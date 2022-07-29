'We deserve a choice’: Black women voice concerns during abortion protest

www.wfyi.org
Gynecologists warn that girls under 15 who experience childbirth can face life-threatening consequences as legislators continue to restrict abortion rights
"Pregnancy can be tough to deal with for a 24 or 34-year-old woman, let alone a 10-year-old child," a board-certified OBGYN told People.
Elle
Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations
Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
Mic
Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”
In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
Matt Gaetz ridiculed an abortion-rights activist online. He inadvertently helped her raise over $115k to help women get abortions.
Olivia Julianna, an activist for Gen-Z for Change, spoke out after Gaetz posted a photo of her after a body-shaming rant during a rally in Florida.
"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
NBC News
GOP Congresswoman: States that ban abortion ‘have to make sure women have access to contraceptives’
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) claims that banning abortion exceptions for rape or incest is “unacceptable to the vast majority of Americans.” She adds, that providing birth control over-the-counter is “the very minimum we should be doing” if states plan to ban abortion.July 28, 2022.
Vox
A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?
Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
Women Are Being Forced to Deliver Nonviable Fetuses Because of Abortion Bans
The fall of Roe v. Wade and wave of abortion bans coming into effect is causing truly horrific scenes in U.S. medical facilities. Not only are 10-year-old rape survivors being forced to flee to other states to receive abortions, but women who actually want their pregnancies are being forced to deliver nonviable fetuses—because the standard procedure to treat miscarriage, which is much less invasive and traumatic, is now illegal in some states.
‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade
Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
The latest point in pregnancy you can get an abortion in all 50 states
The Supreme Court overturning the protections in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling would leave abortion policy entirely up to the states.
Is a D&C considered an abortion?
Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
My son’s death made me rethink my views on abortion
Growing up in the US after Roe v Wade, abortion was never at the forefront of my mind; that is, until my infant son’s death in 2017. As a woman of childbearing age, I thought about abortion in an abstract way and labeled myself as pro-choice, although I never had one myself. Then my son died. He died unexpectedly at the end of a forty-week healthy pregnancy. And suddenly the debates around abortion became more meaningful to me.
16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion
The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift. […]
Georgia abortion law: A look back at what Hollywood production companies have said about filming in the state
Many production companies made a statement three years ago – they pledged to stop filming in Georgia or at least "reconsider" after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the state's abortion bill. The law passed in 2019, but a federal judge ruled it unconstitutional and blocked it. Now, a federal appeals...
Docs dispute AG’s claim that Ohio law allows 10-year-olds to get abortions
A defiant Dave Yost on Wednesday told News 5 in Cleveland “I never apologize for speaking the truth” when asked if he should apologize for an interview he did on Fox News a night earlier. That was when he raised doubts with host Jesse Watters that a 10-year-old...
WebMD
Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance
July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
Because of Texas abortion law, her wanted pregnancy became a medical nightmare
New, untested abortion bans have made doctors unsure about treating some pregnancy complications, which has led to life-threatening delays and trapped families in a limbo of grief and helplessness. Elizabeth Weller never dreamed that her own hopes for a child would become ensnared in the web of Texas abortion law.
Federal appeals court, citing Roe v. Wade reversal, lets Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law take effect
Atlanta — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The law, which had been...
Kansas voters to decide abortion rights in 1st test since Roe v. Wade repeal
Kansas on Tuesday will become the first state to vote on the legality of abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Voters will not have the option of banning the procedure outright, however. Instead, they'll vote on a GOP-sponsored initiative known as Amendment 2, which would strip abortion protections from the state constitution. But should a majority of voters support the measure, the Republican-controlled state Legislature is expected to move quickly to restrict or prohibit the procedure.
