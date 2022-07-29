Protecting Your Family and Pets from Bats

On 07/28/2022, the City of The Dalles Animal Control Officer was dispatched to Fred Meyer for a reported dog that had run away. Patrol officers assisted ACO Baker in searching for the missing dog. Unfortunately, after a long search of the west end of town, officers could not locate the dog. This was incredibly concerning due to the current heat wave. After a few hours passed, Officer Finch was dispatched to a citizen of The Dalles stating they had found a dog. The citizen had found the dog earlier in the day and heard we were looking for him and wanted to return him to its rightful owner.

THE DALLES, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO