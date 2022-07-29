ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMT Roundup: New Music From Dierks Bentley, Brooke Eden, Noah Thompson and More

By CMT.com Staff
CMT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cmt.com

Whiskey Riff

The Real Names Of 25 Country Artists

When you think of stage names you typically think of Hollywood actors, and I don’t know… maybe magicians? But they’re actually pretty common across all of facets of the entertainment industry. Including country music. Yep, some of your favorite country singers don’t go by their real names....
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Noah Thompson Says He & HunterGirl Are ‘Best Friends’ & ‘Extremely Close’ After ‘Idol’

Less than three months after winning American Idol, 20-year-old Noah Thompson is back in the spotlight with his first post-show music release! Noah received major praise for his rendition of Rihanna’s hit “Stay” on the show, and decided to release a full version of the song on July 29. “I feel like “Stay” was one of my biggest moments on the show,” Noah explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Nobody expects me, out of all people, to step out there and sing that type of song by Rihanna. I had a lot of comments and a lot of people reaching out to me saying, ‘You should do a full version of this.’ As soon as the show ended, they came to me with the idea of doing a whole country version and I was completely on-board for that. I’ve wanted to do that forever anyway, so I was excited.”
MUSIC
CMT

Kenny Chesney is Mourning Fan Who Died at His Saturday Night Concert

Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of one of his fans at his Empower Field concert in Denver, Colorado, Saturday night. The Denver Post reported a woman died Saturday night when she fell from an escalator at the end of Chesney’s concert. The Denver Post attributes its news to Denver police and the stadium.
DENVER, CO
CMT

Brad Paisley and Post Malone: Is More Than Bromance Brewing?

Is there a bromance brewing between Brad Paisley and Post Malone – or something more?. Malone and Paisley set the social media world a twitter over the last few days when Malone shared a clip of him singing Paisley’s 2002 single “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” during Matthew McConaughey’s fundraising event called We’re Texas last year.
MUSIC
Dierks Bentley
Rihanna
Ingrid Andress
Mikky Ekko
Jimmy Buffett
Jimmy Robbins
Brooke Eden
Alan Jackson
Whiskey Riff

38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time

A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
CMT

Ronnie Dunn Talks Solo Album “100 Proof Neon” And Chasing Radio Success

Country music star Ronnie Dunn from iconic duo Brooks & Dunn, recently dropped (July 29) his fifth solo album, “100 Proof Neon.” Ahead of the launch, the platinum-selling performer caught up with “Today’s Country Radio” host Kelleigh Bannen to discuss what it’s like chasing radio success and to dish on his 11-song collection.
THEATER & DANCE
#Cmt Music#American#Cmt
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Set to Guest Host ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Alongside ‘American Idol’ Pal Ryan Seacrest

Luke Bryan is currently taking a break from American Idol following the conclusion of its milestone 20th season in May. In the meantime, the country music megastar is taking to TV screens on a different show. Instead, Bryan will be serving as guest co-host in an upcoming broadcast of Live With Kelly and Ryan, which also features American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. Overall, the upcoming episode promises to be an exciting one. However, Luke Bryan has fans riled up for a completely different reason. During his appearance, he promised in a new post that he has some exciting news to share. See the singer’s tweet below.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Yeehaw! Get Down at the Hoedown With the 101 Best Country Songs of All Time

As much as country music has changed with the times, it's still true that this genre—at its core—is all about good songwriting. And that's evident in every single one of the best country songs of all time. From top country music artists like Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood to Brooks & Dunn and Dolly Parton (because we all know you can never get enough Dolly), each one of these top country songs is iconic in their own right.
THEATER & DANCE
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks’ “The Dance” Continues To Pay Tribute To Lane Frost, Dale Earnhardt & Many Others Over 30 Years Later

The end of July brings the humidity and heat along with thoughts of the honorable Lane Frost, who passed away after a tragic bull riding accident at Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 30th of 1989. After scoring an impeccable 91 and going the 8 seconds on the bull named Takin’ Care of Business, Frost dismounted the bull only to have it turn back on him, hitting Frost with its horns. Lane’s continued attempts to stand up and exit the live […] The post Garth Brooks’ “The Dance” Continues To Pay Tribute To Lane Frost, Dale Earnhardt & Many Others Over 30 Years Later first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
THEATER & DANCE

