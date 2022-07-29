Medical Liability Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AXA, Aviva, Allianz: Medical Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028

Leading Insurance services provider, Omega Insurance Company , a Liberian company, has signed on APM Terminals Liberia onto its medical and life insurance policies. This follows months of negotiations between the two companies on an insurance deal which provides the best possible cover for workers of APM Terminals Liberia. The medical and life insurance package covers personal accidents of workers in their line of duty, workers compensation insurance as well as life insurance for APM Terminals Liberia workers and their dependents.

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO