HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards 2022: Best Workout Clothes & Accessories

By Olivia Elgart
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Jacob Lund / Adobe Stock

And just like that, the 2022 HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards have come to an end. For our final category – best in workout clothes & accessories – we rounded up the best pieces of clothing that will not only make your workout a breeze but will also make you look super stylish. See all of the winners in this category below and to see all of the winners across all categories, click through the gallery above.

Halara Everyday Cloudful 2-in-1 Flare Activity Dress, $49.95, thehalara.com

It’s no secret that the Halara Dress made it to our list, considering it was trending all over TikTok. The Everyday Cloudful Dress (pictured in Wannabe) is available in a variety of colors and sizes, plus, it has built-in shorts so you can wear it to any workout.

Fabletics Eco Full-Speed Run Short, $59.95, fabletics.com

These breathable Eco Full-Speed Run Shorts from Fabletics are seriously our favorites. They are made from recycled fabric and have a chafe-free inner brief, an adjustable drawcord, and an invisible zip pocket. Even better, they come in a variety of colors and patterns.

Fleo Salsa El Toro 25″ Leggings, $69.95, fleo.com

These Salsa El Toro Leggings are made with a new Muse fabric that’s sweat-wicking, strong, and supportive. They’re high-waisted, have a 25″ inseam, a 7/8″ length, a 4.5″ tall waistband, and they’re super flattering – what more could you ask for?

