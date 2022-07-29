ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Do Montanans Worry About Condiment Expiration Dates?

By Josh Rath
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
catcountry1029.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Are we losing our appetite for sandwiches? Soaring price of ingredients for fillings takes a bite out of our beloved lunchtime snack

The great British sarnie is facing an unprecedented cost-of-filling crisis. As well as soaring prices for ingredients, the sandwich is also under threat from working from home, changing tastes and staff shortages at manufacturers. Makers have been forced to slash the number of their products, raise prices and offer £1,200...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Health
Mashed

Everything We Know About The P.F. Chang's Beef Recall

P.F. Chang's is well-known as a casual Chinese chain restaurant, but the brand sells its food in grocery stores, too. Both frozen and nonperishable products bear P.F. Chang's name, from its shelf-stable sauces to its frozen beef and chicken. However, those who frequently purchase the brand might want to take a second look — one P.F. Chang's product is being recalled because it's not what it appears to be.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Recalls: These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves

It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condiments#Travel Destinations#Expiration#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health#Tsm#Mayo#Scientific Data#Wisn Milwaukee#Taco Bell
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

Potentially deadly bacteria found in some U.S. ground meat supply

A new Consumer Reports investigation found dangerous and potentially deadly bacteria in some ground meat sold in supermarkets around the U.S. Consumer Reports deputy editor for special projects Brian Vines joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the "alarming" findings, and offers tips for safely cooking and eating ground meat this summer grilling season.
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodsafetynews.com

Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass

Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Potato salad microbe contamination prompts this recall across 8 states

Hy-Vee announced a voluntary potato salad recall after discovering potential microbial contamination. A positive test result came from the line that processed the potatoes. However, the company had not identified the microorganism that might have contaminated the potatoes at the time of the recall announcement. Tests are still ongoing, but...
MINNESOTA STATE
Miami Herald

Here’s why the nation’s second-largest grocery chain recalled three seafood items

A hat trick of packaging mistakes caused a food allergy danger and the recall of three ready-to-eat brand shrimp and/or crab dishes from Albertsons Companies stores. That’s a list of stores that includes, along with Albertsons, Safeway, JewelOsco, Eagle, Vons, ACME, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s and Star Market. According to foodindustry.com, this collection of stores is the nation’s second largest supermarket chain (behind Kroger) and fifth largest grocery seller.
FOOD SAFETY
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Reusable Silicone Bags That Look Just Like Stasher Pouches & They’re Perfect for Back-to-School

Click here to read the full article. Did you know that the average family in the United States uses 500 single-use disposable zip-top bags a year? Every time we pull one of those bags out of the box, we admittedly shudder knowing it will end up in a landfill somewhere. Rinsing and reusing the bag is possible, but the bags never seem to get quite clean enough, or end up breaking when we start scrubbing. Luckily, there’s an easier way, and it’s better for the environment too. We’re talking about silicone reusable storage bags. Though in the past options have...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

Chocolate-Covered Blueberries Get Recalled Over Allergen Issues

Wilbur's of Maine Chocolate Confections is issuing a recall for one of its chocolate products due to the potential presence of undeclared allergens. The company has recalled eight-ounce packages of its milk chocolate-covered blueberries. The blueberry pouches may accidentally contain undeclared chocolate-covered almonds, which could be a life-threatening problem for individuals with nut allergies.
MAINE STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy