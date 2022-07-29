ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Adult identified after she and three children die in York County tractor crash

By George Stockburger, James Wesser
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvAWw_0gxu3DO100

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An adult has been identified after she and three children died in a farm tractor rollover crash in York County according to the York County Coroner and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

According to PSP, an adult female and 11 children were riding in an open flatbed trailer that was being pulled by a tractor in the 1100 block of Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The driver lost control and left the roadway. The trailer flipped and rolled down an embankment, throwing all of the passengers out of the trailer.

According to the York County coroner, 36-year-old Katie Ann Stoltzfus, a 14-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old girl all died in the accident. Stoltzfus was the mother of the two girls. The mother and daughters who died were from the 800 block of Goram Road in Brogue, York County.

A 9-year-old boy who was from the 200 block of Osceola Mill Road in Gordonville, Lancaster County, also died in the crash. An adult male was operating the older model farm tractor and officials are not sure how the vehicle lost control.

The coroner stated that all four victims died of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries

At least other three children were flown from the scene and others were transported by ambulance to area hospitals in various medical conditions. The adult male driver was transported from the scene in serious condition.

The group had reportedly been on their way to a recreational area when the accident occurred, according to the coroner.

The PSP Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, Forensic Services Unit,
and Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The York
County Coroner also responded to the scene.

The accident at the Otter Creek Recreation Area closed Route 425 (Furnace Road) in both directions and there were initial requests for several medical helicopters, according to PennDOT.

The road was closed in both directions between Gamblers Boat Yard, Indian Steps Road, Sawmill Road, and Lower River Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZwTA_0gxu3DO100

The accident was originally reported by officials as a horse and buggy crash but is now confirmed to have involved a farm tractor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Bicyclist seriously injured in Dauphin County crash

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police say the crash occurred on the 2100 block of Vine Street in Londonderry Township after 11 a.m. Troopers say a Ford Ranger was legally stopped when it was struck from behind by a bicyclist.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash kills 3 kids

Pennsylvania- Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County father charged with hitting daughter with car

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania man thrown from car, dies in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Brogue, PA
City
Gordonville, PA
York County, PA
Accidents
County
York County, PA
abc27 News

Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

2 firefighters injured in York fire

YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Names of four killed in York tractor rollover released

The York County Coroner has released the names and cause of death for the four people who died when a tractor pulling a trailer full of people overturned on Friday. Katie Stoltzfus, 36; Mary Stoltzfus, 14; and Naomi Stoltzfus, 7; all of Goram Road, Brogue; and Caleb Fisher, 9, of Osceola Mill Road; died due to accidental multiple blunt force trauma, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse And Buggy#Tractor#Traffic Accident#Psp#Osceola Mill Road
abc27.com

FOUND: Missing man from Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were looking for a man from Cumberland County who went missing. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, he was located safe. Officers were looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Adult, three kids killed in York County tractor crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One adult and three children have died after a farm tractor rollover crash in York County, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, an adult female and 11 children were riding in an open flatbed trailer being pulled by a tractor when the driver lost control and left […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman charged with killing her mom in N.Y.; both are ex-Harrisburg residents: reports

A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her mother July 28 in northern New York, and online public records shows both formerly lived in Harrisburg. A news release from the New York State Police said that Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a syracuse.com story. Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder later in the day, police said.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
local21news.com

PSP: 1 adult, 3 children dead after trailer crash in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — At 11:15 a.m., on July 29, a vehicle crash was reported on Indian Steps Rd. and Furnace Rd. in Lower Chanceford Township, according to PennDOT. The crash involved a farmer who was pulling 10 kids in a trailer that overturned after going off the road, according to PennDOT.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multiple killed in York County horse and buggy crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple people have died after a horse and buggy crash in York County, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay. The accident at the Otter Creek Recreation Area has closed Route 425 (Furnace Road) in both directions and there were initial requests for several medical helicopters, according to PennDOT. The […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

At least 1 dead after crash in York County: PennDOT

UPDATE: This crash was originally reported by PennDOT as involving a horse and buggy, but actually involved a trailer towed by a tractor. At least one person is dead and multiple others injured after a late Friday morning crash on a York County road, authorities said. The York County Coroner’s...
FOX 43

Motorbike thefts increase across Central Pa.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A string of motorbike thefts have been reported to police departments across Central Pennsylvania. The bikes are being stolen after being put on sale on Facebook Marketplace. “We live in a very safe environment here in Dillsburg. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen," said Cameron Mertz....
DILLSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater

Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater. (Swatara Township, PA) -- The real estate company that owns Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township says they plan to destroy the old movie theater at the shopping center soon. The mall received a permit a few months ago to demolish the theater except for the platform, Swatara Township Zoning Officer Robert Ihlein says they want to keep the platform intact because there's a parking beneath it. He says the mall wants that to stay in place as they prepare for new, potential tenants.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman struck involved in accident struck and killed by firetruck on Route 147

Herndon, Pa. — A pedestrian who was the scene of an accident early Thursday morning in Lower Mahanoy Township was struck and killed when she walked out in front of a firetruck. Rebecca Wenrich, 66, of Dalmatia, was pronounced dead at the scene by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley, according to state police at Stonington. Wenrich had been involved in a vehicle accident on Route 147 shortly after 2 a.m. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene, including a firetruck driven by Daniel W. Fisher, 26, of Herndon. Police say Wenrich walked out into the roadway into the path of the firetruck and was struck. No other injuries were reported, according to police. Route 147 was closed for several hours as responders worked to clear the scene. The roadway reopened around 9 a.m.
HERNDON, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy