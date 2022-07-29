ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble ISD Bus route info for 2022-2023

Humble ISD general education bus routes are now available online for the 2022-2023 school year. Be sure and check your student's route information as times and route numbers may have changed with the opening of new campuses and boundary changes.
Dave Martin responds to recent robberies in Kingwood 8/1/22

Dave Martin responded to the Kingwood community regarding the recent business burglaries via his Facebook page. Multiple businesses were burglarized in the early hours of Saturday 7/30/22. Martin's comments on his Facebook page stated, "I am deeply saddened and angry to hear about the 20 businesses that were burglarized and...
