Lottery

Could winning the $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot make you miserable?

By A. Pawlowski
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'

DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
LOTTERY
The Independent

Lottery-winning couple’s first purchase as millionaires is £17 back-scratcher

A lorry driver and his wife who won £3.6 million on the EuroMillions said their first purchase was a £17 back-scratcher.Lee Kuchczynski, 52, said he was in Yorkshire driving his HGV when wife Helen, 58, rang to tell him they had become millionaires after matching five numbers and a Lucky Star in the draw on Tuesday July 12.Asked about his first purchase, he said: “I bought a new back scratcher because I snapped my other one at work so I bought an expensive one worth £17 instead of £8!“The rest of the time we’ve just been sat there in a...
LOTTERY
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
Massachusetts State
Lootpress

No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize. The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth–largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because...
LOTTERY
Seacoast Current

When You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot, Don’t Tell Anyone

With the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot at over $1 billion for Friday night's drawing, a new multi-millionaire is about to be minted. The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won for 29 drawings since April. The Mega Millions jackpot will have an annuity value of $1.1 billion ($648.2 million in cash) for its next drawing on Friday, July 28, the fourth largest multi-state lottery jackpot ever offered. The largest is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016, on three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
LOTTERY
Person
Robin Leach
Daily Mail

Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes

A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
MARYLAND STATE
#Marriages#Jackpot#Bankruptcies
Star 93.9

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
CBS Boston

Winning numbers drawn for $830M Mega Millions jackpot

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot grew to a whopping $830 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The cash option now stands at $487.9 million.The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night are 7-29-60-63-66 and Mega Ball 15. No one has won the jackpot since April 15.  This is now the fourth largest lottery prize of all time and third largest Mega Millions prize.The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.The world record for the largest lottery prize is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.Related: These are the biggest lottery jackpot winners from MassachusettsMega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 10:45 p.m. in Massachusetts. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta. 
BOSTON, MA

