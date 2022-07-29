Father of Summer Wells releases second letter from jail, thanks reward fund donors

In a developing story from East Tennessee State University, Monday, Scott Carter, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics resigns effective immediately. In a press releases from the University, President Brian Nolan says he and Carter have discussed the future of Collegiate Athletics at length and agreed it is best for Carter to take a step back from this environment and spend more time with his wife and two children. During Carter’s tenor since 2017, student athletes won several championships, three SoCon titles including two SoCon football championship and an automatic bid in basketball to the NCAA Tournament. Dr. Richard Doc Sander is taking over in an interim position.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO