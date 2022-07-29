Matt Lauer Reportedly Still Thinks He Can Make a ‘Comeback’ After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

It’s been five years since sexual misconduct allegations came out against Matt Lauer during the height of the #MeToo movement. Now, the former Today host is reportedly in talks to secure a new podcast deal. A source close to the TV personality revealed that he’s looking to return to the limelight in a new report for Us Weekly. “Matt Lauer is still clamoring for a comeback,” they told the outlet.

The source explained that even though Matt feels like his TV career is completely “over,” there is a podcast deal in the works, and he “no longer feels shame” over the controversy surrounding the sexual misconduct accusations, which led to his firing in November 2017.

Matt was fired after 20 years of hosting Today, as well as broadcasting for various other NBC programs, including the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Dateline. After the allegations came out, the media company released a statement to announce his firing. “We received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” they said.

Much about Matt’s alleged sexual misconduct was revealed in the book Catch And Kill by Ronan Farrow, including an accusation by former producer Brooke Nevils, who claimed that the anchor had raped her. After Brooke’s accusations, Matt denied them in a statement at the time. “Each [sexual] act was mutual and completely consensual. The story Brooke tells is filled with false details intended only to create the impression this was an abusive encounter. Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said in part.

After further allegations came out against Matt, his former Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb offered their public support to the victims in an on-air statement. “This is shocking and appalling,” Savannah said. “I want to say that I know it wasn’t easy for our colleague Brooke to come forward then, and it’s not easy now. We support her and any woman who has come forward with claims.”

Shortly following the fallout, Matt and his wife Annete Roque divorced, with the decision being finalized in 2019. The exes share three kids: Jack, 21, Romy, 18, and Thijs, 15. The insider also said that Matt has begun dating again, according to Us Weekly.