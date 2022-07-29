www.postindependent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PI Editorial: A summer to celebrate
Through the early part of the pandemic to the Grizzly Creek Fire to the debris slides of 2021, Glenwood Springs has faced a challenging couple of years. Which is what probably makes this summer so far feel remarkably … normal. That’s not to say our community no longer faces...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: More from the 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair
The 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair concluded Sunday, including the Men’s Wood Splitting competition and the closing musical act, LA-based band Ozomatli. More photos from Mountain Fair weekend, here and here.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle chief released on bond following initial appearance
New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni is free on a personal recognizance bond pending a Wednesday court hearing following his Friday night arrest on suspicion of felony menacing involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor. According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Pagni, 58, was allegedly intoxicated when...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Search for new Garfield County manager begins in-house
Garfield County commissioners could announce their choice or finalists to become the new county manager from a pool of internal candidates as soon as next week. If no satisfactory candidates emerge from that initial round of in-house applicants, a national search will begin, commissioners were advised at their regular meeting on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
2022 sales tax revenues in Glenwood Springs on track to set new baseline
After rebounding from the pandemic in 2021, Glenwood Springs is still showing growth in sales tax revenue. “I would say that 2022 is likely to establish a new base,” said Steve Boyd, acting city manager. “Through June and up to date we’re up something like 7% against 2021 sales tax across the whole city.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Highway 133 south of Carbondale reopens after mudslide
UPDATE, 10:53 p.m.: Colorado Highway 133 has reopened in both directions after a mudslide closed the roadway for more than 5-1/2 hours Saturday night. The slide occurred at mile marker 57 near Avalanche Creek, just north of Redstone, according to Pitkin County emergency alerts. A heavy rainstorm was passing across...
Comments / 0