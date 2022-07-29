ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland man wins $100K in second chance drawing

By FOX 17
Tv20detroit.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month. “Together, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan to keep drivers safe and save them time and money," Whitmer said in a statement. "Since I took office through the end of this year, 89,000 hardworking Michiganders will have fixed over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges."
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Holland, MI
Lifestyle
City
Holland, MI
Tv20detroit.com

GOP watch party in Lansing canceled due to threats

LANSING, Mich. — A GOP election watch party was canceled in Lansing after receiving threats Tuesday. Michigan Republican Party Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director Gustavo Portela says one person verbally berated a female staffer and made threats that involved shooting the building. Someone also claimed women should...
LANSING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Judge blocks county prosecutors from enforcing 1931 abortion ban following appeals court ruling

(WXYZ) — An Oakland County judge has granted Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request for a temporary restraining order barring several Michigan Prosecutors from enforcing Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Temporary Restraining Order by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd. Whitmer requested the restraining order after the Michigan Court of Appeals...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

More than one million absentee ballots cast in Michigan's primary election

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News crews observed the counting of local absentee ballots at Huntington Place in Detroit from the media observation area. We noticed some policies in place to prevent disputes such as those seen in 2020. During the counting of absentee ballots in November 2020 at...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lake Michigan water levels down significantly

WEST MICHIGAN - Just a couple short years ago we had houses falling into Lake Michigan from record high water levels along the lakeshore. Homeowners were shoring up their foundations and in some cases, even physically moving the house back from the lakeshore to prevent damage or catastrophe. Fast forward...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Second Chance#Drawing#Bills#Michigan Lottery#Diamond Riches#The Michigan Lottery
Tv20detroit.com

State monitoring increase in COVID-19 & monkeypox cases

The State of Michigan is in the midst of battling two ongoing health crises. While coronavirus cases surge, monkeypox cases are steadily increasing as well. According to the CDC, much of Southeast Michigan is back into the "high community level spread" category for COVID-19. When it comes to monkeypox, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy