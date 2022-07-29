kingwilliamcounty.us
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Major fire in Tappahannock spreading, closes Downing BridgeWatchful EyeTappahannock, VA
One family gains homeownership in Richmond thanks to Habitat for Humanity
One family is a step closer to closing the Black homeownership gap thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
The Virginia Black Business Expo
The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
New waterfront restaurant could be coming to Swift Creek Reservoir
Chesterfield residents may soon have a new dining spot with waterfront views, after a rezoning case won approval from the Board of Supervisors last week.
Parts of Hanover County to gain a second cable choice
Some Hanover County residents will soon have another cable option. The Hanover County Board of Supervisors has approved an agreement granting a non-exclusive cable television franchise to Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC., also known as Shentel. Cable TV in Hanover County is primarily offered by Comcast, with which the County has a non-exclusive franchise agreement. Other cable TV providers have been encouraged to expand their service areas into Hanover County.
As homelessness crisis grows, Richmond still doesn't have 24/7 shelter
As extreme heat continues to take a toll on Central Virginia, some members of vulnerable populations have nowhere to find relief during the night.
Majority of employers experiencing negative impact due to inflation, according To latest Virginia CEO survey
CEOs expect sales and employment to increase some, but capital spending to remain flat over the next six months. Eighty-four percent of CEOs are experiencing a negative impact on their business due to inflation. In addition to the current impact of inflation, 55% expect inflation to continue to rise above current levels over the next six months. That’s the latest from the quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey conducted by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Over $27 Million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $27 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 34 projects across the Commonwealth, according to a press release. The recommended projects will create and preserve 1,990 total units for low-income and extremely low-income households, including 137 permanent supportive...
Why Richmond Police want 'all the neighbors to come out'
Richmond Police kicked off National Night Out with a registration event outside the Walmart on Sheila Lane Saturday.
Museum tells Virginia county's story of segregated education
There are a few more weeks of summer vacation left and supporters of the John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center museum hope people can learn about the history of segregated education
New Kent County Fair kicks off this coming Saturday
The New Kent County Fair will be held next weekend, with two special events in the days leading up to the fair.
Subpar assisted living facilities: what to do to ensure your loved ones don’t end up there
8News' investigations continue to reveal that about a dozen assisted living facilities statewide are operating with subpar conditions.
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
‘Leading Our Ladies’ application process opens
Leading Our Ladies, a six-month initiative for 16-20 year-old teens and young women in the Richmond region, is accepting applications. Only 15 candidates will be selected for the program, which is designed to improve the confidence and self-esteem of participants while also facilitating new friendships among young women who share a desire for self-improvement and self-sufficiency.
Southbound lanes of I-95 near Lomnardy closed for pipe repairs Aug. 5-7
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two lanes of I-95 south near Lombardy Street will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 5, around 11 p.m. for a pipe replacement. Only one southbound lane will be open while crews are working. The Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes should be reopened Sunday, Aug. 7, before evening rush hour.
Prince George County Health Department issues tap water boil order
Residents in Prince George are currently under an order to boil tap water for cooking and drinking until further notice.
This Richmond shoe store is on a mission to collect school supplies for students
For every school supply donated, participants receive a raffle ticket and raffle tickets are for the chance to win one out of four pairs of shoes.
Richmond woman, knocked out by COVID last year, still waiting for VEC benefits
“I spoke with a representative initially, and it seemed like it would be easy process,” said Kamara Horton, who works in a dental office.
VSU Launches New Graduate Program to Address Local Teacher Shortage
Virginia State University is now accepting applications for the VSU College of Education’s no-cost “I Too Teach” Master of Education program, funded through a first time launched, “I Too Teach” Grant for HBCUs from the Virginia Department of Education. The primary goal of the program is to increase the number of highly qualified teachers of color, particularly males. In addition to addressing the critical teacher shortage in Richmond and Petersburg areas. The announcement came just days after Richmond Public Schools addressed the school system’s staffing shortage. The school system announced that if 176 teaching positions are not filled by the start of the school year in August, they will hire substitutes and licensed teachers with no current assigned classrooms.
Virginia’s first utility-scale battery storage project comes online
Virginia's first utility-scale battery storage project is now online. The 12 MW lithium-ion battery storage pilot project was recently energized at Dominion Virginia's Scott Solar facility in Powhatan County. Dominion Virginia now has three battery storage pilot projects in its portfolio. Subscribe today to the all-new Factor This! podcast from...
I-95 lane closures Aug. 5-6 could impact Henrico traffic
Henrico commuters could be impacted by lane closures on I-95 South in Richmond near mile marker 77 Aug. 5 and 6. Drivers should plan ahead for alternating double lane closures on the interstate near Lombardy Street, about one mile from Arthur Ashe Boulevard, beginning at about 11 p.m. Aug. 5 as crews complete a pipe-replacement project.
