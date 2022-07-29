ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James 'extremely happy' in Los Angeles, would only leave to play with Bronny

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Sources briefed on the matter stress that LeBron James is extremely happy in Los Angeles despite the Lakers’ back-to-back rocky seasons. He and his family, by all accounts, have grown increasingly entrenched in Southern California since James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

LeBron James is well-known as a cyclist and a cycling advocate—and now, he’s made an even bigger investment in cycling by investing in Canyon Bicycles through LRMR Ventures, owned by James and Maverick Carter. They were joined by SC Holdings, a US-based private equity firm focused on market-leading brands. This investment—a reported €30 million—will be primarily used to expand Canyon’s reach in the US. -via Bicycling / July 29, 2022

The prevailing thinking in league circles holds that only the chance to play elsewhere alongside son Bronny James, who will be eligible for the 2024 draft and continues to develop as an NBA prospect, would spur LeBron to push for an L.A. exit. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 29, 2022

Hints about James’ intentions, from LeBron himself or agent Rich Paul, have essentially been nonexistent since the Lakers’ last game in April. The Lakers have likewise deferred any discussion about the possibilities until Aug. 4 arrives. The following background and rumbles shared below are what I have gleaned through my own checking in advance of James’ onrushing eligibility date. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 29, 2022

Community Policy