15 Funny Photos That Prove Pets Are The Absolute Best

www.cuteness.com
Captain Skinboat
1d ago
animals are better than people...love animals, hate people
Reply(1)
7
Related
pethelpful.com
Video of Mama Dog Trying to Play With Her 4-Day Old Puppies Is Absolutely Precious
Who doesn't want puppies? You can watch them learn and grow, you'll get the absolute sweetest cuddles, and you can enjoy their puppy breath whenever you want! The one thing they can't do, though, is play. Poor Golden Retriever mama Mila just doesn't understand that yet! In the most precious...
HILARIOUS! See Dog’s Perfect Reaction to Smelling a Baby’s Stinky Diaper [Video]
It has been a long, long time since I have changed a diaper. My kids are teenagers, so that hasn't been on my list of duties (get it?) for many years. I wasn't a real big fan of that job back then, but you gotta do what you gotta do - that just comes with the territory when you become a parent. I can handle dealing with my own kids' stinky booty, but I want nothing to do with somebody else's. If I were asked to change a poopy diaper these days, I might just have the same reaction as this dog.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds
There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
pethelpful.com
Video of Donkey Greeting His Favorite Little Human Is Totally Irresistible
The relationship between a donkey named Snickers and a little girl might seem unusual, but when you see it in action it makes complete sense! As can be seen in a new TikTok video online, the two are so gentle with each other. And watching Snickers as he says hello to his little friend is pretty much guaranteed to melt hearts.
RELATED PEOPLE
pethelpful.com
Video of Rottweiler Sweetly Caring for Tiny Kitten Has People So Touched
We all know mommas are a protective bunch, willing to go to extreme lengths to keep their babies safe. Here and there they'll let other people watch over their little ones, but that's only if they really trust that person. This is why we found it odd for this momma cat to trust a Rottweiler because a cat and dog on the same page is rare.
Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair. The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London. She donned a white blazer with lace details,...
Bride gushes about ‘sexy’ wedding dress which has ‘everybody looking’ – but then people realize what’s actually going on
ALL eyes are on the bride on her wedding day, what is supposed to be the most special day of her life. While the white color of a wedding dress was originally supposed to signify purity, you can now model any cut no matter how sexy - assuming it is your wedding.
Discovery
Using Drone Photography to Capture a Mermaid and Sharks
On the newest episode of Nature in Focus, Ian Shive teams up with a professional mermaid to photograph leopard shark congregations and raise awareness for shark conservation. Watch Shark Week on Discovery and discovery+.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Dog's Unfazed Reaction to Being Caught on Top of the Kitchen Table Is Going Viral
Do you ever wonder what your pets get up to when they are home alone? This couple found out what their Golden Doodle, Millie, was doing after they installed a Ring camera in their home and got an immediate return on their investment with some funny footage of Millie's shenanigans.
PETS・
Photo of Crab With 'Human Teeth' Horrifies Internet
"Bro got better teeth than British people," one user commented on the picture.
Dog's Reaction to Being Told Off on Pet Cam Has Internet in Hysterics
Most dog owners agree that pet cameras are a marvelous invention. Not only useful for keeping your furry friend safe when home alone, pet cams can help you to solve mysteries (such as why is my dog's head wet?) or catch bad behavior in the act. One greyhound got the...
PETS・
pethelpful.com
Pit Bull's Hilarious Protest of Dad's Refusal to Take Him Outside Is Too Funny
Finn is a dog who knows what he wants... but who does not know what's good for him! It's a struggle many pet parents can relate to, whether the temptation is to steal some human food, to eat something that's, well... not food, or, in this case, to go outside when it's hot AF.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look
While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
Joanna Gaines Shares the 1 Surprising House Rule She Makes Her Kids Follow
‘Fixer Upper’ star Joanna Gaines shared the strange house rule she and Chip Gaines make their five children follow.
We thought our little girl had a cold, then she started snoring – what happened next was like a horror movie
THE PARENTS of a four-year-old girl who thought she just had a cold revealed how their life soon became like a “horror movie”. Amy and Rob Owen’s little girl, Isabellah, first appeared unwell in the lead up to August 2021. Amy, 29, from Hartlepool, told Teesside Live:...
My baby boy’s love of cuddles cost him his life – we’re devastated we had no idea
WHEN little James Thorndyke was born, mum Susie and husband Justin who works as a farmer, were overjoyed. Susie already had twins, four-year-old Oliver and Ethan, from a previous relationship and knew she wanted another baby to add to her brood. Susie, now 39, was 33 at the time and...
I’m a fashion pro – I’m 22 & my mom’s 60 but we dress the same, the outfits which won’t age you
WHILE it may feel like you need to have more of a modest wardrobe as you get older, this doesn’t mean your style can't still be trendy. There's no age limit on dressing chic, and Sasha Morpeth, fashion tastemaker, is proving that. Anything the 22-year-old wears, her 60-year-old mom...
Grizzly Bear Sees Itself In A Mirror For The First Time & Goes Absolutely Bonkers
There are some days where you roll out of bed, about still half past drunk after staying up until 4 AM with some of your buddies. You go to the bathroom to try and recollect yourself, and you look in the mirror, and you’re looking at yourself like you had just been through warfare…
Disappointing photos show what it's actually like to go on a cruise
I recently took a seven-day voyage on the largest cruise ship in the world, my first cruise ever. I found the reality of cruising didn't match my expectations from social media and promotional ads. I spent much of my time battling crowds, waiting in lines, and sitting on hot tour...
womansday.com
This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street
On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
Comments / 17