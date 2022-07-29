www.waynecojournalbanner.com
Related
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
kfmo.com
Iron County Crash Injures Several
(Iron County, MO) Several people are recovering from injuries after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in Iron County. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol the accident occurred just after 10 o'clock, three miles north of Annapolis, when a car driven south on Highway 49, by 29 year old Travis C. Wren of Bonne Terre, traveled into the northbound lane. It crashed into an SUV being driven north by 49 year old Christopher G. Storz, of St. Louis. Wren and a female passenger in his car, 37 year old Bobbie J. Ramierez, of Bonne Terre, were both moderately injured and flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. A second passenger in Wren's car, 51 year old Misty D. Hollingsworth, of DeSoto, received minor injuries and was taken to Iron County Medical Center. Storz and his passenger, 48 year old Helen S. Buck, of Annapolis, received minor injuries and were taken to Iron County Medical Center.
kjluradio.com
Authorities find body of missing Dent County woman
Authorities find the body of a missing Dent County woman. Crystal Ferguson was reported missing on July 21. She had last been seen at her home in Timber, south of Salem. Dent County Sheriff Bob Wells says her family was concerned about Ferguson. “She was reported missing. She had indicated...
waynecojournalbanner.com
Fire Claims Life of Piedmont Woman
Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on V Highway Sunday afternoon. A Piedmont woman died at the scene. The Clearwater Fire Protection District was dispatched at 1:18 p.m., according to Active 911. A neighbor reported a fire at Fred Zamzow’s farm. Fourteen firefighters from the Clearwater Fire Protection District and Piedmont Fire Department responded.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
Authorities seek location of man wanted on warrants
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A man who once lived in Texas County — and still might be here — is the subject of outstanding warrants and authorities want to contact him. The person of interest is Leon...
houstonherald.com
County man faces several charges, patrol says
A Summersville man was arrested early Saturday on four charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Taylon D. Jenkins, 22, was charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, failing to maintain lane and wearing no seat belt. He was cited and released to a sober party, the...
KFVS12
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Sheriff says officers are “looking for Elvis” - not the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, but an alligator who shares the name. Owners called the animal in missing on Friday night, at which point Elvis had already been missing for 24 hours.
houstonherald.com
County man arrested for possessing meth and having a needle at the jail
A Raymondville man faces multiple charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident Tuesday that began at a woman’s house. Corey A. Tharp, 41, of 261 Kelly St. in Raymondville, is charged with felonies of delivery or possession of a weapon at a jail and possession of a controlled substance, along with a misdemeanor offense of violation of a protection order.
Comments / 0