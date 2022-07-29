Primary Election Is August 2nd

ulyssesnews.com
Related
ulyssesnews.com
Delivery of New Ambulance Moved Up
The Grant County Commissioners met on Monday, July 18, 2022 in the basement of the courthouse. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. Chairman Mark McGaughey led the Pledge of Allegiance and Tammie Hensley offered the prayer. Also in attendance were Commissioner Kevin Shapland and County Clerk Sheila Brown. Commissioner Janet Stewart was absent.
ulyssesnews.com
Seaboard Awards Scholarships
Seaboard Foods awarded $1,000 scholarships to 40 students who live in the communities where they do business and 15 to children of their employees. The students are pursuing certificates and degrees from technical schools, colleges and universities next fall. Becca Wendt (Rock), a 2022 graduate of Ulysses High School was...
ulyssesnews.com
Jay Figgins, 79
Jay Figgins, age 79, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas. He was born March 19, 1943, in Fowler, Kansas, the son of Ennis and Marian (Custer) Figgins. Jay grew up on the farm north of Manter and graduated from Manter...
Comments / 0