Washington Gas New Center

Brandon Todd, the Washington Gas director of corporate public policy and former Ward 4 D.C. Council member, speaks at the opening of its Customer Innovation Center on the first floor of the National Press Club building in Northwest Washington on July 28.

The new center is located in the Penn Quarter neighborhood two blocks east of the White House. The new location will let customers speak to customer service representatives in person, learn about the various programs they may qualify for, and view demonstrations of new products and enhanced technology.

The new innovation didn’t receive funds from ratepayers for its construction. Hours of operation for the center are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.