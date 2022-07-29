ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt

Hutch Post

Charges filed in domestic case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against Hutchinson man in a domestic case. Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Michael is charged with one count of attempted second degree murder stemming from a domestic disturbance July 23rd. The charge is a level 3 person felony which carries a sentence of up to 41 years if convicted, depending on his criminal history.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Chester I. Lewis plaque unveiling Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson, Hutch in Harmony, and HCC's Social Sciences Department are coming together Friday to commemorate the first official Chester I. Lewis Day, with the unveiling of the new biography plaque in Chester I. Lewis Plaza and a proclamation read by Vice-Mayor Jon Richardson.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Suspect accused in killing outside Kansas nightclub

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a deadly shooting outside a Kansas nightclub and have a suspect in custody. On Thursday, officers booked 35-year-old Brent Alan Cruz on requested charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. Just before...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas

DODGE CITY – Governor Laura Kelly continued her ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ statewide economic development tour in Dodge City Saturday, according to a media release from her office. \. She met with leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot Dodge...
DODGE CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A rare Democrat in a deeply Republican state, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas is one of the most vulnerable incumbents seeking reelection this year. In the final months of her congressional campaign, she is focusing on Republicans' strict opposition to abortion rights. An online...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. begins fiscal year 2023 with tax receipts ahead of estimates

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday the Kansas July tax receipts. In total, Kansas saw its total tax receipts for July exceed the estimate by $127.6 million with $586.2 million collected, according to a statement from her office. “Due to my administration’s record-setting economic development successes over...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities

WASHINGTON (AP) — When a 10-year-old Ohio girl traveled to Indiana last month to end a pregnancy allegedly forced onto her by a rapist, several conservative politicians and TV pundits called the report a hoax. After horrific details confirmed the case was real, some tried a new tact: claiming,...
OHIO STATE
Hutch Post

Accident involving toy car sends one to the hospital

SYLVIA, Kan. — A Reno County man was injured in an accident involving a toy electric car over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Charles Brown of Sylvia was in a toy electric car that was being towed by an ATV Saturday evening when the car flipped, ejecting him.
SYLVIA, KS
Hutch Post

🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Minority Business Mixer Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next Minority Business Mixer is Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Splinters N Rust at 125 North Main in Hutchinson. The Minority Business Mixer is a networking event for minority business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals to connect and build relationships. This event is open to everyone who is interested in highlighting and celebrating the importance of minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Hutchinson and Reno County.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Primary election today, polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It is primary election day with several primary races up for grabs. There are three seats up for grabs for Reno County Commission. One is the seat being vacated by Ron Sellers in District 1. Cris Corey and Randall Parks will vie for that seat on the Republican side. There is no Democrat in that race.
RENO COUNTY, KS
