Connecticut businesses report fraudulent unemployment claims weeks after state launches new benefits system [Hartford Courant]

Insurance agents in flooded parts of Kentucky reported Monday that their towns had been inundated with river water and mud– but few residents have flood insurance. "From what I know, almost no one has flood insurance, and they got water 4 to 5 feet deep in their homes," said Tim Ison, an agency in Hazard, in Perry County, part of a four-county area that has seen at least 30…

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO