Holland man wins $100K in second chance drawing

Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces
(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month. “Together, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan to keep drivers safe and save them time and money," Whitmer said in a statement. "Since I took office through the end of this year, 89,000 hardworking Michiganders will have fixed over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges."
Governor Whitmer signs executive directive streamlining CHIPS Act resources
HEMLOCK, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive Tuesday that will streamline resources provided by the CHIPS and Science Act. The CHIPS Act passed the Senate in a 64–33 vote last week. The Michigan governor’s office says the CHIPS Act will create and preserve tens...
Why are some gas stations still higher than others as prices fall?
(WXYZ) — Gas prices continue to take a tumble and have been going down for more than 40 consecutive days. For the first time in months, Michigan is below the national average for gasoline. A gallon of gas is now around $4.19, which is about 90 cents lower than...
Accused drunken driver crashes into Make-A-Wish cyclists, killing West Bloomfield man
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend. Two bicyclists were killed in the tragic crash in Ionia County's Ronald Township. One of them is Michael Salhaney,...
GOP watch party in Lansing canceled due to threats
LANSING, Mich. — A GOP election watch party was canceled in Lansing after receiving threats Tuesday. Michigan Republican Party Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director Gustavo Portela says one person verbally berated a female staffer and made threats that involved shooting the building. Someone also claimed women should...
Judge blocks county prosecutors from enforcing 1931 abortion ban following appeals court ruling
(WXYZ) — An Oakland County judge has granted Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request for a temporary restraining order barring several Michigan Prosecutors from enforcing Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Temporary Restraining Order by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd. Whitmer requested the restraining order after the Michigan Court of Appeals...
More than one million absentee ballots cast in Michigan's primary election
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News crews observed the counting of local absentee ballots at Huntington Place in Detroit from the media observation area. We noticed some policies in place to prevent disputes such as those seen in 2020. During the counting of absentee ballots in November 2020 at...
Lake Michigan water levels down significantly
WEST MICHIGAN - Just a couple short years ago we had houses falling into Lake Michigan from record high water levels along the lakeshore. Homeowners were shoring up their foundations and in some cases, even physically moving the house back from the lakeshore to prevent damage or catastrophe. Fast forward...
Benson : 'We will protect the voting rights of every citizen' ahead of Michigan primary
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding voters ahead of the primary election on Tuesday that they will protect voting rights. Benson spoke Monday morning from Detroit, reminding people of the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of the people who still are pursuing a "coordinated attack on our elections and our democracy."
Democracy 2022 special: Non-partisan League of Women Voters: 'No excuses for not being an informed voter!'
WXYZ DETROIT — After a ton of candidate literature and political media advertisement, Primary Election Day is upon us here in Michigan. But so is confusion! Who are these political wannabees and what do they really stand for? The answers are easy to find and they are free to the public and candidates.
State monitoring increase in COVID-19 & monkeypox cases
The State of Michigan is in the midst of battling two ongoing health crises. While coronavirus cases surge, monkeypox cases are steadily increasing as well. According to the CDC, much of Southeast Michigan is back into the "high community level spread" category for COVID-19. When it comes to monkeypox, the...
2 killed, 3 hospitalized after car crash during Make A Wish bike tour
RONALD TWP. (WXYZ) — Two bicyclists have been killed and three others have been injured after a car ran into a group of them in Ionia County, according to police. It happened during the Make-A-Wish Michigan 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile (WAM) Bicycle Tour. Police tell us it happened around 11...
EVs force emergency responders into new training to avoid electrocutions, reigniting fires
SOUTHFIELD (WXYZ) — "The typical electric vehicle has enough voltage to kill you if you don't know how to handle it," that's according to a safety training video from the National Fire Protection Association, aimed at keeping emergency responders and those they're helping safe during incidents involving electric vehicles.
