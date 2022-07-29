Dear leaders: It’s time to wake up and bring your organization back to life with gamification

If you know anything about krill, it’s probably from a childhood lesson about what whales eat, but there’s actually a lot more to the little translucent crustaceans than just being a food source. When they’re not being vacuumed up by whales, they can actively change the color of their skin (from transparent to opaque) in order to protect themselves from the sun. And now, a team of scientists at the University of Toronto believes that building facades could do the same.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 HOURS AGO