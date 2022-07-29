ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Matt Lauer Reportedly Still Thinks He Can Make a ‘Comeback’ After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NquXx_0gxu9dUt00
Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

It’s been five years since sexual misconduct allegations came out against Matt Lauer during the height of the #MeToo movement. Now, the former Today host is reportedly in talks to secure a new podcast deal. A source close to the TV personality revealed that he’s looking to return to the limelight in a new report for Us Weekly. “Matt Lauer is still clamoring for a comeback,” they told the outlet.

The source explained that even though Matt feels like his TV career is completely “over,” there is a podcast deal in the works, and he “no longer feels shame” over the controversy surrounding the sexual misconduct accusations, which led to his firing in November 2017.

Matt was fired after 20 years of hosting Today, as well as broadcasting for various other NBC programs, including the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Dateline. After the allegations came out, the media company released a statement to announce his firing. “We received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” they said.

Much about Matt’s alleged sexual misconduct was revealed in the book Catch And Kill by Ronan Farrow, including an accusation by former producer Brooke Nevils, who claimed that the anchor had raped her. After Brooke’s accusations, Matt denied them in a statement at the time. “Each [sexual] act was mutual and completely consensual. The story Brooke tells is filled with false details intended only to create the impression this was an abusive encounter. Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said in part.

After further allegations came out against Matt, his former Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb offered their public support to the victims in an on-air statement. “This is shocking and appalling,” Savannah said. “I want to say that I know it wasn’t easy for our colleague Brooke to come forward then, and it’s not easy now. We support her and any woman who has come forward with claims.”

Shortly following the fallout, Matt and his wife Annete Roque divorced, with the decision being finalized in 2019. The exes share three kids: Jack, 21, Romy, 18, and Thijs, 15. The insider also said that Matt has begun dating again, according to Us Weekly.

Comments / 2

Related
The Week

Chris Cuomo hired for new prime-time show after CNN firing

Chris Cuomo is coming back to TV. The anchor, who was fired from CNN last December, has been hired to host a new prime-time show on NewsNation. The announcement was made at the end of an interview with Cuomo on the network. "I can't go back to what people see as 'the big game,'" Cuomo said. "I don't think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronan Farrow
Person
Matt Lauer
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Hoda Kotb
OK! Magazine

Sensational Calls For Savannah Guthrie To Be FIRED From 'Today' Show Over Hoda Kotb Feud

Viewers of the Today show are weighing in on Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's chemistry, and they are insistent that the latter leave the morning show altogether — especially amid the pair's alleged feud. One person wrote, "TODAY show- so now you are forcing Savanah and Hoda together like siamese twins," while another added, "I just read something that states Savannah and Hoda aren’t getting along. I just want to say that this show would not be this good without Hoda..."Others spoke out about Guthrie's attitude, writing, "Fire Savannah Guthrie!" while a second person fumed, "I'm so sick of Savannah...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Violent Crime#Nbc#Macy#Dateline
International Business Times

'The View' Loves Alyssa Farah Griffin, Doesn't Want 'Another Meghan McCain': Report

"The View" has not yet officially announced a new co-host to replace Meghan McCain, but according to a report, its hosts and producers have a favorite candidate. Alyssa Farah Griffin was one of several rotating co-hosts who filled in this season after McCain's exit in August last year, and according to Page Six, "The View" producers love that the former Trump White House staffer doesn't bring toxic drama to the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

How Ken Auletta Helped Ronan Farrow Nail Harvey Weinstein

New Yorker writer Ken Auletta may not have been the one to nail Harvey Weinstein back in 2002 when he was profiling the disgraced Hollywood producer for the magazine, as “close” as he was in doing so, but he did have an assist. According to Auletta on this...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
223K+
Followers
20K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy