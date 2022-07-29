Abingdon: Lane closures on Interstate 81 Southbound July 31- August 3

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. — An alert went out Monday evening after the family of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend said they haven't seen the couple for three days. The sheriff's office in Mitchell County, North Carolina, said in a Facebook post that Ashley Nicole Wyatt, 28, and her boyfriend, Dalton Wise, were last seen Friday. No age or photo was given for Wise.

