Could winning the $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot make you miserable?

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize. It grew so...
DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'
DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
Lottery-winning couple’s first purchase as millionaires is £17 back-scratcher
A lorry driver and his wife who won £3.6 million on the EuroMillions said their first purchase was a £17 back-scratcher.Lee Kuchczynski, 52, said he was in Yorkshire driving his HGV when wife Helen, 58, rang to tell him they had become millionaires after matching five numbers and a Lucky Star in the draw on Tuesday July 12.Asked about his first purchase, he said: “I bought a new back scratcher because I snapped my other one at work so I bought an expensive one worth £17 instead of £8!“The rest of the time we’ve just been sat there in a...
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
Lotto player who was given tickets as present thought she’d hit $100 jackpot but was stunned to find out the real prize
A LOTTERY player thought she had won $100 but was left stunned when she realized she had scooped the top prize. A woman, from Maryland, revealed that she was given six tickets as a present from her friend. The player, 38, told Maryland Lottery that she had thought she had...
Friends of Over 30 Years Keep Promise to Split Lottery Jackpot with One Another: 'a True Friend'
Two lifelong friends have honored a yearslong promise following a lucky win. Last week, Perry Charles won a $361,527 Fast Play jackpot and shared his prize with his friend Scott Edwards, honoring a pact they previously made to split any big lottery wins, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize. The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth–largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because...
When You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot, Don’t Tell Anyone
With the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot at over $1 billion for Friday night's drawing, a new multi-millionaire is about to be minted. The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won for 29 drawings since April. The Mega Millions jackpot will have an annuity value of $1.1 billion ($648.2 million in cash) for its next drawing on Friday, July 28, the fourth largest multi-state lottery jackpot ever offered. The largest is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016, on three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
Don't Pick Birthdays or Anniversary Dates Lotto Expert Warns Ahead of $1.1B Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing
Lottery fever is sweeping the country and the big question many players are asking is: Are there strategies you should follow to boost your odds of picking the winning numbers?. Lottery expert Richard Wheeler says if you want the jackpot all to yourself, you should pick high numbers. “What you...
Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes
A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
Lottery club who have pooled cash for 20 years finally wins million-dollar jackpot – but there’s a dramatic twist
A CLUB of lottery players has won a million-dollar jackpot after 20 years of pooling their money to buy tickets - but they almost missed their prize. The self-proclaimed "Lunch Bunch Crew" has been working and playing together for two decades, and finally struck it big with numbers drawn on June 18.
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
Box of coins including the rarest Lincoln penny in existence sells for $10,191 online – do you have one on your dresser?
A BOX of Lincoln Wheat pennies recently sold online for over $10,000. The pennies are ungraded and have different dates. All of them were minted in either San Francisco, Denver, and Philadelphia. The wheat cent was designed by Victor Brenner in 1909 to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Abraham Lincoln.
Rare quarter sells for $2,152 online – what’s so unique about the coin and how to spot it
IT'S possible your quarters may be worth thousands so you'll want to check anywhere you store change around your home. Since 1796, the US Mint has been producing quarters. From the Liberty to the Washington design, you may have a coin that's valuable. Typically, this will depend on low mintage,...
Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for Workers as Jackpot Reaches $830M
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing to win a mind-blowing $830 million is the third largest lottery jackpot in history, and the founder of a chicken restaurant chain really wants to win!. AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says he bought 50,000 tickets to split the jackpot with the company’s...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
Winning numbers drawn for $830M Mega Millions jackpot
BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot grew to a whopping $830 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The cash option now stands at $487.9 million.The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night are 7-29-60-63-66 and Mega Ball 15. No one has won the jackpot since April 15. This is now the fourth largest lottery prize of all time and third largest Mega Millions prize.The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.The world record for the largest lottery prize is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.Related: These are the biggest lottery jackpot winners from MassachusettsMega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 10:45 p.m. in Massachusetts. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta.
Lottery ticket worth $27 million sold again at "lucky" California convenience store
A convenience store in California has sold multiple winning lottery tickets in the past six years, including the latest one for a $27 million jackpot. Liquor Cellar in Oxnard, California, has reason to celebrate yet again. This time for selling the winning lottery ticket for Wednesday's $27 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.
If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here's what you need to know
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now $1 billion. If you're lucky enough to win, stay quiet and read this to know what to do.
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize And Here Are Their Reactions
"We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment."
