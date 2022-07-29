Dream Wranglin’? What Is It And How Many Montanans Are Doing It?

mooseradio.com
nomadlawyer.org
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Inside activities attract attendees at Montana State Fair
Some indoor activities included art displays, engaging with animals, talking with vendors and 4-H groups, along with various competitions.
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has been most pronounced in rural communities, […] The post ‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Montana's Trail to the Stars attracts night sky enthusiasts
MISSOULA, Mont. — Eastern Montana sky watchers have a new resource to observe the night sky and brightest stars this summer. Montana's Trail to the Stars is an online guide of nearly 50 sites for stargazing, moon rises, lunar eclipses and other night sky viewing activities. For more information...
Fairfield Sun Times
Where will they go? Housing encampment in Great Falls being evicted Monday
GREAT FALLS — Susan Raining Bird, 48, soon won’t be able to call the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church here home. The church handed the unhoused people living there eviction notices on Monday, giving them one week’s notice to clear the property. “Unfortunately, the...
How To Live And Die With A Presence Of Being
Given a terminal diagnosis and faced with a finite amount of time, a couple finds peace as they say goodbye. Columnist Timothy Tate shares their story. EDITOR'S NOTE: Timothy Tate says the names of the individuals in this story have been changed to protect their anonymity but the following column is based on real people.
Backcountry stores expand to Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On July 13, Park City-based company, Backcountry expanded its retail footprint to Bozeman, Montana. The new store is in the historic Gallatin Laundry Building, which dates back […]
Wildfires in California and Montana Devour More Homes Amid Intense Winds and Heat
America’s West is burning, with growing wildfires forcing residents in California and Montana to flee their homes. California’s McKinney fire and Montana’s Elmo fire have grown significantly over the weekend amid powerful winds and triple-digit temperatures, encroaching on neighborhoods. As of Saturday, more than 100 homes faced evacuation orders. The McKinney fire started on Friday and had burned 51,468 acres by Sunday with zero percent containment. It had swallowing up 12 homes in a rural area near the Oregon border. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. In Montana, a fire near the town of Elmo had burned 7,000 acres by Saturday afternoon after tripling in size. It was also zero percent contained. With lightning and dry thunderstorms forecasted, the weather continues to fuel the flames. On Friday, the U.S. House passed an expansive bill meant to help communities in the West contend with the newly severe, climate change-related wildfires.
Montana's 'Great Whites': 80 million years ago sharks roamed our area
The Western Interior Seaway occurred about 70-80 million years ago, ran through Billings and was home to several different species of sharks as well as other marine life.
Hi, My Name Is Megan, I Live In Montana And I’m An Addict.
Ok, this is not the type of addict that comes to mind at first glace. BUT hear me out, I am truly an addict especially on this particular day of the year. Today is National Chicken Wing Day. Yes...it's true, this day is one I wait for all year to break any cycle of "clean eating" I have attempted, which I am going to be honest (which is step one of the program), I haven't tried too many.
KULR8
U.S., Montana wildlife officials sending 2 orphaned grizzly cubs to sanctuary in Pennsylvania
KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is sending a pair of orphaned grizzly bear cubs to a wildlife sanctuary in Pennsylvania. FWP captured an adult female grizzly bear and its two cubs near Lupfer Meadows north of Whitefish on...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elk advisory committee finalizes management recommendations for Montana
A group convened to recommend changes to Montana’s elk hunting and management concluded its work this week with a slate of recommendations ranging from enforcement of stricter penalties on trespassers to examining policies on predators and habitat. The 14 recommendations from the Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will now...
Montana Man Volunteers As Tribute For Science Experience
I have talked about things like this is the past, and just recently, as I was watching one of the best movies of all time (in my opinion), E.T., I came across another story that felt like sci-fi. This story, however, wasn't fiction. Recently, Tim Schober, the Montana Science Center...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
[WATCH] Surprise! Daring Bear Steals Hiker’s Backpack in Montana
This video serves as a reminder not to leave attractants out when recreating outdoors in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks released a video that shows a bear stealing a hiker's backpack and running off with it. According to Montana FWP, the hiker had stopped to use the restroom and left their backpack lying on the ground outside of the building.
bozone.com
Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey
Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey. The entertainment industry’s award season is in an intermission, but we’ve got plenty to pass out to local businesses and community-favorite events that have earned your patronage and recommendation. We’re back to life as usual, for the...
mtpr.org
Non-profit wildlife reserve gets a permit to graze bison on public lands
A nonprofit organization with a 3-million acre wildlife reserve in north-central Montana has received approval to graze bison on public lands. American Prairie (formerly known as American Prairie Reserve) has obtained a permit from the federal Bureau of Land Management to graze bison on more than 63,000 acres in Phillips County.
mtpr.org
Montana fire restrictions grow; Idaho's Moose Fire shows extreme behavior
Some Montana counties are limiting residents’ fire activity in light of wildfire risk and hot, dry weather. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says Big Horn, Musselshell and Treasure Counties join Yellowstone County in passing Stage-1 restrictions, which apply to building fires and smoking outside. Stage 2 restrictions — which aren’t in effect — extend to activities like welding or setting off fireworks.
How Many Lakes Are There Near Bozeman?
Most people have hiked or biked to the popular lakes just outside of Bozeman such as Mystic Lake, Lava Lake and Hyalite Reservoir, but what about these other cool bodies of water?. This is just a small snapshot of the lakes you'll find near Bozeman. Consider it a thought-starter to...
