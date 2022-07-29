CMT Roundup: New Music From Dierks Bentley, Brooke Eden, Noah Thompson and More

www.cmt.com
Noah Thompson Says He & HunterGirl Are ‘Best Friends’ & ‘Extremely Close’ After ‘Idol’
Less than three months after winning American Idol, 20-year-old Noah Thompson is back in the spotlight with his first post-show music release! Noah received major praise for his rendition of Rihanna’s hit “Stay” on the show, and decided to release a full version of the song on July 29. “I feel like “Stay” was one of my biggest moments on the show,” Noah explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Nobody expects me, out of all people, to step out there and sing that type of song by Rihanna. I had a lot of comments and a lot of people reaching out to me saying, ‘You should do a full version of this.’ As soon as the show ended, they came to me with the idea of doing a whole country version and I was completely on-board for that. I’ve wanted to do that forever anyway, so I was excited.”
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Shares Throwback Performance Of “What Hurts The Most” With Taylor Swift
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox recently took a trip down memory lane and shared old concert footage featuring music sensation Taylor Swift. The “Fearless” singer surprised Swifties with the country trio during her 2013 Red Tour. During a stop in Nashville, the platinum-selling ensemble came out to perform...
Ronnie Dunn Cuts Deep With Cover Of Ashley Monroe’s “The Blade” On New Album, ‘100 Proof Neon’
Ronnie Dunn released a brand new album, 100 Proof Neon, last week, and he actually borrowed a song on the tracklist from the great Ashley Monroe. Ronnie covered the title track to her 2015 third studio album The Blade, which was nominated for Best Country Album at the 58th Grammy Awards.
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to...
Kenny Chesney is Mourning Fan Who Died at His Saturday Night Concert
Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of one of his fans at his Empower Field concert in Denver, Colorado, Saturday night. The Denver Post reported a woman died Saturday night when she fell from an escalator at the end of Chesney’s concert. The Denver Post attributes its news to Denver police and the stadium.
George Strait & Chris Stapleton Team Up For Knockout Rendition Of Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me” At Arrowhead Stadium
Talk about two of the best to ever do it in country music, paying homage to one of the greatest rock stars of all time. George Strait and Chris Stapleton teamed up for a concert in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brad Paisley and Post Malone: Is More Than Bromance Brewing?
Is there a bromance brewing between Brad Paisley and Post Malone – or something more?. Malone and Paisley set the social media world a twitter over the last few days when Malone shared a clip of him singing Paisley’s 2002 single “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” during Matthew McConaughey’s fundraising event called We’re Texas last year.
38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time
A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kane Brown Invites Movie Star On Stage, Nails Backflip During ‘Grand’
Kane Brown is having a good time on the road. The “Whiskey Sour” singer invited Taylor Lautner on stage during a recent performance. Lautner is probably best known for his role in the Twilight series. But it was a little bit of a deeper memory that Brown reminded his followers. Check out Lautner’s acrobatics in the video from TikTok below.
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Will Host the 56th Annual CMA Awards Together
Luke Bryan will host "Country Music's Biggest Night" — the CMA Awards — alongside one of the biggest names in NFL history, Peyton Manning. The country singer called Manning a friend as he made the announcement while co-hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, Aug. 1. "Being...
Ronnie Dunn Talks Solo Album “100 Proof Neon” And Chasing Radio Success
Country music star Ronnie Dunn from iconic duo Brooks & Dunn, recently dropped (July 29) his fifth solo album, “100 Proof Neon.” Ahead of the launch, the platinum-selling performer caught up with “Today’s Country Radio” host Kelleigh Bannen to discuss what it’s like chasing radio success and to dish on his 11-song collection.
CMT Premiere: Hunter Brothers “Peace, Love & Country Music” Speaks to the Essence of Community
Hunter Brothers may not be a household name for most country music fans in the U.S., but they’re building quite a reputation in Canada. Real-life brothers J.J., Dusty, Luke, Brock and Ty have amassed more than 61 million video and audio streams and earned multiple CCMA Award nominations, JUNO Award nominations and SCMA Award wins.
Eric Church’s Powerful Backup Singer Joanna Cotten Leaves Band For Solo Project
Joanna Cotten will always love you, Eric Church fans. But, she’s ready for chapter three. Cotten, who launched her country solo career about 15 years ago with her debut song “The Prize,” is ready to try again. “Hello, friends and fans,” Cotten wrote on social media. “I...
Luke Bryan Set to Guest Host ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Alongside ‘American Idol’ Pal Ryan Seacrest
Luke Bryan is currently taking a break from American Idol following the conclusion of its milestone 20th season in May. In the meantime, the country music megastar is taking to TV screens on a different show. Instead, Bryan will be serving as guest co-host in an upcoming broadcast of Live With Kelly and Ryan, which also features American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. Overall, the upcoming episode promises to be an exciting one. However, Luke Bryan has fans riled up for a completely different reason. During his appearance, he promised in a new post that he has some exciting news to share. See the singer’s tweet below.
Yeehaw! Get Down at the Hoedown With the 101 Best Country Songs of All Time
As much as country music has changed with the times, it's still true that this genre—at its core—is all about good songwriting. And that's evident in every single one of the best country songs of all time. From top country music artists like Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood to Brooks & Dunn and Dolly Parton (because we all know you can never get enough Dolly), each one of these top country songs is iconic in their own right.
Garth Brooks’ “The Dance” Continues To Pay Tribute To Lane Frost, Dale Earnhardt & Many Others Over 30 Years Later
The end of July brings the humidity and heat along with thoughts of the honorable Lane Frost, who passed away after a tragic bull riding accident at Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 30th of 1989. After scoring an impeccable 91 and going the 8 seconds on the bull named Takin’ Care of Business, Frost dismounted the bull only to have it turn back on him, hitting Frost with its horns. Lane’s continued attempts to stand up and exit the live […] The post Garth Brooks’ “The Dance” Continues To Pay Tribute To Lane Frost, Dale Earnhardt & Many Others Over 30 Years Later first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Maren Morris Shares Special Moment With A “Superfan,” Who Is Blind On National Television
Early Thursday (July 28) morning, the multi-platinum artist brought her honky tonk flair to the Big Apple to perform outside of Rockefeller plaza alongside hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. In the midst of the sing-along-worthy set, Guthrie introduced Morris to a girl named Lily. Lily is a visually impaired...
