ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Frozen | The Hit Broadway Musical in Dallas

WFAA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Prost! Oktoberfest in Addison tickets go on sale this week

ADDISON, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a Good Morning Texas report from the 2021 Addison Oktoberfest. Raise a glass and enjoy a German sausage and schnitzel in Addison Circle Park for one of the country's most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations, according to Forbes and USA Today.
ADDISON, TX
WFAA

Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story

RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Home showings down 30% in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Home showings across Dallas-Fort Worth dropped 30% year-over-year in June — further evidence that the North Texas housing market is cooling fast. Showings in North Texas fell faster than...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Hell had ripped open': The day Delta 191 crashed at DFW Airport

DALLAS — Tuesday marked the 37th anniversary of the crash of Delta Flight 191 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The Lockheed L-1011 jumbo jet was coming in for a landing on a rainy Friday evening Aug. 2, 1985, when it encountered a "microburst" that sent the aircraft careening along the ground north of runway 17L, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane struck a car on Texas Highway 114, killing its driver, then broke up in a fireball as it slammed into two large above-ground water tanks.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Elsa, TX
City
Anna, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
WFAA

Do your migraines feel worse during the summer? Here's why

DALLAS — If you or someone you know suffers from migraines, you might have noticed that they seem to get worse during the summer. "Weather is a very important factor and element when it comes to migraine occurrence," said Dr. Emad Estemalik at the Cleveland Clinic. "Especially around seasonal changes. So as we're going from winter, into spring, into summer, you have significant barometric pressure change."
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Wells Fargo confirmed as large user circling North Texas for massive office development

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Years of rumors have been confirmed by an Irving City Council agenda. San Francisco banking giant Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is in the running to receive up to $31 million as part of economic incentive agreements with the city tied to a large-scale office development that could house as many as 4,000 workers.
IRVING, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Lopez
Person
Caroline Bowman
WFAA

Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area

DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

New Dallas ISD superintendent talks school safety, asks parents for help

DALLAS — Dallas Independent School District's (DISD) newest superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde called a news conference Tuesday, anxious to address school safety and security measures now that the 2022-2023 school year officially began. "Safety is a very complex problem," said Elizalde. The district's looking at a "multiprong approach." DISD...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down Central Expressway lanes near downtown Dallas

DALLAS — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down southbound lanes on the Central Expressway near downtown Dallas on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the Haskell Avenue exit on the highway, according to police. A motorcycle driver hit a wall and crashed. They died at the...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Broadway Musical#Music Hall#Performing#Musical Theater
WFAA

Plano mayor asks for water conservation through mid-September

PLANO, Texas — The city of Plano is asking residents to limit their water usage over the next month and a half. Mayor John Muns shared a message Tuesday asking residents to "increase their water conservation efforts" by reducing watering times by two minutes in each sprinkler zone until Sept. 15.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WFAA

'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Arlington police held unarmed teen at gunpoint, family wants answers

ARLINGTON, Texas — A local teen and his family are trying to cope with what they’re describing as a traumatic experience with Arlington Police officers. “I was very terrified. I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson, a 16-year-old Arlington resident, said after police approached him with guns drawn on Monday.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy