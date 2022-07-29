Father of Summer Wells releases second letter from jail, thanks reward fund donors

www.supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Four years in prison for Tennessee woman convicted on conspiracy charge
A Piney Flats, Tennessee woman convicted on a murder conspiracy charge will spend four years in prison. Court records show Heather Lucille Jones had six years of her ten-year sentence suspended by a circuit court judge in Washington County, Virginia. Jones was charged along with her boyfriend Terry Linebaugh in...
Police: Resident at Monarch Apts charged after firing gun sending bullet near victim
A report from the Johnson City Police Department says a resident at Monarch Apartments was nearly hit by a bullet when a neighbor upstairs fired his gun into a mattress. William Jarvis is charged with one count of reckless endangerment after the incident that was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Johnson City Man Arrested After Strangling Wife While She Attempts To Dial 911
Johnson City Police arrest a Johnson City man on Aggravated Domestic Assault charges after he strangles his wife while she is attempting to dial 911. Justin Graves, no age given, of North Roan Street early Sunday morning after officers were dispatched to a residence on North Roan in reference to a 911 hang up call. The investigation revealed Graves strangled his wife as she was attempting to call police. Graves bond is set at 25 thousand dollars and was scheduled for arraignment on Monday.
Johnson City seeks public input on future of parks and recreation
Johnson City is looking to the public for help in shaping the future of its parks and recreation features. Parks and rec officials opened a survey this month, where they hope the community will provide input on the direction they’d like to see Johnson City’s parks and rec take over the next 20 years.
Eastman follow-up: Steam boiler operations cause of July 22nd power outage
A report from Eastman Chemical Company says a power outage two weeks ago was caused by a lack of feedwater flow within the plant’s boiler operations when a new software system was being brought online. The water shortage triggered a shutdown safety mode that Eastman said caused the campus-wide...
ETSU CHANGES: Athletic director resigns, women’s basketball program complaints, no answers for softball review
Sweeping changes at East Tennessee State University as Athletic Director Scott Carter resigns immediately from his post while the school evaluates the results of a Title XI investigation of the women’s basketball program. A statement from ETSU President Brian Noland said head coach Simon Harris is currently suspended with...
Portion Of Interstate 81 Southbound In Abingdon To Be Closed
A Multi day lane closure is now in effect for a portion of Interstate 81 for bridge repairs in Abingdon. Interstate 81’s southbound right lane at mile marker 16 will be closed until Wednesday August third at six AM. Crews are repairing a hole in the bridge deck, and local traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.
ETSU Director Of Intercollegiate Athletics Resigns Effective Immediately
In a developing story from East Tennessee State University, Monday, Scott Carter, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics resigns effective immediately. In a press releases from the University, President Brian Nolan says he and Carter have discussed the future of Collegiate Athletics at length and agreed it is best for Carter to take a step back from this environment and spend more time with his wife and two children. During Carter’s tenor since 2017, student athletes won several championships, three SoCon titles including two SoCon football championship and an automatic bid in basketball to the NCAA Tournament. Dr. Richard Doc Sander is taking over in an interim position.
