Ducks sign Klingberg to 1-year, reported $7M deal

www.thescore.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Related
theScore
NHL Power Rankings: Where each team stands after offseason moves
This is the offseason edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings. Check back every second Monday during the regular season for updated rankings. In this edition, we look at how each team has revamped its roster during the offseason so far. 1. Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche handed out some shrewd extensions...
NHL・
theScore
A way-too-early look at NHL's 2023 free-agent landscape
The 2022 signing season is practically over. The unrestricted free-agent pool has almost completely dried up (whenever you're ready, Nazem Kadri), and teams still have plenty of time to work out new deals with their RFAs. With that in mind, let's take a look at who could be on the...
NHL・
theScore
Red Wings' Perron still in 'shock' about Blues exit
It's been almost three weeks since David Perron joined the Detroit Red Wings in free agency, but the forward is still surprised he won't be suiting up for the St. Louis Blues when the 2022-23 season kicks off. "I'm still in a little bit of shock that it didn't work...
theScore
Phillies acquire Marsh from Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels for catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe, the clubs announced Thursday. Marsh will finally shore up the Phillies' center field, which has been their weakness for some time. The 24-year-old has split time between left and center in L.A. this year, tallying seven defensive runs saved in the corner spot and minus-four DRS in center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
Phillies extend win streak to 4 with 2-1 win over Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis made the right call. He just didn't make the right throw. Didi Gregorious and the surging Philadelphia Phillies were only too happy to take advantage. Gregorious raced home when Chavis' attempt to cut down Gregorious at third sailed wide of the target, helping the...
theScore
Bedard headlines Canada's rescheduled world junior roster
Team Canada revealed the 25 players it'll take to Alberta for the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship hosted later this month. The original event was postponed in December during the preliminary round due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Results from the initial dates won't carry over, and players born in 2002 or later remained eligible for the tournament, which typically has an under-20 requirement.
Comments / 0