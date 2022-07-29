Senior Volunteer Eunice Smith Celebrates Being Alive to Thrive at 85

jacksonvillefreepress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
New Dunkin’ is coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Clay County man pleads guilty to using child to produce sexually explicit videosDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg man gets jail sentence for using minor to produce sexually explicit imagesDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Third annual community giveback weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — James Coleman, former Florida State fullback, Jacksonville sports radio host will host a backpack giveaway, food distribution and youth football camp on July 30th and 31st. The event marks his birthday every year, and Coleman says the opportunity to give back is truly a gift. >>>...
residentnews.net
Riverfront access to Riverside a reality
Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
Employees walk out over poor conditions at Jacksonville child care center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School and summer camp are in session, but people at Happy Acres Ranch are not happy. Employees of the Jacksonville child care center have accused the facility of poor working conditions and received complaints from parents for lack of communication. Despite the accusations, the facility is...
Seawalk Pavilion: Free and pet friendly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville’s Largest Curated Pop Up featuring over 200 creatives and 15 Food Trucks. This event is FREE & Pet Friendly!. This event will take place Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion 75 1st St N. in Jacksonville Beach, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville councilman proposes $3M bill to help struggling families with rent, light bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Councilman Reggie Gaffney filed a bill Monday to allocate $3 million for struggling families in the Jacksonville area and to continue the fight to decrease violence across the city. The money allocated to this funding is funded by the $73 million set aside in the Mayor’s...
News4Jax.com
On the move: UNF will host Raines’ Bob Hayes Invitational track meet in 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bob Hayes Invitational Track meet is on the move. The meet is moving from its traditional venue at Raines High School to UNF’s Visit Jax Track at Hodges Stadium, the school announced Monday. The Bob Hayes Invitational Track Meet, sponsored by William Raines High School, will be held in March 2023. Once billed as the country’s largest one-day track meet, next year’s running will mark the 58th installment of the event.
SPOTLIGHT: Keith Urban returns to Jacksonville for two nights
Jacksonville, Fl — Keith Urban fans will have two chances to see their favorite performer in Jacksonville this week. Urban’s ‘The Speed of Now’ tour, with special guest Ingrid Andress, will be at Daily’s Place on Thursday and Friday. The Jumbo Shrimp are home against...
Jacksonville Daily Record
George Ogilvie Family Trust sells Black Hammock land to ensure preservation
Nearly 350 acres on Black Hammock Island in North Jacksonville that was approved for residential development instead will be preserved in perpetuity. The George Ogilvie Family Trust sold the property to The Trust for Public Land for $8.19 million. The Trust will deed it to the state and the U.S. Parks and Wildlife Service.
Walk-in mammogram’s two Saturdays a month!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — HCA Florida Memorial Women’s Center is responding to the increasing demand for Saturday clinic hours to offer a mammogram. Starting on July 30, the Women’s Center will offer regularly scheduled on-the-spot mammograms every second and fourth Saturday of each month. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
unfspinnaker.com
Housing returns to pre-pandemic move-in schedule, hundreds still on waitlist
Five days before Fall courses begin, most University of North Florida (UNF) students will be allowed to start moving into campus housing on Aug. 17, while close to 360 others wait for an open spot. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Housing and Residence Life adjusted the move-in schedule so that just...
myhot995.com
Shelby Has Your Keyword for the Southern Soul Music Festival!
Jacksonville is hosting one of the biggest soul music festivals in Northeast Florida and we want you to be there! That’s why HOT 99.5 has your chance to win tickets to the Southern Soul Music Festival on October 28th! Get ready to see some of the biggest names in soul music like Tucka, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, Ronnie Bell, and more!
wjct.org
Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
News4Jax.com
‘Everybody’s trying to make it’: Local businesses feeling the impact of inflation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With debate over whether the economy is in a recession following a second-quarter decline in the country’s gross domestic product, News4JAX is looking into Jacksonville’s economic health status. We talked to multiple business owners all across Jacksonville as well as the chamber of commerce...
floridapolitics.com
Veteran, award-winning educator appointed to Columbia County School Board
Cherie Hill was running unopposed for the opening so she starts early. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed longtime award-winning educator Cherie Hill to an opening on the Columbia County School Board. Hill was an unopposed candidate for the vacant District 3 seat in the Aug. 23 election, so she will take...
point2homes.com
13283 N Main St., Jacksonville, FL 32218
$1,447 - $2,330 USD / mo. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Apartment Amenities for 13283 N Main St. Community Amenities for 13283 N Main St. Building Units for 13283 N Main St. 1 Bed. 1 Bath. 45 Available. from $1,447. 2 Beds. 2...
News4Jax.com
International nonprofit helping cover vet bills for Jacksonville K-9 shot in the line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 shot in the line of duty just over a week ago is getting help from an international nonprofit that immediately stepped in after the shooting. K-9 Huk has had a few procedures since he was shot three times -- once...
News4Jax.com
Attorney for Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio wants prosecutor removed case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The attorney for a controversial Jacksonville rapper wants the prosecutor removed from his case. Charles Jones, known as rapper Julio Foolio, was arrested in April on charges of a window tint violation and fleeing and eluding police. Body camera video obtained by News4JAX shows a state...
fox13news.com
‘Get out of the water’: Sharks spotted swimming near Florida shore
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beachgoers in Jacksonville got more than a day of fun in the sun after sharks were spotted swimming in shallow water. In a video shot Saturday afternoon, sharks can be seen swimming close to the shoreline at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville. A person in the video can...
mommypoppins.com
Amelia Island with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island, Florida
On a stretch of beach along the “First Coast” of Florida sits Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach, two destinations not typically associated with kid-friendly fun. But amid all the retiree splendor, enterprising families will have no trouble entertaining little ones. Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island, Florida boast four seasons of fun, including award-winning beaches, destination-worthy state parks, plenty of mini golf, and a host of family-friendly dining options.
Jacksonville Daily Record
City issues permit for Flying Fish Taphouse at former Millhouse Restaurant
The city issued a permit July 29 for the former Millhouse Restaurant near Jacksonville International Airport to be remodeled into the Flying Fish Taphouse. Tannam Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the $235,000 project to convert the 5,990-square-foot restaurant, which was built in 2005 at 1341 Airport Road.
