Missouri State

ksmu.org

Missouri voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election

Missouri’s August 2 primary is just about here. Time to get things lined up so you know if you can vote, where you can vote, and what you’ll be voting on when Election Day rolls around. Missourians have some high-profile races coming up, with a long list of...
The Kansas City Beacon

Wind turbines and solar panels can hurt birds and bats. A Missouri group hopes to help

For Mary Nemecek, investing in renewable energy is the right step toward reducing the effects of climate change.  As the head of conservation for the Burroughs Audubon Society of Kansas City, Nemecek wants to save birds from the effects of climate change, which is affecting their migratory patterns, and in some cases, threatening extinction.  But […] The post Wind turbines and solar panels can hurt birds and bats. A Missouri group hopes to help appeared first on The Beacon.
northwestmoinfo.com

Diverse Grandstand Entertainment Planned For 2022 Missouri State Fair

Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe says the grandstand entertainment will be a little more diverse at this year’s Missouri State Fair. He says there will be plenty of free entertainment. Northwest Mo Info · WolfeFreeEntertainment. The entertainment lineup for the Missouri State Fair can be found on...
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
krcu.org

Missouri Primary Voter ID Rules and Beyond

Despite all the news of recent changes to Missouri voting laws, some things remain the same for the Aug. 2 primary. Voters going to the polls this Tuesday still will be able to cast their ballots using the "old" voter ID rules. Missouri League of Women Voters President Marilyn McLeod wants to clear up any confusion.
KMOV

Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about marijuana, abortion & the economy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
khqa.com

Polls data differs leading up to the Missouri Senate Race

With close numbers and different polling data, many are closely watching how the Missouri Senate race will play out. The latest polling data from SurveyUSA, Emerson College, and the Trafalgar Group each puts current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the lead in the GOP race. However, polling data differs...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri's Sales-Tax-Free Weekend Starts Aug. 5

Each year, Missouri has a back-to-school sales-tax-free weekend to help families get supplies (and help us cheapskates get a good deal on computers). The holiday starts the first Friday in August, which this year means Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7. Items that qualify for the exemption include:. Clothing...
KTLO

Missouri primary election set for Tuesday

Registered voters in Missouri will be able to go to the polls on Tuesday. Voting in the primary election will begin a 6 in the morning, and the polls will close that evening at 7. There are two local races in Ozark County on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Presiding Commissioner...
MISSOURI STATE

