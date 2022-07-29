‘Super chefs’ enjoy Summer of Fun class

www.avpress.com
Antelope Valley Press
Backpack giveaway part of CommUNITY event
LANCASTER — Nonprofit organization Solé of the CommUNITY will host a community event that includes a backpack giveaway with a fashion show, youth activities, games, live music and community resources at Sol Plaza in Lancaster. The event, hosted by Big Mike Rob, is scheduled from 1 to 5...
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
smobserved.com
Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster to celebrate National Night Out
LANCASTER — Lancaster will hold this year’s National Night Out, Thursday, in conjunction with the BLVD Market. The free event is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be a dunk tank for charity and bike giveaways.
Antelope Valley Press
Inmate groups donate stuffed dogs
LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, also known as CCAV, has a stock of hundreds of cuddly stuffed dogs to help comfort children in its programs, thanks to a donation from inmate organizations at California State Prison Los Angeles County in Lancaster. The men who...
grimygoods.com
Iconic Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood Gets a Red Hot Chili Peppers Make-Over Ahead of SoFi Stadium Concert
To celebrate the Red Hot Chili Peppers upcoming hometown concert at SoFi Stadium, the iconic Los Angeles tasty staple, Randy’s Donuts has collaborated with the beloved Angeleno band to transform their landmark massive donut into a Red Hot Chili Peppers themed donut. You can get your limited edition Red...
Antelope Valley Press
Swimming close to home
Quartz Hill graduate Sebastian Petho hoped to remain close to home as he searched for opportunities to swim at the collegiate level. Sebastian and his father Robert Petho researched colleges in the area and one of the results was California Lutheran University, located in Thousand Oaks.
Laist.com
After Reopening For LA’s Unhoused Last Year, The Infamous Cecil Hotel Remains Mostly Empty
Late last year,...
SoCal weather: Thunderstorms expected in some regions Monday
Clouds and monsoonal moisture are lingering in Southern California on Monday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to some parts of the region.
lastheplace.com
The Best Cosmetic Procedures That Are In Demand In LA
Data shared by the Census Bureau and the ASPS shows that the Los Angeles metro area alone has 2.3 times as many plastic surgeons per capita as New York’s metro area, according to the LA Business Journal. Los Angeles has always been the center of plastic surgery in the country. Over the past two decades, people invested in plastic surgery procedures, such as breast implants and full face lifts that guaranteed visible results. However, beauty enthusiasts in LA have shifted their mindset to natural and non-invasive treatments.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
howafrica.com
Mom and Daughter Open 2nd Black-Owned Apparel Store in Century City Mall, 5 Minutes From Beverly Hills
Entrepreneurs Lakeisha Jackson and her daughter, Katelyn, the owners of lifestyle athleisure brand SGH (Sweat. Grind. Hustle) Apparel, have made history again with the opening of their second apparel store. This time, their newest location is located at Westfield Century City Mall in Century City, California just five minutes away from Beverly Hills.
Antelope Valley Press
SOAR High graduate lands NASA scholarship
Katelyn Perez, a 2022 graduate of SOAR High School, was awarded the 2022 John W. Russell Memorial Scholarship by the NASA Armstrong Employee Exchange Council. “I could not believe it,” Perez said. “This is the first scholarship I have won and I’m excited.”
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
South Pasadena News
Tragic Loss | Support Tam’s Family after a Senseless Tragedy
On July 27, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, my aunt and uncle, Connie and Tam Nguyen, were out on their nightly evening walk with my mom, Hoa Le. As they were crossing the intersection near their home, a minivan blew through a stop sign and crashed into them. My mom suffered a broken femur and is in the hospital recovering from surgery. My aunt, who has suffered from Parkinson’s for the past 25 years and is partially blind, managed to escape with cuts, bruises, and a contusion to her head as my uncle did his best to push her out of harms’ way. Through his efforts, he was struck by the van and ran over. Unfortunately, he did not survive his massive injuries at the hospital.
Laist.com
LA Mountains And Deserts, Expect Rain. Everywhere Else, Maybe
Unlike most days here in sunny...
theavtimes.com
Animal licensing amnesty period
In an effort to help pet owners during these difficult economic times, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, DACC and 18 partner cities, including Palmdale, will waive late fees for residents renewing...
larchmontbuzz.com
28-Story Residential and Retail Development Proposed for 1050 S. La Cienega Blvd.
28-story, 290-unit mixed use project proposed by Carmel Partners for 1056 S. La Cienega Blvd. The Carmel Partners development group has proposed a new 28-story, 290-unit mixed use (residential and retail) project for 1050 S. La Cienega Blvd., just south of Olympic Blvd. and across La Cienega from the Temple Beth Am synagogue.
Antelope Valley Press
Spat disrupts hospital meeting
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors meeting, Wednesday, was abruptly adjourned by Chairman Abdallah Farrukh, after a heated exchange between a member of the public and Director Kristina Hong. Eugene Hernandez had submitted a speaker card, apparently in regard to the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s...
