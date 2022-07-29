ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Abingdon: Lane closures on Interstate 81 Southbound July 31- August 3

supertalk929.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman identifies cause of power outage

KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co.’s July 22 power outage was due to the flow of feedwater into its updated boiler system, officials said. The company released an update on Monday saying an investigation into the power outage points to the company’s changeover to the control system software program for its “largest powerhouse” at its Kingsport site.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Power restored in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Bristol, officials say

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in downtown Bristol Friday afternoon, according to officials. The incident happened near the intersection of Moore Street and State Street. That intersection was closed to traffic following the incident. The condition of the person hit is not known....
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Flash flooding impacts Southwest Virginia, parts of U.S. Route 23 closed

WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Flooding is impacting US Route 23 in Wise County Thursday morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the passing lane of the northbound roadway between mile marker 54 and 55.5 is closed due to flooding. Additionally, Business Route 23 is closed about a half mile from Bold Camp Road.
WISE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abingdon#Traffic#Vdot
WJHL

Pound residents speak on flooding experiences

POUND, Va. (WJHL) – After recent flooding affected different counties in Wise, some residents of Pound, Va. are left to pick up the pieces. On Friday afternoon, a crew hired by neighbors worked to restore the washed-out bridge that caused five families to be trapped, including Tracy Barker. Barker spoke with News Channel 11 about […]
POUND, VA
wymt.com

Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
MCROBERTS, KY
WJHL

Aftermath: Wise County floods destroy roadways

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A day after the latest flood waters swept through Southwest Virginia, crews continue to assess the damage. Anthony Hubbard lives on South Mountain Road, which was destroyed during the flooding event and is now impassable. “Yesterday was a disaster,” he said. “My driveway’s gone; it’s now been fixed by a […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
elizabethton.com

Traffic stop leads to numerous charges, including assault on an officer

According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, around 1:45 a.m. on July 30,, a Black Chevrolet pickup was observed by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy traveling on North Roan Street with two flat tires on the right side. A traffic stop was initiated by the deputy near Pepper Ridge Court....
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County continues flood recovery, but no deaths or injuries reported

POUND — State and local officials continued assessing damage on Friday in the wake of flash flooding that struck areas of Wise County a day earlier. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued a declaration of emergency for Southwest Virginia, allowing up to $1 million in state aid — half of that for state military efforts — in the wake of the day’s flash floods in the Pound, Coeburn and Wise areas.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Youngkin declares state of emergency for Southwest Virginia flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency over the latest round of flooding to impact Southwest Virginia. Flooding impacted several Southwest Virginia counties on Thursday, especially Wise and Dickenson counties. “Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Youngkin said in a […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Fire Chief: Buchanan Co. homes threatened by further flooding

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Oakwood, Virginia in Buchanan County is experiencing further flooding Wednesday. Fire Chief Jeremy Cook of the Oakwood Virginia Fire and Rescue said that as of 3:45 p.m., a few homes on Big Branch Road in Oakwood are being threatened by the flooding. “We have responded to several reports of trees […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Gallery: Flooding hits parts of Southwest Virginia following heavy rainfall

Flooding has hit Southwest Virginia, particularly Wise and Dickenson counties, following heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday. When safe to do so, send us your pictures and videos by going to WCYB.com/chimein. Check for updates throughout the day on News 5 and WCYB.com/weather.
WJHL

Evacuations: Pound, Coeburn respond to flash floods

(WJHL) — Roadways in multiple communities in Southwest Virginia are impassable following overnight flash floods, fallen trees and powerlines and mudslides. In response, Wise County officials declared a local State of Emergency. According to county leaders, the National Weather Service reported that 6 inches of rain have fallen on the area since midnight Thursday. The […]
POUND, VA
wymt.com

MCHC Whitesburg location devastated by flooding

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding on Thursday morning not only left people without their homes in Letcher County, but also without medication they need to survive. To make matters worse, many healthcare offices were damaged from the flooding in the area, making access to medicine scarce. Mountain Comprehensive Health...
WHITESBURG, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7

Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed

The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
ABINGDON, VA
WYFF4.com

Deputies send out alert for missing pregnant Mitchell County woman, boyfriend

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. — An alert went out Monday evening after the family of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend said they haven't seen the couple for three days. The sheriff's office in Mitchell County, North Carolina, said in a Facebook post that Ashley Nicole Wyatt, 28, and her boyfriend, Dalton Wise, were last seen Friday. No age or photo was given for Wise.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy