Protecting Your Family and Pets from Bats

Found Dog returned to Owner
On 07/28/2022, the City of The Dalles Animal Control Officer was dispatched to Fred Meyer for a reported dog that had run away. Patrol officers assisted ACO Baker in searching for the missing dog. Unfortunately, after a long search of the west end of town, officers could not locate the dog. This was incredibly concerning due to the current heat wave. After a few hours passed, Officer Finch was dispatched to a citizen of The Dalles stating they had found a dog. The citizen had found the dog earlier in the day and heard we were looking for him and wanted to return him to its rightful owner.
3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three people are recovering today after nearly losing their lives on the Sandy river. The near drowning happened at Oxbow Park Thursday, not far from where another person had drowned the day before. Police say a 12-year-old boy got swept away, and a man and a...
7 possible heat-related deaths in 4 Oregon counties
The deaths of 7 people are now being looked at as heat-related, although the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said that, as of Saturday, "none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related."
The love of Oregon's railroad history comes in all sizes | Grant's Getaways
CORBETT, Ore. — Some getaways are as close as your own backyard, and I recently met a couple who can prove it. Gary and Jonette Lee share a love affair with Oregon’s railroading past and they bring it to life in their backyard near Corbett, Ore. each summer.
Man dies after being rescued from Sandy River
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Friday after he was rescued from the Sandy River. Just after 4 p.m., Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Corbett and Gresham Fire Departments responded to the Sandy River near Dabney State Park for a report of a water rescue. A caller reported that they had witnessed a man enter the water by himself and suddenly begin to struggle.
