www.thelickingnews.com
sjvsun.com
Jack Hannah, Sons of San Joaquin co-founder, dead at 88
Jack Hannah, a co-founder of award-winning Western band The Sons of the San Joaquin, passed Sunday after a brief bout of an illness, his family announced. Hannah, a native of Marshfield, Mo, was born to Lon “Broad” Hannah and his wife, Melba, on Oct. 25, 1933, one of three sons.
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
ozarkradionews.com
Eminence Teen in Serious Condition Following Saturday Night Crash
Houston, MO. – An Eminence teen is in serious condition following a Saturday night crash in Texas County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway JJ, one mile north of Summersville at 1:30 a.m. A 1985 Toyota Pickup headed south on JJ and...
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
myozarksonline.com
Camden County Overdose leads to Murder Charges
An arrest in Jefferson City has led to further charges being filed against a man in Camdenton. 40-year-old Eric B Cole was arrested in Jefferson City, and on July 13th the Jefferson City Police notified the Camden County Sheriff’s Office of the development. When Cole was interviewed by Camden County Detectives, Cole described his involvement in the missing person case of James Elmore who was recently reported missing. Cole described a plan to travel with Elmore to purchase illegal narcotics. When under the influence of those narcotics, Elmore overdosed.
kjfmradio.com
MDC invites families to free back-to-school fishing event Aug. 9
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with Meramec Hills Master Naturalist Chapter to host a free catch-and-release fishing event for students heading back to the classroom from 4 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Bray Conservation Area (CA) in Rolla. School-aged children and...
koamnewsnow.com
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
krcgtv.com
Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County
Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
kjluradio.com
Man, woman arrested in Laclede County drug raid
A man and a woman are in custody following a drug raid in Laclede County. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant in the 31000 block of Highway FF near Richland Thursday night. Deputies found 94 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of THC wax, 85 Diazepam pills, and four Oxycodone pills.
Missouri man charged in murder, disappearance of overdose victim
CAMDENTON, Mo. – A man is behind bars on murder charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a man in mid-Missouri, more than a month after he was reported missing. Prosecutors have charged Eric B. Cole, 40, of Montreal, Missouri, with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit an...
houstonherald.com
County man faces several charges, patrol says
A Summersville man was arrested early Saturday on four charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Taylon D. Jenkins, 22, was charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, failing to maintain lane and wearing no seat belt. He was cited and released to a sober party, the...
KYTV
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
KTLO
Road construction project starts Monday in West Plains
A month-long road construction project in West Plains begins Monday. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, a portion of U.S. Highway 63 Business will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. The construction zone begins at the intersection with Porter Wagoner Boulevard and continues east...
