Abingdon: Lane closures on Interstate 81 Southbound July 31- August 3

Eastman identifies cause of power outage
KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co.’s July 22 power outage was due to the flow of feedwater into its updated boiler system, officials said. The company released an update on Monday saying an investigation into the power outage points to the company’s changeover to the control system software program for its “largest powerhouse” at its Kingsport site.
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Bristol, officials say
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in downtown Bristol Friday afternoon, according to officials. The incident happened near the intersection of Moore Street and State Street. That intersection was closed to traffic following the incident. The condition of the person hit is not known....
Flash flooding impacts Southwest Virginia, parts of U.S. Route 23 closed
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Flooding is impacting US Route 23 in Wise County Thursday morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the passing lane of the northbound roadway between mile marker 54 and 55.5 is closed due to flooding. Additionally, Business Route 23 is closed about a half mile from Bold Camp Road.
Pound residents speak on flooding experiences
POUND, Va. (WJHL) – After recent flooding affected different counties in Wise, some residents of Pound, Va. are left to pick up the pieces. On Friday afternoon, a crew hired by neighbors worked to restore the washed-out bridge that caused five families to be trapped, including Tracy Barker. Barker spoke with News Channel 11 about […]
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
Aftermath: Wise County floods destroy roadways
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A day after the latest flood waters swept through Southwest Virginia, crews continue to assess the damage. Anthony Hubbard lives on South Mountain Road, which was destroyed during the flooding event and is now impassable. “Yesterday was a disaster,” he said. “My driveway’s gone; it’s now been fixed by a […]
Traffic stop leads to numerous charges, including assault on an officer
According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, around 1:45 a.m. on July 30,, a Black Chevrolet pickup was observed by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy traveling on North Roan Street with two flat tires on the right side. A traffic stop was initiated by the deputy near Pepper Ridge Court....
Wise County continues flood recovery, but no deaths or injuries reported
POUND — State and local officials continued assessing damage on Friday in the wake of flash flooding that struck areas of Wise County a day earlier. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued a declaration of emergency for Southwest Virginia, allowing up to $1 million in state aid — half of that for state military efforts — in the wake of the day’s flash floods in the Pound, Coeburn and Wise areas.
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Youngkin declares state of emergency for Southwest Virginia flooding
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency over the latest round of flooding to impact Southwest Virginia. Flooding impacted several Southwest Virginia counties on Thursday, especially Wise and Dickenson counties. “Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Youngkin said in a […]
Fire Chief: Buchanan Co. homes threatened by further flooding
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Oakwood, Virginia in Buchanan County is experiencing further flooding Wednesday. Fire Chief Jeremy Cook of the Oakwood Virginia Fire and Rescue said that as of 3:45 p.m., a few homes on Big Branch Road in Oakwood are being threatened by the flooding. “We have responded to several reports of trees […]
Gallery: Flooding hits parts of Southwest Virginia following heavy rainfall
Flooding has hit Southwest Virginia, particularly Wise and Dickenson counties, following heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday. When safe to do so, send us your pictures and videos by going to WCYB.com/chimein. Check for updates throughout the day on News 5 and WCYB.com/weather.
Evacuations: Pound, Coeburn respond to flash floods
(WJHL) — Roadways in multiple communities in Southwest Virginia are impassable following overnight flash floods, fallen trees and powerlines and mudslides. In response, Wise County officials declared a local State of Emergency. According to county leaders, the National Weather Service reported that 6 inches of rain have fallen on the area since midnight Thursday. The […]
MCHC Whitesburg location devastated by flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding on Thursday morning not only left people without their homes in Letcher County, but also without medication they need to survive. To make matters worse, many healthcare offices were damaged from the flooding in the area, making access to medicine scarce. Mountain Comprehensive Health...
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed
The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
Deputies send out alert for missing pregnant Mitchell County woman, boyfriend
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. — An alert went out Monday evening after the family of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend said they haven't seen the couple for three days. The sheriff's office in Mitchell County, North Carolina, said in a Facebook post that Ashley Nicole Wyatt, 28, and her boyfriend, Dalton Wise, were last seen Friday. No age or photo was given for Wise.
‘They looked like angels’: Woman recounts being rescued from home
JEREMIAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – Countless people have lost everything in the floods and it’s left people heartbroken and in shock. An 86-year-old woman in Letcher County says she thought she was going to die. Around 2:30 Thursday morning, Emma Amburgey says she woke up to a phone call...
Police: Resident at Monarch Apts charged after firing gun sending bullet near victim
A report from the Johnson City Police Department says a resident at Monarch Apartments was nearly hit by a bullet when a neighbor upstairs fired his gun into a mattress. William Jarvis is charged with one count of reckless endangerment after the incident that was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.
