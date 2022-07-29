Connecticut businesses report fraudulent unemployment claims weeks after state launches new benefits system [Hartford Courant]

insurancenewsnet.com
Related
CT attorney general seeks halt to hearings on higher health insurance rates. Here’s why. [Hartford Courant]
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday urged the state Insurance Department. public hearing reviewing double-digit rate increases sought by health insurers as. considers extending a tax credit he said could reduce the need for higher prices. In a letter to Insurance Commissioner. Andrew Mais. , Tong said the. U.S....
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
L'Observateur (La Place, LA) Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Mike Waguespack. issued an audit report for the. Washington Parish. Fire Protection District No. 7 last week that details...
Statement of Consumer Watchdog on Violations of California Law by Mercury Insurance Uncovered by California Department of Insurance
Today's revelation by the California Department of Insurance. has engaged in massive violations of Proposition 103 and other. consumer protection laws is deeply disturbing. But for those who have followed the sorry history of Mercury's brazen misconduct, which dates back decades, it can come as no surprise. To take just...
Florida insurance firms, not homeowners, reap benefit of $2 billion taxpayer-financed fund
— Nearly five dozen Florida companies have submitted plans to tap into a. taxpayer-financed plan designed to shore up the struggling property insurance industry that would only save homeowners about 1% to 3% on their annual premiums. That would barely make a dent in the double-digit increases in premiums millions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois health insurers propose price increases for Affordable Care Act exchange plans [Chicago Tribune]
Illinois residents who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchange will likely see prices rise for next year — in some cases by double digit percentages. insurance companies that sell plans on the exchange, at healthcare.gov, are proposing average rate increases of about 3% to nearly 16% for plans in 2023. Consumers can begin shopping.
Mississippi should extend health coverage for new mothers
One of the most important issues I am pushing is for the State of Mississippi to extend health care insurance coverage for new mothers. This much needed coverage was first offered as part of the Affordable Care Act. Mississippi. is one of twelve states that has refused to accept expanded...
'Spiraling downhill': Florida homeowners insurance crisis worsening; thousands at risk
A crumbling Florida homeowners insurance market will likely not stabilize any time soon. Tens of thousands of homeowners statewide are at risk of losing their insurance policies, as dozens of regional carriers face potential rating downgrades that would deem these companies financially unstable and unable to adequately pay claims. That's...
Geisinger to host hiring event at Berwick clinic [The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.]
Citizens' Voice, The (Wilkes-Barre, PA) Attendees can learn about career opportunities at Geisinger, potential recruitment incentives and benefits including retirement programs, parental paid leave, tuition reimbursement and health insurance on the first day of employment. Attendees are asked to bring an updated resume. Openings exist in the inpatient and the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mercury Insurance accused of overcharging ‘good drivers’ [The Orange County Register]
Orange County Register (CA) California’s insurance commissioner has issued a notice of noncompliance against. , alleging the company violated consumer protection laws by selling its highest-priced policy to “good drivers” instead of the lowest-priced policy for which they qualified. The action follows a department investigation that found...
GEICO closes California insurance offices, lays off hundreds
GEICO has closed all of its 38 California agent offices that sell auto and homeowners policies and other lines and has also ended the practice of selling insurance through telephone agents in the state. Three offices in Sacramento, one in Roseville, three in Fresno and one in Modesto were among...
Kentucky agents report few properties have flood insurance in widespread devastation
Insurance agents in flooded parts of Kentucky reported Monday that their towns had been inundated with river water and mud– but few residents have flood insurance. "From what I know, almost no one has flood insurance, and they got water 4 to 5 feet deep in their homes," said Tim Ison, an agency in Hazard, in Perry County, part of a four-county area that has seen at least 30…
Louisiana's insurance commissioner looking for funds to lure insurers here [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Aug. 1—Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is trying to get state leaders to identify available funds for a revived incentive program aimed at luring insurers into. Louisiana's. troubled market. The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was created in 2006 following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 baffling things about Mississippi’s welfare fraud scandal case
It’ s now been three years and counting since investigations began into the largest public fraud case in Mississippi history— a case that involves powerful public officials, former pro football stars and pro wrestlers, and tens of millions of dollars. Phil Bryant about his own role in the scandal,“ It doesn’ t look good,” and there appear to be many incongruities about…
This is what you need to know about FEMA assistance for Eastern Kentucky flooding [Lexington Herald-Leader]
Lexington Herald-Leader (KY) Residents struggling to rebuild their lives in the Eastern Kentucky counties devastated by flooding should first call their insurance company and then the. Federal Emergency Management Agency. . FEMA. cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance, but if you’re uninsured or your policy doesn’t cover all...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
751
Followers
25K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0