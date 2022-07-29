Dear leaders: It’s time to wake up and bring your organization back to life with gamification

www.fastcompany.com
Hr Morning
Company culture has changed: How HR can make it better
Company culture isn’t what it used to be. That’s not to say everything has changed for the worse since the pandemic. But full disclosure: Many things HR pros would want to be perfect just aren’t, according to new research from The Conference Board. Bottom line: Stress and...
Fast Company
It’s officially time to cancel forced fun at work
The Only Black Guy in the Office is co-published with LEVEL. Office life is back in business, word to EPMD. And while I’m not mad at the hybrid model that my company has put into effect, there are still some aspects of working IRL that cause that feeling of Not this shit again to bubble up in my spirit. Namely, our first company retreat in more than two years.
JOBS・
Fast Company
Assimilation is inevitable for Black professionals
The Only Black Guy in the Office is co-published with LEVEL. Around this time last year, I had a professional breakthrough. Last summer, in the midst of various American institutions being taken to task for upholding systemic racism, I decided to shed my code-switching ways once and for all. Longtime readers may remember me pouring out a lil liquor for my White voice and making a personal promise to more closely align my out-of-office and on-the-clock personas. I’ve been logging on to work as my full Black self ever since.
Fast Company
Joanna Coles: Want to innovate? This is how to break out of your ‘yes bubble’
Innovation and creativity can’t happen in a “yes” bubble, says CEO of Northern Star Acquisition Company Joanna Coles. While like-minded individuals might be able to arrive at decisions quickly, curiosity and skepticism are necessary to tease out greatness and push boundaries. On this week’s Most Innovative Companies...
Fast Company
Hybrid work isn’t working: Here’s a better approach
While we want the best of home and work, too often we end up with the worst of both. Employees show up at the office for a scheduled number of days only to find a ghost town. They commute long distances to spend their time alone and on Zoom calls. Likewise, work-from-home days can feel robotic and blur the lines between work and life. Without clear boundaries, work takes over home, and high-performing employees can burn out.
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
Fast Company
Leaders: Get ready for the ‘Great Reengagement’
What’s the biggest opportunity for human resources this year? In a recent survey of 500 HR leaders, our peers had a definitive answer: engagement. It’s one of many reasons the Great Resignation or the Great Reevaluation has evolved into the Great Reengagement. It’s a more proactive approach to minimizing the impact that nearly 5 million people quitting their jobs is having on the workforce and, quite frankly, the world. Now we’re talking about the root cause versus the result. It clicks, right?
Fast Company
Just because you hired someone smart and creative doesn’t mean they’ll succeed. Here’s what to know
One of the benefits that many people associate with bringing Rare Breeds into an organization is an elevated level of creativity. After all, why hire white hat hackers turned app developers or so-called guerilla filmmakers unless you’re hoping they’ll improve your company’s game in innovation or marketing communications?
Fast Company
How socially mobile was your high school? New data from Facebook lets you check
Much has already been studied on social mobility, and the complex paths that children and families must navigate to achieve it in the United States. But on Monday, a sprawling data set from Facebook and venture capital firm Social Capital illuminated a new potential factor: The degree of friendship that exists between the rich and the poor in a given area.
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Controlled or Criticized? Try Changing Your Perception
We all get triggered in our close relationships. The key is realizing when our old filters are taking over. If you feel criticized or controlled, try assuming positive intentions rather than negative ones. Focus on your own first aid in the heat of the moment but then circle back and...
How Creative Thinking Helps Drive Innovation In A Competitive Workplace
Creativity and ingenuity have become the critical skills over the last decade to achieve success. Driving innovation in such a competitive era is nearly impossible without thinking outside the box. Workplaces need to explore the unknown to increase their productivity. "Any idea can be a part of dust or produce...
womenfitness.net
Fast Company
These Facebook and Tinder vets are building a Web3 social network called Niche
Huge, advertising-based, general-purpose social networks aren’t the high-growth cash cows they once were, as Facebook’s recent “growth” numbers would suggest. Many consumers, it turns out, would rather spend their time watching short-form videos than sharing memes and hitting “like” buttons. And new restrictions on user tracking have made it harder for mass-market social networks to target ads.
Fast Company
These color-changing, energy-saving windows are inspired by an unlikely sea creature
If you know anything about krill, it’s probably from a childhood lesson about what whales eat, but there’s actually a lot more to the little translucent crustaceans than just being a food source. When they’re not being vacuumed up by whales, they can actively change the color of their skin (from transparent to opaque) in order to protect themselves from the sun. And now, a team of scientists at the University of Toronto believes that building facades could do the same.
Understanding the Intricacies of Growth Marketing for Lean Startups
In the last ten years, “growth marketing” functions have sprung up inside Silicon Valley startups and yielded precious companies like Facebook, Pinterest, Uber, and others that have institutionalized their growth marketing approach. As our experience with growth marketing has matured, we’re in an excellent place to document the...
Fast Company
Mining the miners: Business opportunities in the “choice” model of business
It may be so obvious that many of us missed it. But whether we noticed it or not, choice has taken over the marketplace. By “choice,” I don’t necessarily mean in product—blue versus brown or luxury versus budget. I mean “choice” to be a diversity of delivery methods. Increasingly, businesses of all types, in every manner of market, are investing heavily in making their products and services equally available to their clients and customers anytime, anywhere, and in every possible way, entirely at the preference and whim of the purchaser.
