Let’s make pizza! Guacamole! Meatballs! Cocaine pouring like waterfalls!

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO