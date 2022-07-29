Ontogenetic rules for the molecular diversification of hypothalamic neurons

www.nature.com
Related
Nature.com
Run! White blood cells cued by a motor brain under stress
You have full access to this article via your institution. A recent study by Poller et al. published in Nature explores brain control of leukocyte distribution following acute stress and implicates motor circuits in promoting neutrophilia. Startled with an unexpected danger, animals often freeze and then run away or fight...
Nature.com
Impacts, processes and projections of the quasi-biennial oscillation
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. In the tropical stratosphere, deep layers of eastward and westward winds encircle the globe and descend regularly from the upper stratosphere to the tropical tropopause. With a complete cycle typically lasting almost 2.5 years, this quasi-biennial oscillation (QBO) is arguablyÂ the most predictable mode of atmospheric variability that is not linked to the changing seasons. The QBO affects climate phenomena outside the tropical stratosphere, including ozone transport, the North Atlantic Oscillation and the Madden"“Julian Oscillation, and its high predictability could enable better forecasts of these phenomena if models can accurately represent the coupling processes. Climate and forecasting models are increasingly able to simulate stratospheric oscillations resembling the QBO, but exhibit common systematic errors such as weak amplitude in the lowermost tropical stratosphere. Uncertainties about the waves that force the oscillation, particularly the momentum fluxes from small-scale gravity waves excited by deep convection, make its simulation challenging. Improved representation of the processes governing the QBO is expected to lead to better forecasts of the oscillation and its impacts, increased understanding of unusual events such as the two QBO disruptions observed since 2016, and more reliable future projections of QBO behaviour under climate change.
Nature.com
Real-time fMRI neurofeedback: the promising potential of brain-training technology to advance clinical neuroscience
Although functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) has advanced our understanding of the organization of the brain with the discovery of large-scale networks, the impact of this knowledge on the diagnosis and treatment of psychiatric conditions has yet to be fully realized. The development of real-time fMRI neurofeedback (rtfMRI-NF) provides a promising avenue by which fMRI might enter the clinic. First described two decades ago, the field has matured substantially, with specialized conferences, randomized clinical trials, and multisite consortia. A recent consensus statement outlines methodological approaches and important challenges [1]. A substantial evidence base describes applications in psychiatric [2] and substance use disorders [3]. The first meta-analysis of rtfMRI-NF for psychiatric disorders [2] in 17 studies meeting criteria for inclusion in the analysis recently reported a strong effect size for 'transfer,' which is to say-the demonstration that NF-trained subjects can maintain the ability to regulate neural signal in the absence of feedback-in comparison to subjects trained with sham/control feedback, (Hedges g"‰="‰0.84, p"‰="‰0.005). This analysis demonstrates the feasibility of rtfMRI-NF training for psychiatric patients, 52.9% of whom were taking medications. However, the effect on behavioral outcomes in this heterogeneous group was modest (overall symptoms: g"‰="‰0.37, p"‰="‰0.002; cognition: g"‰="‰0.23, p"‰="‰0.288). It should be noted that the studies conducted training for an average of only 2.3 sessions (range"‰="‰1"“4), and this line of investigation opens some promising avenues where the techniques could be refined and improved to generate more robust clinical outcomes.
Nature.com
Lactate as a major myokine and exerkine
You have full access to this article via your institution. The roles of exerkines, factors released from tissues during exercise, in promoting health and longevity were recently addressed in the Review by Chow and colleagues (Chow, L. S. et al. Exerkines in health, resilience and disease. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 18, 273"“289 (2022)1). However, their timely Review did not adequately describe the major and diverse roles of lactate in regulating metabolism and physiology. Here, we highlight important functions of lactate as an exerkine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Ortholog genes from cactophilic Drosophila provide insight into human adaptation to hallucinogenic cacti
Cultural transformations of lifestyles and dietary practices have been key drivers of human evolution. However, while most of the evidence of genomic adaptations is related to the hunter-gatherer transition to agricultural societies, little is known on the influence of other major cultural manifestations. Shamanism is considered the oldest religion that predominated throughout most of human prehistory and still prevails in many indigenous populations. Several lines of evidence from ethno-archeological studies have demonstrated the continuity and importance of psychoactive plants in South American cultures. However, despite the well-known importance of secondary metabolites in human health, little is known about its role in the evolution of ethnic differences. Herein, we identified candidate genes of adaptation to hallucinogenic cactus in Native Andean populations with a long history of shamanic practices. We used genome-wide expression data from the cactophilic fly Drosophila buzzatii exposed to a hallucinogenic columnar cactus, also consumed by humans, to identify ortholog genes exhibiting adaptive footprints of alkaloid tolerance. Genomic analyses in human populations revealed a suite of ortholog genes evolving under recent positive selection in indigenous populations of the Central Andes. Our results provide evidence of selection in genetic variants related to alkaloids toxicity, xenobiotic metabolism, and neuronal plasticity in Aymara and Quechua populations, suggesting a possible process of gene-culture coevolution driven by religious practices.
