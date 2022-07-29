ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut businesses report fraudulent unemployment claims weeks after state launches new benefits system [Hartford Courant]

By Hartford Courant (CT)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

CT attorney general seeks halt to hearings on higher health insurance rates. Here’s why. [Hartford Courant]

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday urged the state Insurance Department. public hearing reviewing double-digit rate increases sought by health insurers as. considers extending a tax credit he said could reduce the need for higher prices. In a letter to Insurance Commissioner. Andrew Mais. , Tong said the. U.S....
CONNECTICUT STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work

L'Observateur (La Place, LA) Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Mike Waguespack. issued an audit report for the. Washington Parish. Fire Protection District No. 7 last week that details...
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Statement of Consumer Watchdog on Violations of California Law by Mercury Insurance Uncovered by California Department of Insurance

Today's revelation by the California Department of Insurance. has engaged in massive violations of Proposition 103 and other. consumer protection laws is deeply disturbing. But for those who have followed the sorry history of Mercury's brazen misconduct, which dates back decades, it can come as no surprise. To take just...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
InsuranceNewsNet

Illinois health insurers propose price increases for Affordable Care Act exchange plans [Chicago Tribune]

Illinois residents who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchange will likely see prices rise for next year — in some cases by double digit percentages. insurance companies that sell plans on the exchange, at healthcare.gov, are proposing average rate increases of about 3% to nearly 16% for plans in 2023. Consumers can begin shopping.
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Geisinger to host hiring event at Berwick clinic [The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.]

Citizens' Voice, The (Wilkes-Barre, PA) Attendees can learn about career opportunities at Geisinger, potential recruitment incentives and benefits including retirement programs, parental paid leave, tuition reimbursement and health insurance on the first day of employment. Attendees are asked to bring an updated resume. Openings exist in the inpatient and the...
BERWICK, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
InsuranceNewsNet

Kentucky agents report few properties have flood insurance in widespread devastation

Insurance agents in flooded parts of Kentucky reported Monday that their towns had been inundated with river water and mud– but few residents have flood insurance. "From what I know, almost no one has flood insurance, and they got water 4 to 5 feet deep in their homes," said Tim Ison, an agency in Hazard, in Perry County, part of a four-county area that has seen at least 30…
KENTUCKY STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Louisiana's insurance commissioner looking for funds to lure insurers here [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]

Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Aug. 1—Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is trying to get state leaders to identify available funds for a revived incentive program aimed at luring insurers into. Louisiana's. troubled market. The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was created in 2006 following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, when...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Lsb Hartford Courant#The State#Department Of Labor
InsuranceNewsNet

7 baffling things about Mississippi’s welfare fraud scandal case

It’ s now been three years and counting since investigations began into the largest public fraud case in Mississippi history— a case that involves powerful public officials, former pro football stars and pro wrestlers, and tens of millions of dollars. Phil Bryant about his own role in the scandal,“ It doesn’ t look good,” and there appear to be many incongruities about…
MISSISSIPPI STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

This is what you need to know about FEMA assistance for Eastern Kentucky flooding [Lexington Herald-Leader]

Lexington Herald-Leader (KY) Residents struggling to rebuild their lives in the Eastern Kentucky counties devastated by flooding should first call their insurance company and then the. Federal Emergency Management Agency. . FEMA. cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance, but if you’re uninsured or your policy doesn’t cover all...
KENTUCKY STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
751
Followers
25K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy