Gucci Mane Stop Dissing Dead Rappers!

Gucci Mane, 42, is saying that fellow rappers need to stop disrespecting the dead people in their lyrics. The rapper released a song titles, “Dissin The Dead” where he rapes about the ongoing concern with hip hip as some artist take to their music to make disparaging remark.

Sadly, we are seeing more artists make light and speak negatively about the tragic passing of their fellow rappers.

A few rappers this has happen to the late Pop Smoke, King Von and Young Dolph. Well at least one of them is taking accountability and trying to switch the respect up. When someone is gone let them rest, it really is that simple.