Nature.com
Restrictive fluid therapy and high-dose vitamin C in sepsis
Two recent randomized trials provide evidence to guide the management of sepsis. The CLASSIC trial reports that restrictive fluid therapy has no mortality benefit compared to a standard regimen in patients with septic shock, whereas the LOVIT trial reports that high-dose intravenous vitamin C might be harmful in patients with severe sepsis.
Nature.com
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Nature.com
Noaoxazole, a new heat shock metabolite produced by thermotolerant Streptomyces sp. HR41
The thermotolerant strain Streptomyces sp. HR41 was found to produce compound 1 only in a 45"‰Â°C culture, and not at the standard temperature. We previously designated this type of compound as a "heat shock metabolite" (HSM). NMR and MS analytical techniques were used to determine that the chemical structure of 1 comprised a methylated-oxazole ring and a linear chain moiety modified with a terminal amide group. Thus, 1 was shown to be a new curromycin analog, which we have designated noaoxazole (1). Compound 1 weakly activated Notch signal reporter activity without exhibiting cytotoxicity against assay cells at the same concentration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Profiling of gene expression in the brain associated with anxiety-related behaviors in the chronic phase following cranial irradiation
Although the brain is exposed to cranial irradiation in many clinical contexts, including malignant brain tumor therapy, such exposure can cause delayed neuropsychiatric disorders in the chronic phase. However, how specific molecular mechanisms are associated with irradiation-induced behavioral dysfunction, especially anxiety-like behaviors, is unclear. In the present study, we evaluated anxiety-like behaviors in adult C57BL/6 mice using the open-field (OF) and elevated plus maze (EPM) tests 3Â months following single cranial irradiation (10Â Gy). Additionally, by using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), we analyzed gene expression profiles in the cortex and hippocampus of the adult brain to demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of radiation-induced brain dysfunction. In the OF and EPM tests, mice treated with radiation exhibited increased anxiety-like behaviors in the chronic phase. Gene expression analysis by RNA-seq revealed 89 and 106 differentially expressed genes in the cortex and hippocampus, respectively, following cranial irradiation. Subsequently, ClueGO and STRING analyses clustered these genes in pathways related to protein kinase activity, circadian behavior, and cell differentiation. Based on our expression analysis, we suggest that behavioral dysfunction following cranial irradiation is associated with altered expression of Cdkn1a, Ciart, Fos, Hspa5, Hspb1 and Klf10. These novel findings may provide potential genetic targets to investigate for the development of radioprotective agents.
Nature.com
Acute orexin antagonism selectively modulates anticipatory anxiety in humans: implications for addiction and anxiety
Research indicates that heightened anticipatory anxiety underlies several forms of psychopathology. Anticipatory anxiety can be reliably and objectively measured in the laboratory using the No-Predictable-Unpredictable (NPU) threat paradigm. The NPU paradigm is an ideal research tool for the NIH 'Fast-Fail' approach of screening promising compounds and testing human target engagement. Evidence from preclinical studies suggests that the hypocretin/orexin (ORX) hypothalamic neuropeptide system is a potential means for modulating anticipatory anxiety and disrupting stress-related alcohol use. The current study tested this question using a psychophysiological probe of the ORX system in humans. We examined whether a single dose of suvorexant (SUV; 10"‰mg; dual ORX receptor antagonist) can effectively and selectively target a well-validated human laboratory index of exaggerated anticipatory anxiety using a within-subjects placebo-controlled design. A total of twenty-one volunteers completed two laboratory sessions during acute administration of 10"‰mg SUV or placebo. Across sessions, we administered the NPU paradigm probing sustained anticipatory anxiety and fear while startle eyeblink was recorded as an index of aversive reactivity. Questionnaires assessing mood states and subjective drug effects were also collected. Results indicated SUV was well-tolerated. Compared with placebo, SUV was associated with decreased startle reactivity during anticipatory anxiety but not fear or no-threat conditions. Therefore, SUV selectively and effectively reduced objective indicators of anticipatory anxiety in humans and engaged our laboratory target of psychopathology. ORX antagonism may be a promising strategy for modulating human anxiety and potentially, stress-related alcohol use.
