Fish and Finn Outfitters and Consignment to Open in Downtown Lowell

The Lowell Riddler: Riddle #10 of 2022 Solved
The Lowell Riddler is hiding medallions in and near the City of Lowell and offering area residents the chance to win a prize of local gift cards. Look for a new clue or riddle each Saturday!. Here’s what the winner said about finding the medallion:. My son and I...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event
The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fox Motors opens new Subaru facility
An automotive group has a new dealership in West Michigan. Fox Motors last week opened a Subaru flagship facility at 6115 28th St. SE in Forest Hills featuring the newest Subaru design. The new location marks the third facility investment Fox Motors has made in greater Grand Rapids. “We love...
The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Parade of Ships
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After being postponed until 3 p.m., the Parade of Ships at the Coast Guard Festival is underway. Hundreds of onlookers are lined along the water as four coast guard cutters sail into the port of Grand Haven. The four ships that will be involved in...
Are you proud of these weird Grand Rapids fun facts?
Is it weird that I always look up weird fun facts about different cities?. Wherever I go, I end up researching weird fun facts about the city that I am traveling to. It is only right that I research weird things that Grand Rapids has accomplished. Why would I keep the knowledge away from my friends?
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Lake Michigan Waves Could Reach 7-Feet Tall At Popular Beaches
The National Weather Service issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Patty Matters serves big, gourmet burgers on wheels
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - From classic burgers to savory crab patties, Patty Matters has been a community favorite in the West Michigan area since it opened in 2015. Owners Lauren D’Angelo and her mother Mindy D’Angelo wanted to do something that wasn’t already being offered on a food truck in Grand Rapids.
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
Muskegon River cleanup and kayak giveaway coming up soon
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI -- The 11th annual Muskegon River Cleanup and kayak giveaway is coming up. The cleanup that historically has amassed enormous amounts of refuse will be Aug. 6, starting at the Bridgeton Township Park boat launch, 5631 W. South River Drive, near the corner of West 112th Street and Warner Avenue in Grant. Parking costs $5.
Armed robbery at Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Dr.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say there was a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on the 2700 block of Lake Michigan Drive NW Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., employees report a suspect who was armed with a handgun robbed the bank and fled the scene. There were...
Oral History Project: Rev Dean Bailey
Beginning in 2007, a joint project with Grand Valley State University’s Veteran’s Oral History Project began as a means to preserve history through recorded interviews with local residents. This included local high school students conducting the interviews. These recordings have been saved as digital archives by the Lowell Area Historical Museum, which began recording their own interviews in 2019.
ahealthiermichigan.org
6 West Michigan Parks You Need to Visit
One of the beauties of visiting or living in west Michigan is the thousands of acres of parks, trails, and breathtaking greenspaces to explore. A lot of locals know about the region’s many state parks, as well as some of the more popular city parks like Riverside and Ah-Nab-Awen. But it’s nice to veer off the beaten path from time to time, and the gorgeous parks below can help you do just that.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
