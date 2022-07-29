ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Gas New Center

By James Wright Jr.
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1WRf_0gxu2RXA00

Brandon Todd, the Washington Gas director of corporate public policy and former Ward 4 D.C. Council member, speaks at the opening of its Customer Innovation Center on the first floor of the National Press Club building in Northwest Washington on July 28.

The new center is located in the Penn Quarter neighborhood two blocks east of the White House. The new location will let customers speak to customer service representatives in person, learn about the various programs they may qualify for, and view demonstrations of new products and enhanced technology.

The new innovation didn’t receive funds from ratepayers for its construction. Hours of operation for the center are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

MetroAccess union goes on strike

A MetroAccess union strike on top of problems on the Red Line may complicate commutes in the D.C. region. Members at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 that were employed by Transdev voted roughly four weeks ago to begin a strike at the Hubbard Road Garage. That particular location, the union said, has been over 100 workers short “for over a year and a half.”
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

MetroAccess Workers Strike in Prince George's County

More than 130 MetroAccess workers are striking to demand better pay and working conditions. Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 picketed outside the Transdev facility in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Monday. Transdev is one of four contractors WMATA hired to manage MetroAccess, which is a shared-ride service for people with disabilities who can't ride the bus or rail systems.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
mymcmedia.org

Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2

Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Falls Church News-Press

2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards

The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Todd
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Amazon Offering Same-Day Delivery for DMV Prime Members

Amazon announced Monday that its Prime members in the Washington, D.C. area can now make same-day purchases from some of their favorite brands offered on Amazon. Washington, D.C.-area customers can shop from retailers such as Superdry, Diesel, PacSun and GNC by visiting amazon.com/samedaystore. Additional retailers launching in the upcoming months...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Ribbon cut on new affordable housing in DC’s Ward 7

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People with the District of Columbia government were part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony for two properties that will provide 179 affordable homes in Ward 7. Among the homes at Providence Place and The Strand Residences, 63 are prioritized for families from Lincoln Heights and Richardson Dwellings. The project partially was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Progress slow for Prince William Co. Racial Justice Commission

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County’s Racial and Social Justice Commission has yet to fully delve back into its work over the past five months, with meetings occasionally featuring familiar bickering and infighting.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
AFAR

How This Neighborhood Is Redefining D.C. as a Waterfront City

Southwest Waterfront and The Wharf are transforming the capital with the pleasures of waterside experiences. Whether you enjoy food, music, history, or culture, Southwest and The Wharf has something for everyone in an eco-friendly environment. Washington D.C. may be known foremost as the nation’s capital, but the Southwest neighborhood and...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn Quarter#Public Policy#Innovation#Business Industry#Linus Business#Washington Gas New Center#Ward 4 D C Council#The National Press Club#The White House
themunchonline.com

1820 T Street, NW #1

Dupont 1 Bedroom Charmer with shared Patio! Fireplace, Central Air, Washer/Dryer! - The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, a stacked washer/dryer, built-ins in the living room, an operational fireplace, a large built-in closet in the bedroom with a desk, and custom-built shutters in the bedroom hiding sliding door that leads to a massive courtyard patio.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Multiple people shot in Northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON - Multiple people have been shot in Northeast, D.C., according to police. The shooting took place Monday on the 1500 block of F Street NE, and an investigation is underway. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. At this time, D.C. police has not revealed how many people were injured. This is...
WASHINGTON, DC
architecturaldigest.com

With Vibrant Paint Colors, a Historic D.C. Home Enters the Future

Nearly a decade ago, scientist Teresa Williams was looking to purchase a San Francisco home with her then new husband, tennis pro turned exercise therapist David Starbuck Smith. The duo fell in love with a vibrant condo in Duboce Triangle, but their offer was outbid. Instead of accepting defeat, they researched the property’s seller and discovered that he could help them achieve a dazzling space of their own.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
White House
WTOP

Suspended Montgomery Co. assistant police chief out

A Montgomery County, Maryland, assistant police chief who had been suspended since June is now out of a job. Carmen Facciolo had been appointed to a newly-created job of civilian assistant police chief in June 2021. In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich’s office said that Facciolo is “no longer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy