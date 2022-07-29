Multiple members of Cavaliers organization would take Caris LeVert over Collin Sexton

“There are multiple people inside the organization that if they have their choice between Caris LeVert and Collin Sexton, they would take Caris over Collin because of the size, because of the length, because of the versatility that he can bring on the defensive end of the floor,” Chris Fedor said on the Zach Lowe podcast. “And they liked what they saw with Caris and Darius together. Obviously, the numbers back that up.”

Source: Spotify

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 1 Question: What is Collin Sexton Worth?

🎧 https://t.co/UHHJz1u9gK

🍎 https://t.co/zjF3jumwoB

✳️ https://t.co/U31yHRqNRn

📺 https://t.co/BivG7B2EVO pic.twitter.com/KzSDgJTVHj – 6:33 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Would Collin Sexton take qualifying offer, become free agent next summer? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/29/wou… – 1:31 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

What will #Cavs do about guard logjam? Any traction on a Caris LeVert extension? Any chance of upgrading the 3? It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/07/h… – 11:27 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Collin Sexton has become the forgotten man of free agency. I think he’s significantly better than the NBA seems to at the moment.

On the reasons for Sexton’s limited market, why I’d be more eager to pay him, and which team I think should and will do it.

cbssports.com/nba/news/colli… – 10:00 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Collin Sexton in his last season:

24.3 PPG

4.4 APG

48/37/82%

Only 23 years old. pic.twitter.com/O5TnJrAkwf – 9:22 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod: @Brian Lewis on where things stand with KD, what the Nets want and would they run it back? Plus: @Chris Fedor on the Sexton stalemate, Cavs expectations and the chances of (another) LeBron reunion. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:15 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 Outside-the-Box Landing Spots for Top Trade Targets

-Bojan (2:22)

-Collins (5:16)

-KD (10:43)

-Kyrie (17:57)

-Spida (23:33)

-Mook (30:01)

-Sexton (34:34)

-Turner (37:18)

🎧 https://t.co/eOxTF1CBy0

🍎 https://t.co/zmU4HTc0cT

✳️ https://t.co/iVPfhQdM59 pic.twitter.com/QN7hHKXkY8 – 6:43 PM

Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner

Agents by # of NFL clients:

1. @DrewJRosenhaus (89)

2. Jimmy Sexton (73)

3. Joel Segal (62)

4. @DavidMulugheta (51)

5. @ToryDandy (50)

6. Joe Linta (46)

7. Jared Fox (45)

T8. @davidcanter (42)

T8. Todd France

10. @Chase_Callahan (36)

[via @InsideTheLeague] – 7:01 AM

Hey, Chris: Is there any traction on a Caris LeVert extension? — Anthony, Stow Hey, Anthony: Not really. Much of Cleveland’s offseason has been intertwined. After finalizing Darius Garland’s massive contract extension, bringing in a pair of point guards (Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto) and adding a burly backup center (Robin Lopez), the Cavs have prioritized the Collin Sexton negotiations. Those remain at a standstill. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / July 29, 2022

The next steps flow from what happens with Sexton. That includes any LeVert extension discussions. The two play the same position. They have a similar skillset. LeVert was acquired at the deadline as a short-term injury replacement, providing a little bit of playmaking in Rubio’s absence and bringing that aggressive, attack-the-rim scoring the team missed because of Sexton’s season-ending meniscus tear. Still, because of LeVert’s age, contract situation, there were also thoughts about him being a long-term play if he looked like a quality fit alongside Cleveland’s budding core. The Cavs didn’t really get a chance at a full-fledged evaluation. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / July 29, 2022

Another potential Pacers move is a sign-and-trade of Ricky Rubio back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Windhorst said. The Pacers traded Caris LeVert to the Cavs last season, and Rubio — who was out for the season with an injury — and his expiring contract came to the Pacers. Then came the Turner talk. “He could be traded in a sign-and-trade to Phoenix, or, I have been told he could go somewhere else,” Windhorst said. -via Indianapolis Star / July 8, 2022

Collin Sexton is in the midst of the most difficult free agency status — restricted free agency — but the fourth-year guard and his representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, have shown so far that they won’t settle in negotiations. Discussions could go into training camp, and potentially into the season when the landscape of the league’s rosters shift. -via The Athletic / July 25, 2022