museums in San Diego, California
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego
Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
localemagazine.com
11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
sandiegocountynews.com
CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest
San Diego, CA–San Diego-based cheese maker, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, received a Silver Medal at the American Cheese Society Award Ceremony held in Portland, Oregon on July 21. The contest evaluated 1,387 entries submitted by 196 cheese companies. CheeseSmith is located within San Diego’s iconic brewery, AleSmith Brewing Company, with...
sandiegoville.com
Longtime All-Hours Hotspot Brian's 24 Shutters In Downtown San Diego
Downtown San Diego's restaurant that never sleeps is no more! Brian’s 24, the iconic 24-hour restaurant in the heart of the Gaslamp District, has closed for good after more than a decade in business. Brian Stout and Brian Savage, who at the time owned Brian's Eatery in the space...
San Diego weekly Reader
Pelagic species common during light La Niña years
Dock Totals 7/24 – 7/30: 5,483 anglers aboard 235 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 109 barracuda, 3 black seabass (released), 404 bluefin tuna (to 203 pounds), 26 bonito, 1,432 calico bass, 2,203 dorado, 4 halibut, 1 leopard shark (released), 7 lingcod, 4 mako shark, 1,097 rockfish, 1,013 sand bass, 59 sanddab, 56 sculpin, 41 sheephead, 1 striped marlin, 1 thresher shark, 1 treefish, 178 whitefish, 2 white seabass, 710 yellowfin tuna, and 14,694 yellowtail.
I went to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time and the experience was marred by vicious mosquitoes and other unexpected issues, but I'd still go again
Insider's reporter went to SDCC for the first time and shared her experience, from the hardships to the delights that made the trip worth it.
The Alley On the Move Again in San Diego
Taiwanese Boba Chain Planning Another Location in UTC
Get paid to vacation with this new job listing
You can be on vacation and get paid, too! There's a new job listing that is grabbing national attention.
Flood Watch in effect for San Diego County mountains, deserts
Thunderstorms have developed over the mountains in San Diego County Monday, producing moderate to heavy rainfall for another afternoon.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego cops were fierce
"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
NBC San Diego
Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why
If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
NBC San Diego
These 4 Local Restaurants Named Among Top 20 in US for Being Most Dog-Friendly
Sit. Stay. Fetch something delicious to eat and bring along Fido. It’s not always as easy as it sounds since many eateries don’t allow pups, but four San Diego County restaurants have landed in the top 20 spots for most dog-friendly places to eat in the U.S., according to Yelp.
News Now: Chance of showers, lightning in humid weekend
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, a look at the monsoon shaking up San Diego's typical summer forecast, plus other top stories from the past week.
ecasocal.org
Golden State Boring Digs In on San Pasqual Job
ECAcontractor member Golden State Boring dug in to a $2.7 million tunnel project in northern San Diego County providing the services and expertise the company has come to be known for after nearly three decades. At the helm is company president Jeff Johnson who makes it all a reality. Overall,...
2nd annual Filipino-American Friendship Festival held at Liberty Station
San Diegans gathered at Liberty Station Saturday afternoon to celebrate the second annual Filipino-American Friendship Festival.
