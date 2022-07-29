San Angelo Man Sentenced for Role in Violent Grape Creek Shooting & Robbery

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was arrested on Thursday morning after for not only robbing a convenience store but for sending the female cashier to the hospital. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Jul. 28 at around 3:15 a.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to 1322 S. Abe, the Stripes, in reference to a Robbery in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and learned that the suspect, later identified as Nathaniel Lohman, 24, had fled the scene on foot. Bystanders around the Stripes spotted Lohman running and pointed officers in the right direction. Officers quickly …

