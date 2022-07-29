Do Montanans Worry About Condiment Expiration Dates?

catcountry1029.com
Popular food condiment running out of stock at many grocery stores
Over the last few years, supply chain challenges have taken many popular items off of grocery store shelves. The latest casualty appears to be a popular condiment used on sandwiches and salads.
Are we losing our appetite for sandwiches? Soaring price of ingredients for fillings takes a bite out of our beloved lunchtime snack
The great British sarnie is facing an unprecedented cost-of-filling crisis. As well as soaring prices for ingredients, the sandwich is also under threat from working from home, changing tastes and staff shortages at manufacturers. Makers have been forced to slash the number of their products, raise prices and offer £1,200...
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
Oatly and Other Drinks Recalled for Potential Cronobacter Sakazakii Infection
Foodservice company Lyons Magnus is recalling a number of drink products due to a possible microbial contamination, namely the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall list includes a number of drinks made by popular brands, such as Oatly, Premier Protein, and Stumptown. What exactly is Cronobacter sakazakii, and what symptoms should...
Everything We Know About The P.F. Chang's Beef Recall
P.F. Chang's is well-known as a casual Chinese chain restaurant, but the brand sells its food in grocery stores, too. Both frozen and nonperishable products bear P.F. Chang's name, from its shelf-stable sauces to its frozen beef and chicken. However, those who frequently purchase the brand might want to take a second look — one P.F. Chang's product is being recalled because it's not what it appears to be.
Lay's Potato Chips Recalled
Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
Walmart pulling baked goods off shelves in all 50 states over health hazard – see the full list of treats
WALMART is pulling more than a dozen baked products from shelves nationwide after the manufacturer announced a recall in late June. Enjoy Life Natural Brands recalled 13 products due to concerns that hard plastic pieces may be present in the food. The recalled items - including cookies and granola bars...
Recalls: These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves
It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Potentially deadly bacteria found in some U.S. ground meat supply
A new Consumer Reports investigation found dangerous and potentially deadly bacteria in some ground meat sold in supermarkets around the U.S. Consumer Reports deputy editor for special projects Brian Vines joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the "alarming" findings, and offers tips for safely cooking and eating ground meat this summer grilling season.
FOXBusiness
Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Warning to thousands of pet owners as dog food recalled due to salmonella fears
PET owners should check their pantries as a range of dog treats have been recalled over salmonella fears. The US Food and Drug Administration shared a recall of various pet treats produced by Stormberg Foods. The announcement was made on July 12 for various sizes and batches of the Beg...
foodsafetynews.com
Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass
Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Potato salad microbe contamination prompts this recall across 8 states
Hy-Vee announced a voluntary potato salad recall after discovering potential microbial contamination. A positive test result came from the line that processed the potatoes. However, the company had not identified the microorganism that might have contaminated the potatoes at the time of the recall announcement. Tests are still ongoing, but...
Organic food recalled from stores in 20 states. It might be infected with salmonella
Four lots of Natural Grocers Organic Amarath Grain have been recalled from stores in 20 states on the possibility they might be infected with salmonella. The recall was issued by Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, which said in its FDA-posted recall notice that its supplier told the company about the potential salmonella problem.
Here’s why the nation’s second-largest grocery chain recalled three seafood items
A hat trick of packaging mistakes caused a food allergy danger and the recall of three ready-to-eat brand shrimp and/or crab dishes from Albertsons Companies stores. That’s a list of stores that includes, along with Albertsons, Safeway, JewelOsco, Eagle, Vons, ACME, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s and Star Market. According to foodindustry.com, this collection of stores is the nation’s second largest supermarket chain (behind Kroger) and fifth largest grocery seller.
Costco Is Selling Reusable Silicone Bags That Look Just Like Stasher Pouches & They’re Perfect for Back-to-School
Click here to read the full article. Did you know that the average family in the United States uses 500 single-use disposable zip-top bags a year? Every time we pull one of those bags out of the box, we admittedly shudder knowing it will end up in a landfill somewhere. Rinsing and reusing the bag is possible, but the bags never seem to get quite clean enough, or end up breaking when we start scrubbing. Luckily, there’s an easier way, and it’s better for the environment too. We’re talking about silicone reusable storage bags. Though in the past options have...
foodsafetynews.com
FSIS takes on Salmonella in certain chicken products; hopes to publish something by fall
PITTSBURGH, PA — Whether you call it a baby step or a significant stride, the federal government is taking action to clean up the chicken people in America eat. With an announcement today the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said it will be declaring all strains of Salmonella an adulterant in breaded and stuffed raw chicken products.
Thrillist
Chocolate-Covered Blueberries Get Recalled Over Allergen Issues
Wilbur's of Maine Chocolate Confections is issuing a recall for one of its chocolate products due to the potential presence of undeclared allergens. The company has recalled eight-ounce packages of its milk chocolate-covered blueberries. The blueberry pouches may accidentally contain undeclared chocolate-covered almonds, which could be a life-threatening problem for individuals with nut allergies.
