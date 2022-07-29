San Angelo Man Sentenced for Role in Violent Grape Creek Shooting & Robbery

sanangelolive.com
San Angelo LIVE!
BOOKING REPORT: Wild Weekend in San Angelo Lands Nearly 50 in Jail
SAN ANGELO – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: August 1, 2022
Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
Shawn Adkins trial moved to Nolan County in murder of Hailey Dunn
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Suspect Shawn Adkins is now set to stand trial in Nolan County for the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn. Mitchell County confirmed the change of venue, saying the trial still has a tentative date set for April 11, 2023. Adkins’ defense attorneys requested the change of venue during a pretrial hearing […]
ktxs.com
Alleged vandals damage mini caboose, break glass window at Railway Museum of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo is searching for answers after being vandalized this past weekend. According to a press release, on July 30th the museum discovered a shattered window on their historical Santa Fe Railroad caboose. The say the damage appeared to be intentional, and may be a possible attempt at breaking and entering. Unfortunately, the museum says this isn't the only time the caboose was vandalized.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Man Signs Lengthly Plea Deal for Crimes Against Children
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl has signed a court document Monday including a plea deal which would sentence him to 20 years in prison. Arrest records show David Gene Wright, 41, was arrested on July 9, 2021, on aggravated sexual...
TGC Sheriff’s Office announces road closure due to a traffic accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announced that FM 2288 near Grey Wolf Lane will be shut down for the time being due to a traffic accident. The alert is listed under a ‘Moderate’ severity which is defined to be a possible threat to life or property. The department has requested […]
SAPD advises avoiding South Koeningham and Ave H due to structure fire
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released an advisory alert to avoid the area of South Koenigheim and Ave H for the next few hours due to a structure fire. The roads in the area will be closed for the next few hours and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Possum Kingdom VFD needs help
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Possum Kingdom West Volunteer Fire Department has been through an eventful week because of the 1148 Fire that took a heavy toll on all their resources. Fire Chief Bonnie Watkins began by first thanking the gifts of charity that came from friends and neighbors, from Possum Kingdom residents, from neighboring cities […]
SAPD asking for help to identify motor vehicle burglar
If you have any information regarding this male please contact SAPD or Crime Stoppers.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Fire Damages San Angelo Home Friday Evening
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Firefighters battled a blaze in a house on S. Koenigheim at Ave. H Friday evening. Reporters on the scene say it appears flames and smoke heavily damaged the structure. Officials sent out a Nixle alert advising residents to avoid the area while they battled the blaze.
Violent Robbery Suspect Arrested After Beating San Angelo Convenience Store Clerk & Stealing Cash & Merchandise
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was arrested on Thursday morning after for not only robbing a convenience store but for sending the female cashier to the hospital. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Jul. 28 at around 3:15 a.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to 1322 S. Abe, the Stripes, in reference to a Robbery in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and learned that the suspect, later identified as Nathaniel Lohman, 24, had fled the scene on foot. Bystanders around the Stripes spotted Lohman running and pointed officers in the right direction. Officers quickly …
One hospitalized in downtown crash
One driver was hospitalized after a crash in downtown San Angelo this afternoon.
History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep spread across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
Shawn Adkins trial moved from Mitchell County to Nolan County
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — The Shawn Adkins trial has been moved within the 32nd Judicial District from Mitchell County to Nolan County. On July 21, 2022, the court found it "in the interest of justice, judicial economy, safety and convenience" to move the trial venue. The trial was initially...
What to do in San Angelo: August 1st through 7th
Kick off the first week of August with some of these events taking place in San Angelo from August 1st through August 7th!
NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
Railway Museum caboose dragged 15 feet after wreck
Broken glass and severe damage to the Mini Caboose happen in one weekend at the Railway museum of San Angelo.
The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
San Angelo LIVE!
NWS: Record Heat in July Continues into August
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo finished July 2022 with 28 straight days over 100 degrees and according to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, that's a record for consecutive days over 100. In a Facebook post, the NWS made the announcement:. "It seems only fitting that we...
THE LIST: Find Out Who's Wanted in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo on Monday released the list of citizens who had outstanding warrants with the San Angelo Municipal Court. COSA warned last week that the list was going to be released and even gave people a week to clear their name. For the original story see: Today is the Last Day to Remove Your Name from the Outstanding Warrant List The following list of 3,763 individuals are now wanted for city warrants.
