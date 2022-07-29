ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Video: Watch UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie

By MMA Junkie Staff
 2 days ago
DALLAS – UFC 277 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In addition to the video stream above, you can check out the early and official UFC 277 weigh-in results from earlier in the day.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 277.

Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky'

DALLAS – Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 fight with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a lopsided beatdown over the course of five rounds that resulted in a unanimous decision win to regain the women’s bantamweight title.
Conor McGregor marvels at Amanda Nunes-Julianna Peña rivalry resembling his own with Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor is blown away by the similarities between the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rivalry and his own with Nate Diaz. McGregor, a former UFC two-division champion like Nunes, couldn’t help but marvel at the result of Saturday night’s UFC 277 main event after Nunes defeated Peña in a dominant unanimous decision to not only avenge her loss last December, but also to re-claim her status as a two-division champ.
Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes full fight video preview for UFC 277 main event

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will make her first 135-pound title defense against former division titleholder Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., July 30, 2022) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Pena (11-4) turned the bantamweight division upside down by submitting Nunes (21-5) at UFC 269 last Dec. in Las Vegas and following their recent stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30, “The Venezuelan Vixen” and “Lioness” will run it back in the UFC 277 championship headliner this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”
UFC 277 video: Julianna Peña weighs in with 90 seconds left, Amanda Nunes rematch official

DALLAS – The UFC 277 headliner is official after Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes made weight for their anticipated women’s bantamweight title rematch. Peña (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) both successfully hit the divisional mark for Saturday’s main event, which takes place at American Airlines Center and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+.
Pavlovich beats Lewis with controversial 1st-round TKO at UFC 277

Sergei Pavlovich scored the biggest win of his career at UFC 277, defeating Derrick Lewis via TKO at the 0:55 mark of the first round in a heavyweight bout Saturday in Dallas. The early stoppage didn't sit well with Lewis and his home-state fans. The 37-year-old was on his feet almost immediately after the call was made and protested it.
MMA Star Paige VanZant's Steamy Summer Vacation Photos Light up Social Media

Paige VanZant is staying busy as she competes in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and All Elite Wrestling. And along with her fighting and wrestling career, the 28-year-old is enjoying her time with her husband Austin Vanderford, and she recently shared steamy vacation photos of the two. VanZant and Vanderford got married in 2018 after dating the previous year.
Final Card for WWE SummerSlam 2022

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event airs tonight, Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is what looks to be the final card:. Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c) WWE United States Title Match. Theory vs....
WWE SummerSlam 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

We don't usually get two WWE pay-per-views in the same month, but that is exactly what is happening in July this year. Money in the Bank started things off on July 2, and SummerSlam is going to wrap things up on the 30th. However, things are much different now than they were four weeks ago.
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for champ Amanda Nunes after UFC 277 win?

Amanda Nunes is once again top dog in the women’s bantamweight division after crushing Julianna Peña in the UFC 277 main event. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) thoroughly dominated Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) over the course of five rounds to win a unanimous decision and regain the women’s bantamweight title at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and as a result “The Lioness” is once again a dual division titleholder.
Iranian Hulk face off: All hell breaks loose following ‘Kazakh Titan’ face mash (Video)

For a super heavyweight boxing match between a “Hulk” and a “Titan” I was kind of surprised at how small these guys are, particularly when compared to their social media photos. I was even more surprised that “Iranian Hulk” (real name Sajad Gharibi) allowed himself to get punked for the second straight time, failing to learn his lesson after former opponent, Martyn Ford, two-handed him into another dimension last March.
Dana White recalls Vince McMahon banishing him to cheap seats for WrestleMania, clarifies Josh Emmett ticket mix-up

Dana White knows all about the chaos that comes with arranging for free seats at an event. The UFC president has been on both sides of the equation and recently recounted a miserable experience he had trying to be in attendance for a Ronda Rousey match at WrestleMania. (White did not clarify which WrestleMania he was talking about.) Former WWE boss Vince McMahon — who announced his retirement this past week amid allegations of sexual misconduct allegations — was cageside for UFC 276 in Las Vegas on July 2 and White says he treated McMahon with a lot more respect than he was given.
