Let’s make pizza! Guacamole! Meatballs! Cocaine pouring like waterfalls!

fox13news.com
Suspect accused of impersonating cop in armed robbery ring faces state charges
TAMPA, Fla. - One of the suspects in an armed robbery ring that stretched to four Florida counties is now facing state charges. Daniel Jackson and Reginald Roberts were before a federal judge in Tampa in June, but Jackson has to deal with state charges too. Federal agents said the...
fox13news.com
Underground search and rescue
Workers in Pinellas Park got a real shock when they opened the cover of a manhole Monday morning. It led to a big search, and a lot of confusion in the area.
Tampa Man Sentenced For Access Device Fraud, ID Theft
TAMPA, Fla. – Devaris McClain, 30, Tampa, has been sentenced to five years and one month in federal prison for conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. As part of his sentence, the Court also ordered McClain to pay $92,346.54 to the
fox13news.com
Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County
DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.
Beach Beacon
Police chief: Burglary suspects showed 'total disregard' for life, property
BELLEAIR — One day after a string of vehicle burglaries ended with the fleeing suspects colliding with a Belleair Police Department cruiser, sending an officer and four juveniles to area hospitals, passing vehicles crunched over the remaining bits of glass and plastic strewn along Mehlenbacher Road. Other than the...
spotonillinois.com
From bail bonds to beauty salon, St. Pete woman lifts up community
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It's late afternoon on a Friday and Kenyatta Rucker is sitting on a bench on 21st Street S, talking to a man who's calling from jail. ... How many St. Clair County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?. 00:38. How did Adam Wheeling...
Florida Woman Punches Jail Deputy In The Face Because She “Had Nothing Better To Do”
A Florida woman has been charged after punching a jail deputy in the face while being escorted to a pod and saying she had “nothing better to do.” Deputies said Jazmyne Cecilia Levesque, 23, was being moved to a pod in Pinellas County Jail Thursday
No one found after Pinellas Park firefighters search culvert
Pinellas Park firefighters searched for a missing person in a culvert Monday morning.
cltampa.com
St. Petersburg renters will host 'emergency sleep-in' protest at city hall to demand rent control
In response to skyrocketing rents in St. Petersburg, tenants are organizing an overnight "emergency sleep-in protest" at city hall to demand rent control. A number of groups, including St. Petersburg Tenants Union, Faith in Florida, St. Petersburg Tri-Partisan Canvas and PSL Tampa Bay are hosting the sleep-in event, which will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 3, and will last until Thursday's city council meeting the next morning.
Clearwater Man’s Life Becomes Circus Of Lawsuits
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A homeless Clearwater man’s life has become a circus of lawsuits both filed by him and filed against him. On July 23, Bassam Minawi, 58, filed a pro se lawsuit in the Pinellas County courts. Minawi, last reported as homeless, claims his
fox13news.com
Dunedin warns residents not to toss flammable chemicals away after trash truck catches fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The city of Dunedin is warning residents not to throw away flammable or hazardous chemicals after one of its trash trucks caught fire earlier this week. Video posted to the city’s Facebook page shows the back of a trash truck as it makes its way through the area picking up trash.
wild941.com
Pinellas Park Woman Busted With Nearly $2 Million Including Gold
A doctor in Pinellas Park was arrested this week for allegedly selling over 550 illegitimate prescriptions to patients. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office, deputies opened up an investigation on Dr. Neelam Uppal after receiving a tip about fake prescriptions being sold out of her home and her business in Clearwater.
Old House Finds New Home in St. Petersburg
1910's-era house moved over the weekend to make way for new development
Bay News 9
Hero using his business success to give back to community
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is using the success of his patented car accessory to give back to his community. Michael Baker and others designed and patented a device called the Odayex 6, a mobile monitor for cars that displays miles per hour. What You Need...
St. Pete police give out over 200 speeding tickets during operation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police handed out over 200 speeding tickets during a special operation Wednesday. A release from the St. Petersburg Police Department said that officers lead a targeted operation on four roads in the city’s second district. These included: Roosevelt Boulevard from I-275 to Dr. MLK Jr. St. North, Gandy […]
Fire department: No one found after reports of person in manhole
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Fire Department says no one was found during a search for a person inside a manhole on Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched around 9 a.m. to 66th Street North near 84th Avenue North in Pinellas Park after receiving reports that a man fell through a manhole opening into a sewage drain.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Tampa adds new 4-way stops at intersections: See the list
TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers will have to keep a careful eye on the road as city crews are adding new four-way stops at intersections, such as near schools and busy locations. The city announced its mobility department has completed more than 80 four-way stop interactions since October 2021, and there are more on the way.
Tampa's family fun center 'Grand Prix Tampa' closes its doors after 43 years
TAMPA, Fla. — There is now one less thing to do in Tampa — Grand Prix Tampa has permanently closed its doors. After a long 43-year run, the business closed down, making sure to thank everyone on its website for the years of fun. "Grand Prix Tampa is...
fox13news.com
Tampa man convicted of trying to gun down childhood friend sentenced to life in prison
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man convicted of attempted murder recently made a last-ditch effort to not spend the rest of his life behind bars. Even at his sentencing Thursday, Todd Norwood was still challenging the evidence. "The gun the defendant used to shoot the victim with was never recovered...
