Denver-based Bayswater increases oil and gas holdings in Weld County

By DENNIS HUSPENI dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
FILE PHOTO GETTY IMAGES

Denver-based oil and gas company Bayswater Exploration & Production inked a deal to secure more acreage and drills in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Weld County, according to a news release.

The “asset purchase agreement” with Nickel Road Operating LLC includes 2,752 net leasehold acres, 161 net mineral acres and 17 producing wells. All are adjacent to Bayswater’s existing operations there; company officials expect to ramp up production on its new wells by October.

“We have operated in Weld County for 13 years and are committed to the responsible development of Colorado oil and natural gas, arguably the cleanest energy molecules produced worldwide,” said President and CEO Steve Struna in the release. “These assets are a great fit with our existing operations and a perfect complement to our current two-rig drilling program in Weld County.”

Just last month, the Colorado Oil and Gas Commission approved Bayswater’s development plans for an operation called Ruby 7-J, which involves construction of 32 horizontal wells near Ault in Weld County.

Combined with the new deal, that brings the company’s holdings to about 30,000 acres in Weld County, with approximately 240 producing horizontal wells. Its field office is located in Eaton. Bayswater also operates on about 46,000 acres in the Northern Midland Basin in Texas.

Bayswater earlier this year began working with energy-tech company Project Canary, also based in Denver, which does real-time, continuous air emissions monitoring of methane. The two companies are part of a “landmark pilot project” working with Colorado Springs Utilities, Colorado Interstate Gas Co. (a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan) and Rimrock Energy Partners — which also works in the DJ Basin, according to investableuniverse.com.

Canary provides a certification of “responsibly sourced gas." The pilot works like this: “Bayswater drills for natural gas, which is processed by Rimrock Energy Partners, then delivered to Kinder Morgan, which finally transports the gas to Colorado Springs Utilities. Project Canary has a network of solar powered air quality monitoring units spread throughout the Colorado Springs project. These units provide real-time data captured and stored on the ‘Canary Cloud,’” according to Karl Honegger, an oil and gas industry veteran who now works for Modivcare Inc.

