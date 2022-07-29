Virginia State University is now accepting applications for the VSU College of Education’s no-cost “I Too Teach” Master of Education program, funded through a first time launched, “I Too Teach” Grant for HBCUs from the Virginia Department of Education. The primary goal of the program is to increase the number of highly qualified teachers of color, particularly males. In addition to addressing the critical teacher shortage in Richmond and Petersburg areas. The announcement came just days after Richmond Public Schools addressed the school system’s staffing shortage. The school system announced that if 176 teaching positions are not filled by the start of the school year in August, they will hire substitutes and licensed teachers with no current assigned classrooms.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO