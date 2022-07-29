ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King William, VA

The Virginia Black Business Expo

The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
VIRGINIA STATE
Parts of Hanover County to gain a second cable choice

Some Hanover County residents will soon have another cable option. The Hanover County Board of Supervisors has approved an agreement granting a non-exclusive cable television franchise to Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC., also known as Shentel. Cable TV in Hanover County is primarily offered by Comcast, with which the County has a non-exclusive franchise agreement. Other cable TV providers have been encouraged to expand their service areas into Hanover County.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
King William County, VA
Virginia Government
Majority of employers experiencing negative impact due to inflation, according To latest Virginia CEO survey

CEOs expect sales and employment to increase some, but capital spending to remain flat over the next six months. Eighty-four percent of CEOs are experiencing a negative impact on their business due to inflation. In addition to the current impact of inflation, 55% expect inflation to continue to rise above current levels over the next six months. That’s the latest from the quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey conducted by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs.
RICHMOND, VA
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?

“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
‘Leading Our Ladies’ application process opens

Leading Our Ladies, a six-month initiative for 16-20 year-old teens and young women in the Richmond region, is accepting applications. Only 15 candidates will be selected for the program, which is designed to improve the confidence and self-esteem of participants while also facilitating new friendships among young women who share a desire for self-improvement and self-sufficiency.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Southbound lanes of I-95 near Lomnardy closed for pipe repairs Aug. 5-7

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two lanes of I-95 south near Lombardy Street will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 5, around 11 p.m. for a pipe replacement. Only one southbound lane will be open while crews are working. The Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes should be reopened Sunday, Aug. 7, before evening rush hour.
RICHMOND, VA
VSU Launches New Graduate Program to Address Local Teacher Shortage

Virginia State University is now accepting applications for the VSU College of Education’s no-cost “I Too Teach” Master of Education program, funded through a first time launched, “I Too Teach” Grant for HBCUs from the Virginia Department of Education. The primary goal of the program is to increase the number of highly qualified teachers of color, particularly males. In addition to addressing the critical teacher shortage in Richmond and Petersburg areas. The announcement came just days after Richmond Public Schools addressed the school system’s staffing shortage. The school system announced that if 176 teaching positions are not filled by the start of the school year in August, they will hire substitutes and licensed teachers with no current assigned classrooms.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia’s first utility-scale battery storage project comes online

Virginia's first utility-scale battery storage project is now online. The 12 MW lithium-ion battery storage pilot project was recently energized at Dominion Virginia's Scott Solar facility in Powhatan County. Dominion Virginia now has three battery storage pilot projects in its portfolio. Subscribe today to the all-new Factor This! podcast from...
VIRGINIA STATE
I-95 lane closures Aug. 5-6 could impact Henrico traffic

Henrico commuters could be impacted by lane closures on I-95 South in Richmond near mile marker 77 Aug. 5 and 6. Drivers should plan ahead for alternating double lane closures on the interstate near Lombardy Street, about one mile from Arthur Ashe Boulevard, beginning at about 11 p.m. Aug. 5 as crews complete a pipe-replacement project.
RICHMOND, VA

