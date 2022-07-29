LeBron James 'extremely happy' in Los Angeles, would only leave to play with Bronny

Sources briefed on the matter stress that LeBron James is extremely happy in Los Angeles despite the Lakers’ back-to-back rocky seasons. He and his family, by all accounts, have grown increasingly entrenched in Southern California since James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

LeBron James reportedly to leave Lakers only to play with son

sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 4:14 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

LeBron has gotten into the cycling biz. AK frontofficesports.com/lebron-james-l… – 3:02 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Add LeBron James’ contract extension to the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving/Donovan Mitchell/Russell Westbrook transactional sagas in an NBA August not exactly as dormant as advertised … here’s the full breakdown in your latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/decision-tim… – 1:18 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron most PPG on the road against a team:

33.9 vs Cavaliers

30.1 vs Heat pic.twitter.com/Lt2247sqBk – 10:53 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod: @Brian Lewis on where things stand with KD, what the Nets want and would they run it back? Plus: @Chris Fedor on the Sexton stalemate, Cavs expectations and the chances of (another) LeBron reunion. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:15 AM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang will feature the LeBron James Family Foundation paint scheme at the Aug. 7 NASCAR Cup race in Michigan.

RFK Racing is a subsidiary of Fenway Sports Group, of which James is a partial owner. pic.twitter.com/pbyuu7rSpJ – 10:19 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!

🏀 Former President Comments on LeBron/Transgender Athletes

⛳ Charles Barkley on LIV Golf

🏈 Kyler Murray’s Peculiar Contract Stipulation

📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/4WWVn8AE6J pic.twitter.com/7ZQcrAzChh – 9:58 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most playoff runs averaging 30 PPG:

12 — Michael Jordan

7 — Jerry West

6 — LeBron James

5 — Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/3BZ1lBFOpB – 9:51 AM

Jabari Young @JabariJYoung

Morning #SportsBiz move:

LeBron James Family Foundation will have its logo featured on @RFKracing driver Chris Buescher No. 17 Ford #Mustang car at the Aug. 7th NASCAR Cup Series Race in Michigan. #NBA #Lakers pic.twitter.com/OvTcHIZ7Vt – 8:37 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 4th quarter points in the last 5 seasons:

2,384 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

2,127 — LeBron James

2,092 — James Harden

2,054 — Donovan Mitchell

1,996 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/SKOQ4rcvSa – 10:11 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most games started since 2010:

957 — DeMar DeRozan

939 — Russell Westbrook

894 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/zkrDlyplyw – 5:53 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players to average 20+ PPG in their rookie season (active players):

22.5 — Blake Griffin

21.2 — Luka Doncic

21.0 — Carmelo Anthony

20.9 — LeBron James

20.5 — Donovan Mitchell

20.3 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/iAElIPNKBp – 9:29 AM

LeBron James is well-known as a cyclist and a cycling advocate—and now, he’s made an even bigger investment in cycling by investing in Canyon Bicycles through LRMR Ventures, owned by James and Maverick Carter. They were joined by SC Holdings, a US-based private equity firm focused on market-leading brands. This investment—a reported €30 million—will be primarily used to expand Canyon’s reach in the US. -via Bicycling / July 29, 2022

The prevailing thinking in league circles holds that only the chance to play elsewhere alongside son Bronny James, who will be eligible for the 2024 draft and continues to develop as an NBA prospect, would spur LeBron to push for an L.A. exit. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 29, 2022

Hints about James’ intentions, from LeBron himself or agent Rich Paul, have essentially been nonexistent since the Lakers’ last game in April. The Lakers have likewise deferred any discussion about the possibilities until Aug. 4 arrives. The following background and rumbles shared below are what I have gleaned through my own checking in advance of James’ onrushing eligibility date. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 29, 2022