Nature.com
Observation of the hyperfine structure and anticrossings of hyperfine levels in the luminescence spectra of LiYF:Ho
Resolved hyperfine structure and narrow inhomogeneously broadened lines in the optical spectra of a rare-earth-doped crystal are favorable for the implementation of various sensors. Here, a well-resolved hyperfine structure in the photoluminescence spectra of LiYF4:Ho single crystals and the anticrossings of hyperfine levels in a magnetic field are demonstrated using a self-made setup based on a Bruker 125HR high-resolution Fourier spectrometer. This is the first observation of the resolved hyperfine structure and anticrossing hyperfine levels in the luminescence spectra of a crystal. The narrowest spectral linewidth is only 0.0022"‰cmâˆ’1. This fact together with a large value of the magnetic g factor of several crystal-field states creates prerequisites for developing magnetic field sensors, which can be in demand in modern quantum information technology devices operating at low temperatures. Very small random lattice strains characterizing the quality of a crystal can be detected using anticrossing points.
Nature.com
Intrinsic magnetism in superconducting infinite-layer nickelates
The discovery of superconductivity in Nd0.8Sr0.2NiO2 (ref. 1) introduced a new family of layered nickelate superconductors that has now been extended to include a range of strontium doping2,3, praseodymium or lanthanum in place of neodymium4,5,6,7, and the five-layer compound Nd6Ni5O12 (ref. 8). A number of studies have indicated that electron correlations are strong in these materials9,10,11,12,13,14,15, a feature that often leads to the emergence of magnetism. Here we report muon spin rotation/relaxation studies of a series of superconducting infinite-layer nickelates. Regardless of the rare earth ion or doping, we observe an intrinsic magnetic ground state arising from local moments on the nickel sublattice. The coexistence of magnetism-which is likely to be antiferromagnetic and short-range ordered-with superconductivity is reminiscent of some iron pnictides16 and heavy fermion compounds17, and qualitatively distinct from the doped cuprates18.
Nature.com
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
Nature.com
Two-step regulation of centromere distribution by condensin II and the nuclear envelope proteins
The arrangement of centromeres within the nucleus differs among species and cell types. However, neither the mechanisms determining centromere distribution nor its biological significance are currently well understood. In this study, we demonstrate the importance of centromere distribution for the maintenance of genome integrity through the cytogenic and molecular analysis of mutants defective in centromere distribution. We propose a two-step regulatory mechanism that shapes the non-Rabl-like centromere distribution in Arabidopsis thaliana through condensin II and the linker of the nucleoskeleton and cytoskeleton (LINC) complex. Condensin II is enriched at centromeres and, in cooperation with the LINC complex, induces the scattering of centromeres around the nuclear periphery during late anaphase/telophase. After entering interphase, the positions of the scattered centromeres are then stabilized by nuclear lamina proteins of the CROWDED NUCLEI (CRWN) family. We also found that, despite their strong impact on centromere distribution, condensin II and CRWN proteins have little effect on chromatin organization involved in the control of gene expression, indicating a robustness of chromatin organization regardless of the type of centromere distribution.
Nature.com
Mesopic conditions optimise the detection of visual function loss in drivers with simulated media opacity
Drivers have different visual demands across varying contrast and luminance conditions. However, vision assessments for driving are typically conducted under photopic conditions. This study investigated the sensitivity of photopic and mesopic conditions to detect contrast sensitivity (CS) loss in drivers with simulated media opacities. CS was measured in forty-seven healthy drivers aged 18"“50Â years (mean"‰Â±"‰SD: 25.5"‰Â±"‰6.5) under photopic and mesopic-adapted luminance levels with the Pelli-Robson chart and the Mesotest II (without glare). Media opacities were simulated using white-opacity containing Lee Fog filters (1"“5) and CS measured in a randomised order. A significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction in photopic CS (logCS) was measured with the Pelli-Robson chart only when media opacity was simulated with Fog filter 5 (1.53"‰Â±"‰0.15, 2.8 triplets reduction) compared to baseline (1.95"‰Â±"‰0.03). Mean mesopic CS demonstrated a significant (all p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction from baseline (1.67"‰Â±"‰0.14) for Fog filters 3 (1.4 triplets, 1.45"‰Â±"‰0.16), 4 (2.4 triplets, 1.31"‰Â±"‰0.14) and 5 (4.3 triplets, 1.02"‰Â±"‰0.15). For Mesotest II, only Fog filter 5 produced a significant reduction (0.10"‰Â±"‰0.09; p"‰<"‰0.001) in mean mesopic CS from baseline (0.30"‰Â±"‰0.01). Mesopic CS is more vulnerable to different levels of simulated media opacity, hence should be considered clinically when assessing visual function in older drivers at risk of media opacity.
