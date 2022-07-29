AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Travelers Companies, Inc. and Its Main Subsidiaries

insurancenewsnet.com
Delta Air Lines Announces Early Tender Results of, and Election of Early Settlement for, Its Offer for Outstanding Notes
ATLANTA , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) (" Delta ") announced today the early tender participation results, as of. (the "Early Tender Time"), of its previously announced cash tender offer for up to. $1.5 billion. in aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the...
AM Best’s Annual Reinsurance Briefing at Rendez-Vous de Septembre to Focus on Evolving Market Dynamics, Outlook Drivers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- A panel of leadingAM Best analysts will discuss shifting market dynamics in the global reinsurance industry at its annual market briefing at the 2022 Rendez-Vous de Septembre (Rendez-Vous), scheduled for Sunday, 11 September at. 10:15 a.m. (CEST) , at the. Hermitage Hotel. in. Monte Carlo. . AM Best’s...
NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On July 27, 2022 , National Western Life Insurance Company (the "Company"), a. National Western Life Group, Inc. Funds Withheld Coinsurance Agreement (the "Agreement") with. Aspida Life Re Ltd. ("Aspida"), a reinsurer organized under the Laws of. Bermuda. . Pursuant to the.
World Insurance Associates Expands New Jersey Presence with the Acquisition of Coverage Specialists
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Coverage Specialists, Inc. (“CSI”) of. Pompton Plains, NJ. on. July 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Coverage. Specialists,...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Mutua de Riesgo Maritimo, Sociedad de Seguros a Prima Fija
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Mutua de Riesgo Maritimo, Sociedad de Seguros a Prima Fija (Murimar) (. Spain. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
Best's Review Explores Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later, Life Insurance Settlements and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The August issue of Best’s Review examines the impact of storms on the insurance industry, as well as a new take on life settlements:. The AM Best TV interview transcript “FIU Extreme Events Director: Prototype Facility Will Test Forces of a ‘Category 6’ Hurricane” discusses Florida International University’s reception of a.
Carpe Data Appoints William Magowan as Chief Revenue Officer
Former Duck Creek sales leader joins Carpe Data to accelerate go-to-market strategy and drive continued growth. /PRNewswire/ -- Carpe Data, a next-generation provider of innovative emerging and alternative data products for the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of. William Magowan. as Chief Revenue Officer. He assumes the role from.
Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Market Value Is Estimated to Reach USD 112.03 billion By 2028, With 14.7% CAGR – Credence Research
The key players in the global consumer electronics extended warranty market in terms of value and volume include. AmTrust Financial, AXA, Asurion, Go Warranty & Services LLP. OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Market: A Study of Changing Market Dynamics, Growth, Future Prospects & Analysis, 2016...
Patent Issued for Processing insured items holistically with mobile damage assessment and claims processing (USPTO 11386503): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Faga, Mark E. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
America's Conservative Insurance Group Launched on the 4th of July 2022!
After over a year in development, we are pleased to announce America's first conservative, nationally licensed insurance group called:. . As America's conservative insurance group, AFIG is committed to providing simple, high quality, and affordable insurance solutions, while fighting tirelessly for the shared values we believe in. The initial suite...
bp announces non-executive director appointment
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. . ("bp") today announced the appointment to its board of. as a non-executive director. Her appointment will take effect from. 1 September 2022. . Amanda Blanc. has been Group CEO of. Aviva plc. , the. UK's. leading insurance, wealth and retirement business,...
OLIVER WYMAN OPENS NEW OFFICE IN BERMUDA AND APPOINTS FAISAL HADDAD AS HEAD OF BERMUDA ACTUARIAL TEAM
NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman , a global management consulting firm and business of. (NYSE: MMC), announced today the opening of a new Actuarial office in. Bermuda. and that. Faisal Haddad. will lead the office. "As demand for our actuarial services continues to grow both...
HUB International Partners with RESAAS to Simplify the Home Insurance Process
PRNewswire/ -- (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today announced its partnership with RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, for clients of RESAAS agents to access VIU by HUB, a digital brokerage platform for transactional personal insurance created for customers who want a digital-first experience with human interaction and advice.
Sayata Adds CFC To Its Digital Distribution Platform
Sayata now gives wholesale brokers unprecedented access to CFC's holistic cyber insurance and companion cyber protection services. /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to quickly scale their business insurance portfolios, announced the addition of CFC to the Sayata platform, offering brokers full access to CFC's award-winning cyber insurance offering for small and medium businesses (SMBs).
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.44
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of. $0.44. per share. The dividend will be payable. September 30, 2022. , to stockholders of record as of. September 16, 2022. .
Brown & Brown, Inc. completes the acquisition of BdB Limited companies
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. , Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced the completion of the previously-announced acquisition of the general insurance operating companies of. BdB Limited. . Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to...
Cowbell Cyber Selected as Trusted Digital Partner for Cyber Insurance by Amwins
Cowbell enables instant quoting and issuance of cyber coverage. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the launch of its product on the Amwins Professional Lines portal. The partnership broadens agents' and brokers' access to cyber insurance solutions for their clients while the API integration enables immediate risk assessment and rapid, precise underwriting decisions for.
AM Best Announces Appointment of Rob Curtis to Its Asia-Pacific Operations
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis pleased to announce Rob Curtis as managing director of market development for the. Curtis, who has 34 years of experience working in the insurance and reinsurance markets, will be based in. Singapore. and report to. Andrea Keenan. , executive vice president and chief strategy officer. The...
Extraordinary Re Selects Xceedance for Actuarial and Analytics Services and Support
WORCESTER, Mass. and NEW YORK , Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xceedance today announced that Extraordinary Re will adopt actuarial and analytics services from Xceedance to support disciplined underwriting and furnish ongoing, market-relevant information in support of Extraordinary Re’s insurance contracts platform. Extraordinary Re recognized the need to...
