Frozen | The Hit Broadway Musical in Dallas

WFAA
Prost! Oktoberfest in Addison tickets go on sale this week
ADDISON, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a Good Morning Texas report from the 2021 Addison Oktoberfest. Raise a glass and enjoy a German sausage and schnitzel in Addison Circle Park for one of the country's most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations, according to Forbes and USA Today.
WFAA
Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
Home showings down 30% in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Home showings across Dallas-Fort Worth dropped 30% year-over-year in June — further evidence that the North Texas housing market is cooling fast. Showings in North Texas fell faster than...
'Hell had ripped open': The day Delta 191 crashed at DFW Airport
DALLAS — Tuesday marked the 37th anniversary of the crash of Delta Flight 191 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The Lockheed L-1011 jumbo jet was coming in for a landing on a rainy Friday evening Aug. 2, 1985, when it encountered a "microburst" that sent the aircraft careening along the ground north of runway 17L, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane struck a car on Texas Highway 114, killing its driver, then broke up in a fireball as it slammed into two large above-ground water tanks.
WFAA
Do your migraines feel worse during the summer? Here's why
DALLAS — If you or someone you know suffers from migraines, you might have noticed that they seem to get worse during the summer. "Weather is a very important factor and element when it comes to migraine occurrence," said Dr. Emad Estemalik at the Cleveland Clinic. "Especially around seasonal changes. So as we're going from winter, into spring, into summer, you have significant barometric pressure change."
Heat blamed for North Texas UPS driver's illness during work deliveries
FORT WORTH, Texas — The wife of a Fort Worth area UPS driver is sounding the alarm about the dangers of working in the extreme heat. Kara Williams has had concerns for weeks about his work truck not having any air conditioning. But, Kara had hopes that age and being active were on his side.
WFAA
Wells Fargo confirmed as large user circling North Texas for massive office development
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Years of rumors have been confirmed by an Irving City Council agenda. San Francisco banking giant Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is in the running to receive up to $31 million as part of economic incentive agreements with the city tied to a large-scale office development that could house as many as 4,000 workers.
WFAA
New community clinic in southeast Dallas
The Jubilee Park and Community Center is working with Parkland Health to offer a variety of health resources. Call 214-266-4000 to schedule an appointment.
Firefighters extinguish fire inside historic Prosper church, congregation now at a crossroads
PROSPER, Texas — According to the Prosper Fire Department, firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at a Prosper church Tuesday afternoon. After the fire was extinguished, the four walls of the First Presbyterian Church were still standing--but the building, which has been around since the 1890s, now faces extensive renovation or possibly a complete rebuild.
WFAA
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
New Dallas ISD superintendent talks school safety, asks parents for help
DALLAS — Dallas Independent School District's (DISD) newest superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde called a news conference Tuesday, anxious to address school safety and security measures now that the 2022-2023 school year officially began. "Safety is a very complex problem," said Elizalde. The district's looking at a "multiprong approach." DISD...
WFAA
Deadly crash shuts down Central Expressway lanes near downtown Dallas
DALLAS — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down southbound lanes on the Central Expressway near downtown Dallas on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the Haskell Avenue exit on the highway, according to police. A motorcycle driver hit a wall and crashed. They died at the...
Plano mayor asks for water conservation through mid-September
PLANO, Texas — The city of Plano is asking residents to limit their water usage over the next month and a half. Mayor John Muns shared a message Tuesday asking residents to "increase their water conservation efforts" by reducing watering times by two minutes in each sprinkler zone until Sept. 15.
North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
'My father shot me': Watch the trial of Yaser Said, accused of killing his teen daughters in Irving
IRVING, Texas — Opening statements begin Tuesday in the trial of Yaser Said. Watch the full trial here or on the WFAA YouTube page. Sarah, 17, and Amina Said, 18, had big hopes of going to college and living the American dream -- until those dreams were cut short when they were shot and killed.
Family of man killed by Dallas police officer demands additional, unedited evidence
DALLAS — The family of the man shot and killed during an arrest attempt last week is demanding the release of all unedited police videos related to the case before they can believe what the Dallas Police Department (DPD) tell them the videos show. Kyle Dail, 30, was shot...
WFAA
Inside Texas Politics: CPAC returns to Dallas
This week will be a big one for conservatives in Texas. For the second year in a row, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is returning to Dallas.
'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Arlington police held unarmed teen at gunpoint, family wants answers
ARLINGTON, Texas — A local teen and his family are trying to cope with what they’re describing as a traumatic experience with Arlington Police officers. “I was very terrified. I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson, a 16-year-old Arlington resident, said after police approached him with guns drawn on Monday.
Woman found dead in street near Dallas skate park, police say
DALLAS — A woman was found dead in a street near a skate park in the eastern area of Dallas early Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded around 5:40 a.m. to the area of Hunnicut Road and St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park. Police said officers...
Fort Worth house catches fire, causes neighbors to worry of flames spreading amid extreme hot and dry conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas — The flames began along a wooden fence. Then, they engulfed a single-story home along Feathercrest Drive in north Fort Worth before spreading to the house next to it. Fort Worth fire officials deployed an attack line and extinguished the house fire Sunday afternoon. Neighbor Luis...