Nature.com
The interplay of polar effects in controlling the selectivity of radical reactions
Radical reactivity is a powerful tool for molecular construction that often provides bond-forming strategies and retrosynthetic disconnections complementary to those available through ionic and metal-mediated approaches. Understanding reactivity and selectivity patterns in radical chemistry is crucial to harness and develop the full potential of open-shell species in synthetic settings. Polar effects operate at the transition-state level of all radical reactions and have important implications in controlling their outcomes. The recognition of the key factors that respond to polar effects can be used to understand reactivity trends and also to rationally enhance (or mute) the intrinsic reactivity of specific molecular sites over others. These features render radical reactivity easy to predict and, therefore, programmable. In this Review we highlight some of the key underlining mechanistic features associated with polar effects and we accompany our discussion with representative synthetic examples.
Nature.com
Photoswitching fingerprint analysis bypasses the 10-nm resolution barrier
Advances in super-resolution microscopy have demonstrated single-molecule localization precisions of a few nanometers. However, translation of such high localization precisions into sub-10-nm spatial resolution in biological samples remains challenging. Here we show that resonance energy transfer between fluorophores separated by less than 10"‰nm results in accelerated fluorescence blinking and consequently lower localization probabilities impeding sub-10-nm fluorescence imaging. We demonstrate that time-resolved fluorescence detection in combination with photoswitching fingerprint analysis can be used to determine the number and distance even of spatially unresolvable fluorophores in the sub-10-nm range. In combination with genetic code expansion with unnatural amino acids and bioorthogonal click labeling with small fluorophores, photoswitching fingerprint analysis can be used advantageously to reveal information about the number of fluorophores present and their distances in the sub-10-nm range in cells.
Nature.com
Deposition chamber technology as building blocks for a standardized brain-on-chip framework
Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The in vitro modeling of human brain connectomes is key to exploring the structure-function relationship of the central nervous system. Elucidating this intricate relationship will allow better studying of the pathological mechanisms of neurodegeneration and hence result in improved drug screenings for complex neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson diseases. However, currently used in vitro modeling technologies lack the potential to mimic physiologically relevant neural structures. Herein, we present an innovative microfluidic design that overcomes one of the current limitations of in vitro brain models: their inability to recapitulate the heterogeneity of brain regions in terms of cellular density and number. This device allows the controlled and uniform deposition of any cellular population within unique plating chambers of variable size and shape. Through the fine tuning of the hydrodynamic resistance and cell deposition rate, the number of neurons seeded in each plating chamber can be tailored from a thousand up to a million. By applying our design to so-called neurofluidic devices, we offer novel neuro-engineered microfluidic platforms that can be strategically used as organ-on-a-chip platforms for neuroscience research. These advances provide essential enhancements to in vitro platforms in the quest to provide structural architectures that support models for investigating human neurodegenerative diseases.
Nature.com
Hardness and corrosion behavior of an Al-2Mn alloy with both microstructural and chemical gradients
An Al"“2Mn binary alloy with gradient microstructure and chemistry near its surface was fabricated by combining surface mechanical treatment and post-ageing treatment. TEM results indicate that the minimum grain size of the topmost surface layer is below 100"‰nm. As revealed by SIMS results, Mn is depleted in the surface layer with ~2"‰Î¼m in thickness, which is due to the "short-circuit" diffusion along grain boundaries and dislocation pipes. Microhardness and corrosion testing results revealed that both hardness and corrosion resistance increase substantially with this gradient design. XPS and Mott"“Schottky results demonstrate that the oxide film of the gradient Al"“Mn alloy is thinner and denser than that of the coarse-grained sample. Our design method of obtaining gradient distribution both in microstructure and chemistry near metal surface lights a pathway for overcoming the trade-off between properties such as strength and corrosion in 3000 series Al alloys.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Evaluation of reproductive performances of the common octopus (Octopus vulgaris) reared in water recirculation systems and fed different diets
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72151-y, published online 17 September 2020. This Article contained an error in that it included a number for an ethical approval for another study. Under relevant national and European Union regulations, the research described in this paper does not require authorisation from an ethics committee, which was confirmed by the Animal Welfare Committee of the University of Bologna.
Comments / 0