Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
Woodburn market, gas station proposal nixed
City Council overturns planning commission's approval of plans for commercial site.Plans for a U.S. Market and gas station at a site that formerly housed two banks in Woodburn have been waylaid, at least temporarily. During its July 25 meeting, the Woodburn City Council denied an application proposing a convenience store and gas station at Newberg Highway and Oregon Way on the basis that it fails to meet conditional use criteria. The application was previously approved by the Woodburn Planning Commission. But an appellant involved in the hearings with the commission challenged that ruling, thereby sending it before the City...
kptv.com
Fire damages Ridgefield home
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire started in a Ridgefield neighborhood and spread to a nearby house Monday morning, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Firefighters got the call at about 7 a.m. from a neighbor who saw black smoke coming out of a house on the 1400 Block of Northwest 304th Circle. CCFR said the fire started outside the home and spread to the walls and attic before the fire department was called.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
Deadly rabbit virus confirmed in Multnomah County
A highly contagious and deadly virus that can spread quickly among rabbits was detected in Multnomah County, the Oregon Department of Agriculture said Monday.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
Historic ferry partially sinks in Astoria
A historic ferry harbored in Astoria partially sunk, the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted Friday morning.
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the Closure of Two Starbucks Coffee Shops in Portland
Last week, three WW correspondents reported what they observed at two Starbucks coffee shops selected for closure by the corporate office: one in downtown, the other near Gateway Transit Center deep in Northeast Portland (“Falling Starbucks,” July 20). Starbucks said it was closing the shops because they had grown too dangerous. Such a rationale hit a nerve—several, actually. Some readers accused us of credulously accepting Starbucks’ narrative and painting over the company’s union-busting attempts. Others took exception to a quote from Jason Renaud saying business owners were scapegoating the mentally ill. Still others scoffed at our assertion that Starbucks operates a kiosk in a nearby Safeway. Readers were right about that one.
Molalla will see unique shopping experience
The BarnHouse Village Markets are coming to Molalla's Clark Park in August for a two-day pop-up eventBy Cindy Fama The BarnHouse Vintage Market returns to Molalla's Clark Park Aug. 12-13. The pop-up market, at 815 Shirley St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and feature music, food trucks and lots of vintage merchandise to discover or re-discover. Lorzel (Luper) Watner is the 'principal' behind BarnHouse Vintage Markets. She is a Molalla native, having graduated from Molalla High School in 1981, and said her love for all things BarnHouse Vintage comes from "growing up in such...
firstsportz.com
“Bolt Mobility vanishes abruptly” Usain Bolt’s start-up backed by Indian firm has ceased operations in US
Usain Bolt, who has won eight Olympic gold medals, co-founded the mobility firm Bolt Mobility. According to reports in the media, Bolt Mobility abruptly vanished from some of its markets in the US, leaving e-bikes and other equipment abandoned and unanswered calls. In May of this year, Bolt raised $40.2...
iheart.com
Oregon Humane Society Hosts Vaccine And Wellness Clinics
Throughout the month of August, Oregon Humane Society is hosting Wellness and Vaccine Clinics for pets. These clinics are designed to support pet owners who need routine care for their pets or are struggling to find a veterinary clinic that is accepting new patients. “Veterinary clinics in our community have...
Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity much lower.
Low-income housing complex for seniors opens in Vancouver, right across from homeless encampments
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Off Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver sits a brand new four-story housing complex, made especially for low-income seniors. “Today is huge for me, huge,” said Beth Funk, who is about to move in. She spoke through tears of joy. “My life will be stable for the first time since I was 19.”
KGW
Historic ferry capsizes in Astoria, spilling fuel into the Columbia River
The U.S. Coast Guard is now responding, trying to contain the fuel before it spreads further. Officials do not yet know the extent of the spill.
Multnomah County records 2 more possible heat deaths
Two more people may have died heat-related deaths in Multnomah County, bringing the overall county total to 5 deaths under investigation.
‘It’s a miracle day’: Newberg tenants no longer face eviction after KGW viewer steps up, donates portable AC units
NEWBERG, Ore. — Earlier this month, tenants at a low-income housing complex in Newberg known as Haworth Terrace received eviction notices for having window-mounted air conditioners. The Yamhill County Housing Authority, which runs the property, said they were fire hazards and posed an egress issue. The tenants were allowed...
Eater
Portland Restaurants Closing Due to the Heat Friday
In the heat waves of 2021, many Portland restaurants and food carts were forced to close multiple times throughout the summer, temperatures climbing to dangerous three-digit levels. This year, it seems more Portland restaurant owners and food carts have figured out ways to stay open despite the heat, perhaps recognizing that these summer heat waves will likely become an annual tradition. The staff of food cart Bing Mi moved into its restaurant sibling, Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar, for the week to avoid the hotter food cart. Many restaurants and food carts — Bar Cala and Sunrice, to name a few — decided to change their menus to avoid turning on the oven or stove, focusing on raw and fresh dishes. And some have just truncated their hours to avoid the heat, like barbecue cart Bark City, which has been closing at 2 p.m. to avoid the hottest time of day.
kmun.org
Historic ferry capsizes near downtown Astoria
ASTORIA — The Tourist No. 2, a former Columbia River ferry boat built in the 1920s, capsized at a dock near downtown Astoria Thursday afternoon. Good Samaritan boats arrived to try to contain some fuel spilled from the vessel as the smell of diesel filled the air. Donald Anderson,...
Hundreds of air conditioners sit unused in Portland warehouses
After almost 70 people in Multnomah County died in the heat wave last summer, KOIN 6 is continuing to follow state, city and county efforts to get free air conditioning units to low-income people.
