City of Palm Springs prohibits listings on ‘Swimply’ short rental service

thepalmspringspost.com
2010 documents show city didn’t require COD return land if it failed to build Palm Springs campus
With College of the Desert (COD) planning a community meeting this week to answer questions about its plans for the design of a Palm Springs campus, the answer to a more pressing question about land once eyed for the project is now known:. There was no stipulation in a 2010...
iebusinessdaily.com
Palm Springs wants to pay for the same real estate twice
The city wants to buy 120 acres on its north end from College of the Desert, land Palm Springs bought 12 years ago and gave to the school so it could build a campus there. Now, the city wants to repurchase that property, on the condition COD builds the campus on school-owned property in the center of town.
7 incredible vacation rentals with pools in Palm Springs
With 350 days of fog-free sun, Palm Springs has plenty of pools for plunging
A first look at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Palm Desert
KESQ is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raffle off another beautiful home for the 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. This time, the house is in Palm Desert inside the new Montage community. Construction is well underway on the newest St. Jude house, set to be raffled off early next year. The post A first look at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
SFGate
Opulent Oasis: $3.5M Palm Springs Home With Mesmerizing Moroccan Flair
“It used to be part of the Singer sewing machine estate. This part of the house was actually the gardener's cottage,” explains listing agent Sandra Quinn, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “It was one of the first houses in the desert to have a second story on it. Nobody ever had two floors.”
Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around
After months in the making, a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Banning is now up and running. It’s set up across the street from the former encampment, seen from the I-10 heading into the valley. The new 'Opportunity Village' is a place where some can call home for the next 90 days. “I’m The post Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around appeared first on KESQ.
deseret.com
These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits
Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
thepalmspringspost.com
Acting school’s arrival brought on by volume of talent in Palm Springs
The Actor’s Lab, one of the nation’s top acting schools, is coming to Palm Springs. J.D. Lewis, founder and coach of the Actor’s Lab since 1990, is behind the effort. Lewis has coached actors on shows including “Weeds,” “Better Call Saul,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Breaking Bad,” and many more. He has also coached writers, and directors in Hollywood and across the nation.
spectrumnews1.com
Old Western flair at Pioneertown
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — If you have ever driven along Route 62 near Palm Springs, you might have stumbled upon remnants of an old western town that was built as a movie set nearly 80 years ago. In more recent years, Pioneertown has been experiencing something of a renaissance...
Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation
In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years The post Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
z1077fm.com
NEW BUSINESSES REVIEWED BY THE YUCCA VALLEY PLANNING COMMISSION
The following applications were reviewed last night at the Town Planning Commission meeting. Dutch Bros coffee applied for a permit for a drive-thru coffee shop with two drive-thru lanes at 57154 29 Palms Highway. Desert Spaces requested a permit to subdivide a five-acre lot into three lots, including a single-family residence, an ADU, a pool house, multiple accessory structures, and a pool. A request for a Conditional Use Permit for constructing a Chipotle Restaurant with drive-thru access in the southeast portion of Von’s shopping center parking lot is currently under staff review.
Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged
A 46-year-old man accused of committing several burglaries at Palm Springs businesses was charged with various felony. As we've previously reported, over the past month, break-ins were reported at Santorini off East Vista Chino, Manhattan in the Desert, along with the Sandwich Spot, Gastro Pub 1501, and the AIM Mail Center According to the Palm Springs The post Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Valley Water District Implements Drought Penalties
Riverside County is in its fourth driest year to date over the past 128 years. With that said, it’s possible your water bill could go up. “Drought penalties are part of the Level Two conservation actions in our Water Shortage Contingency Plan,” Coachella Valley Water District Communications Specialist, Lorraine Garcia, explained.
KESQ
Monsoonal moisture for the week ahead
Conditions remain similar to weekend as we kick off the workweek. Chances for thunderstorms regionally, especially for areas of higher elevation, continue into Monday. Thick, muggy air will continue to filter into the Coachella Valley for the week ahead. Chances for thunderstorms return late in the week and into the...
O’Fest 2022 is Heading to Palm Springs in September. Join Them!
BMW fans rejoice, as the BMW CCA’s O’Fest is back but this time it has a bit of Wakandan flare, as it’s called the BMW CCA O’Fest Forever. In addition to the name change, there will also be some new additions to the event log in Palm Springs, California which will run from September 27 through October 1, 2022. O’Fest is open to both BMW CCA members and non-members, so anyone that wants to go can go. For attendants, there are several different events to partake in, including a TSD (Time, Speed, Distance) rally, a Cars & Coffee event, tech talks, and even a wine blending party and beer garden. So, basically, car nerd heaven.
Mudslide northeast of Yuicpa causes highway closure in San Bernardino Mountains
The mudslides occurred Sunday afternoon along Highway 38, near burn scars left from the 2020 El Dorado fire. As a result, a full closure was put in place between Jenks Lake Road and Valley of the Falls Drive, which is just northeast of Yucaipa. According to the San Bernardino Sun,...
Costco in line for new North County location
Here's where the proposed Costco would be located:
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
Man pleads not guilty to robbing acquaintance at gunpoint in Palm Springs
A 41-year-old man pleaded not guilty today to robbing his acquaintance at gunpoint in a Palm Springs apartment. Billy Botley was charged with two felony counts for robbery and criminal threats of death or great bodily harm along with sentence-enhancing allegations for being armed, causing bodily harm, engaging in violent conduct, having a prior The post Man pleads not guilty to robbing acquaintance at gunpoint in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
